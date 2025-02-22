J.D. Vance Chalks Up ANOTHER Win, Takes Rep. Seth Moulton to History Class Over Fired Generals

We can barely blink lately without missing Vice President J.D. Vance absolutely schooling an elected Democrat or one of their media lackeys with basic facts about the government, the authority of the President, or just some simple history.

Whenever he scores another win, we just assume it's a day ending in a 'Y'.

Most recently, he brought out his rhetorical whoopin' stick to smack everyone criticizing President Trump's position on Ukraine and his efforts to end the war with Russia. And that was just one day after he floored the audience at CPAC -- and buried the left -- with some brilliant remarks about free speech, among other topics.

Have we mentioned before that Vance is very, very good at this?

The latest attack from the left, last night and this morning, on Trump stems from his firing of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, who he replaced with Air Force three-star General Dan Caine.

Of course, the media, predictable as ever, pulled out the racism card immediately.

Response to the firing from a former senior defense official: the chairman of the Joint Chiefs was fired ‘just because he was Black.’ — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 22, 2025

Sigh ... this is just getting boring now. The left truly has no other cards to play.

Hilariously, however, there is a pending Community Note on the tweet from New Yorker 'reporter' Glasser:

Seems like a worthwhile community note pic.twitter.com/XU40xdUsMm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 22, 2025

Oops.

Others on the left, like Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton, have tried to scream that Trump is exceeding his authority and turning the United States into a 'banana republic.'

What? For firing generals? An authority clearly defined in the Constitution?

Uhh, OK.

Dictators or wannabe kings fire generals who don’t agree with their politics. This isn’t a banana republic.



What Trump and Hegseth are doing is un-American, unpatriotic. It's definition of politicizing our military, and we should expect to see loyalty oaths (not to the… https://t.co/KrUa6NRKAt — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 22, 2025

The entire second half of the tweet reads:

What Trump and Hegseth are doing is un-American, unpatriotic. It's definition of politicizing our military, and we should expect to see loyalty oaths (not to the Constitution) and worse coming soon.

Oh, good Lord. Has Moulton considered trying any of the quality decaffeinated brands of coffee? Because he is clearly wound way too tight based on his little tantrum.

And he might need to go back and study basic civics since he seems ignorant about the authority of the executive branch.

Fortunately, Professor Vance was on hand this morning to take Moulton to history class.

Truman fired McArthur. Obama fired McCrystal.



Civilian control of the military is “banana republic” according to this very thoughtful congressman. https://t.co/AqYUD9gAqn — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 22, 2025

Unlike Joe Biden, we're pretty sure Moulton wasn't in Congress in 1951 when President Truman fired General MacArthur during the Korean War. But he should at least remember when Barack Obama removed General McChrystal after remarks he made in Afghanistan.

Obama also fired McChrystal's predecessor in Afghanistan, General David McKiernan; U.S. Central Command General James Mattis; DIA chief General Michael Flynn; and many other top Pentagon military officials.

Whoopsie.

Did Moulton think we were a 'banana republic' then too?

It's time we administer a civics test for all federal elected officials. Seth Moulton doesn't know this basic fact, which everybody should have learned in the 5th grade. Competency matters. https://t.co/qwFEpSfPP8 — Tom Jackson (@Tier4Tom) February 22, 2025

Moulton also doesn't know the Constitution, which is very clear on this topic.

Another history professor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was happy to help out with that.

Jefferson attacked George III for making the “civil subordinate to the military.”



It is a foundation of our republic that the military answers to civilian leadership.



If the Constitution had made the military “independent” it would have never been ratified. https://t.co/uuAW5ZLeek — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 22, 2025

The military answering to the elected representative of the people is a FEATURE of the Constitution, not a bug.

Much as Moulton and other Democrats would like it to be the other way around now that a Republican is the Commander-in-Chief. (It's [D]ifferent when they are in power, of course.)

Everything for them is bad when Rs do it. They don’t care when it’s their side. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 22, 2025

Only holding one political party to account and cheering the other party to do whatever it wants sure sounds a lot more to us like a banana republic than a president firing a general because they have different visions for national defense and security.

Correct. 👇



The Democrats are staking out the fundamental position that the President serves at the pleasure of the Executive Branch versus the other way around.



It underlies their core premise that gigantic institutions rein supreme, which is exactly what the country voted... https://t.co/RS2OVtU6Vj — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 22, 2025

To be clear, that tweet ends with the words 'voted against.'

Fercryinoutloud, how many generals did Lincoln go through? See, this is the problem with the ‘Day Zero, history began yesterday’ Marxists… they have no context for anything. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) February 22, 2025

That's not an accident. It's deliberate.

But Democrats like Moulton always make the mistake of believing that everyone is as ignorant as they are (and as they want voters to be). That may fly with their ever-shrinking voter base, but it won't fly with a Marine like Vance.

At least so far, Vance really is turning out to be the best vice president that Trump could have ever hoped for.

That's bad news for the media and bad news for far-left politicians like Moulton. But it's great news for the American people.