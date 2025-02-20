JD Vance ROCKS the First Day of CPAC Talking About Free Speech, Masculinity, and the Value of Life

'America ALWAYS': FBI Director Kash Patel Writes First Post After Confirmation and LET'S...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on February 20, 2025
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) has always been an annual highlight for conservative thinkers, pundits, elected officials, and voters since it was founded in 1974 and Ronald Reagan gave the initial keynote speech. But in the past decade, the conference has had its share of gaffes (like hiring a pro-Biden design firm to create the stage in 2021; a stage that had some ... err... unfortunate symbolism). More relevantly, there has been a lot of infighting among conservatives about who gets invited (and who does not). 

In keeping with the 'vibe shift' since Donald Trump won re-election, however, and based on Vice President J.D Vance's outstanding remarks earlier today on the first day of the conference, we think it's safe to say that CPAC, like America, IS BACK, BABY. 

Don't take our word for it. Listen to the audience as Vance was introduced today: 

Vance delivered outstanding remarks -- as he always does -- that not only highlighted conservative values but also, in true Vance fashion, showed that these values are American values ... and should be European values as well. 

In this clip from his address, Vance called out the Germans (again) for not supporting free speech and offered a pretty clear warning that if they and other European countries keep going in this direction, they may not have the United States to lean on anymore. 

'Let's have shared values ... Let's have free expression not just in the United States, but all over the world.' 

The only universe where such statements could even be considered remotely controversial is inside the leftist authoritarian bubble where, sadly, Germany, the U.K., Romania, and many other countries seem to exist these days.

Wherever it's been, it's back and here now ... and we love it. 

People across Europe, not just Germany, might want to re-evaluate where their governments are leading them, at least if they want to maintain the blanket of U.S. protection and security. 

Vance wasn't only at CPAC to talk about Europe though. He also addressed issues closer to home, like the southern border, illegal immigration, and the crushing weight they have placed on the American economy and taxpayers. 

Again, just some more common sense. 

Make sure our taxpayer money goes to citizens, not criminals who have invaded our country? What a wild idea. Where does he get such notions? 

Vance also addressed the forgotten constituency -- or at least it was forgotten during the entire Biden administration -- of young American men, telling them they have every reason to be proud of who they are. 

The broken culture wants to turn young men into 'androgynous idiots who think the same, talk the same, and act the same.' 

If that doesn't sum up the entire poisonous idea of 'toxic masculinity,' nothing does. 

But that ideology is OVER. 

Is it any wonder that young men are flocking to conservatism? After all, what is the alternative? Harry Sisson and his equally dweeby cohort Chris Mowrey? 

How did those two 'influencers' work out for Democrats in 2024?

What Vance is saying is that it always has been okay. And, like everything else he said, he is 100 percent correct. 

A final highlight from Vance's remarks was an ideal that is perhaps the most closely held by conservatives: 

Life is sacred. Babies are good. Families are good. We must make it easier for young men and women to choose life. 

One more time, a healthy dose of common sense from the Vice President. More importantly, he wasn't just breathing fire and brimstone about it from his bully pulpit. He talked about the importance of persuading people back into these ideals. And he is very good at persuasion. 

President Trump simply could not have asked for a better right-hand man than Vance.

Of course, one of Vance's other talents is that he is incredibly funny. Sometimes maybe even funnier than Trump himself. He added a well-deserved jab at CNN and their DOZENS of viewers.

LOL. 

Nope. No lies detected. 

Vance knows the legacy media is dead and he knows exactly why they are. 

The Vice President has historically been known as the President's bulldog. And Vance is absolutely that. He regularly walks into enemy territory on Sunday talk shows and buries the journos trying to play 'Gotcha' with him. 

Because he is simply smarter than they are and FAR more well-informed than they are.

But more than a bulldog, Vance has shown himself to be an outstanding communicator among allies and enemies alike. At CPAC, an admittedly friendly audience, he did not take the stage just to make everyone angry (which is all Democrats seem to be capable of anymore). 

J.D. Vance went to CPAC to inspire Americans.

Based on these highlights, we can go ahead and call that 'mission accomplished.'

