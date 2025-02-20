JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity, and the Value of Life

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has always been an annual highlight for conservative thinkers, pundits, elected officials, and voters since it was founded in 1974 and Ronald Reagan gave the initial keynote speech. But in the past decade, the conference has had its share of gaffes (like hiring a pro-Biden design firm to create the stage in 2021; a stage that had some ... err... unfortunate symbolism). More relevantly, there has been a lot of infighting among conservatives about who gets invited (and who does not).

In keeping with the 'vibe shift' since Donald Trump won re-election, however, and based on Vice President J.D Vance's outstanding remarks earlier today on the first day of the conference, we think it's safe to say that CPAC, like America, IS BACK, BABY.

Don't take our word for it. Listen to the audience as Vance was introduced today:

This is what I'm talking about!



As JD Vance took the stage at CPAC, the crowd erupted into chants of "USA, USA, USA".



JD Vance is quite literally the best VP we could've asked for! Such an improvement over Pence! pic.twitter.com/Ua05IRlk2C — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 20, 2025

Vance delivered outstanding remarks -- as he always does -- that not only highlighted conservative values but also, in true Vance fashion, showed that these values are American values ... and should be European values as well.

In this clip from his address, Vance called out the Germans (again) for not supporting free speech and offered a pretty clear warning that if they and other European countries keep going in this direction, they may not have the United States to lean on anymore.

🚨 JD VANCE just dropped an absolute truth nuke.



“Germany's entire defense is subsidized by the American taxpayer. There are thousands upon thousands of American troops in Germany today.”



“Do you think that the American taxpayer is gonna stand for that if you get thrown in jail… pic.twitter.com/Uxv9ypTXuv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 20, 2025

'Let's have shared values ... Let's have free expression not just in the United States, but all over the world.'

The only universe where such statements could even be considered remotely controversial is inside the leftist authoritarian bubble where, sadly, Germany, the U.K., Romania, and many other countries seem to exist these days.

VP Vance is right. Why would the American taxpayer want to pay to defend a country that arrest people for thought crimes(Germany)?



That's like saying the American people should defend totalitarian China!



He's right, if we don't have shared values, then what do we have? — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 20, 2025

Where has this been my whole life? Amazing. https://t.co/KiYJViZRjW pic.twitter.com/VNnjXGOJWl — ☧ Raising Dragon Slayers ☧ 🐗 (@TheNotoriousRDS) February 20, 2025

Wherever it's been, it's back and here now ... and we love it.

People across Europe, not just Germany, might want to re-evaluate where their governments are leading them, at least if they want to maintain the blanket of U.S. protection and security.

Vance wasn't only at CPAC to talk about Europe though. He also addressed issues closer to home, like the southern border, illegal immigration, and the crushing weight they have placed on the American economy and taxpayers.

It’s simple: American tax dollars should go to American citizens, not to illegal aliens.



The Trump Administration is getting control of the border and stopping this insanity in its tracks. pic.twitter.com/CNnSqP4McS — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 20, 2025

Again, just some more common sense.

Make sure our taxpayer money goes to citizens, not criminals who have invaded our country? What a wild idea. Where does he get such notions?

Vance also addressed the forgotten constituency -- or at least it was forgotten during the entire Biden administration -- of young American men, telling them they have every reason to be proud of who they are.

Vice President J.D. Vance delivers his message to young men in America at CPAC.



"My message to young men is don’t allow this broken culture to say you’re a bad person because you’re a man or because you like to tell a joke."



A MUST WATCH! pic.twitter.com/hjN6BGj3JU — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 20, 2025

The broken culture wants to turn young men into 'androgynous idiots who think the same, talk the same, and act the same.'

If that doesn't sum up the entire poisonous idea of 'toxic masculinity,' nothing does.

But that ideology is OVER.

Is it any wonder that young men are flocking to conservatism? After all, what is the alternative? Harry Sisson and his equally dweeby cohort Chris Mowrey?

How did those two 'influencers' work out for Democrats in 2024?

Our men should be proud to be men. My husband is a hard working man who does everything for his family. Be proud and hold your head up. https://t.co/ixzCgjPw3T — amber smith (@fedup_smith) February 20, 2025

It's okay to be masculine again. https://t.co/EEQaTXiAES — Arlene Conaway (@ArleneCona74591) February 20, 2025

What Vance is saying is that it always has been okay. And, like everything else he said, he is 100 percent correct.

A final highlight from Vance's remarks was an ideal that is perhaps the most closely held by conservatives:

JD Vance on humanizing unborn children at CPAC:



"Stop thinking babies are inconveniences to be discarded. We have to start thinking of them as blessings to be cherished."



Children aren’t burdens; they’re blessings. pic.twitter.com/5TmIDlFDKO — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 20, 2025

Life is sacred. Babies are good. Families are good. We must make it easier for young men and women to choose life.

One more time, a healthy dose of common sense from the Vice President. More importantly, he wasn't just breathing fire and brimstone about it from his bully pulpit. He talked about the importance of persuading people back into these ideals. And he is very good at persuasion.

President Trump simply could not have asked for a better right-hand man than Vance.

Of course, one of Vance's other talents is that he is incredibly funny. Sometimes maybe even funnier than Trump himself. He added a well-deserved jab at CNN and their DOZENS of viewers.

JD Vance: "I do think that we have had maybe more executive orders than CNN has viewers." pic.twitter.com/7WMsENIWLN — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 20, 2025

LOL.

Where's the lie?? 🤣🤣🤣 — Rich G (@richgoingstrong) February 20, 2025

Nope. No lies detected.

Vance knows the legacy media is dead and he knows exactly why they are.

The Vice President has historically been known as the President's bulldog. And Vance is absolutely that. He regularly walks into enemy territory on Sunday talk shows and buries the journos trying to play 'Gotcha' with him.

Because he is simply smarter than they are and FAR more well-informed than they are.

But more than a bulldog, Vance has shown himself to be an outstanding communicator among allies and enemies alike. At CPAC, an admittedly friendly audience, he did not take the stage just to make everyone angry (which is all Democrats seem to be capable of anymore).

J.D. Vance went to CPAC to inspire Americans.

Based on these highlights, we can go ahead and call that 'mission accomplished.'