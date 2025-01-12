'Dem Incompetence at Work'! NY Gov. Hochul Still Pushing the Most Counterproductive Idea EVER

In 2022, President Biden signed the most deceptively titled piece of legislation since the Affordable Care Act, which was the Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act did for inflation what the Affordable Care Act did to make health care more affordable. But the madness continues...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who faces a reelection bid in 2026, would like to help residents deal with inflation by doing something that would help make inflation even worse:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Pushes for ‘Inflation Refund Checks’ Ahead of Her 2026 Reelection Bid



“It’s money that came out of New Yorkers’ pockets over the last three years because inflation was too d*mn high … $500 for families … $300 for individuals.” pic.twitter.com/WEqNh7nKaF — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 12, 2025

Helping people deal with the effects of inflation by doing something that will make inflation even worse? Genius.

There’s misguided. Then there’s wrong. Then there’s stupid. Then there’s moronic. Then there’s whatever the hell this is. This is like something you would get when assign a kindergartener about economics.



I can’t believe people fall for such madness. https://t.co/Bl13ALd5Hz — Derek Brown (@DerekEsq) January 12, 2025

Here's the best part in a "WTF" kind of way. Hochul said the money for "inflation refund checks" is available due to extra sales tax revenue that spiked because of... inflation:

It's the first proposal to come from her 2025 State of the State address -- 3 billion dollars’ worth of checks will be sent out. 300 dollars to individual taxpayers making less 150-thousand dollars, 500 bucks for joint filers making less than 300-thousand. Where will all that money come from? The Governor says it will come from excess sales tax revenue that has spiked because of inflation.

You can't make this stuff up.

Too much cash in the economy fuels inflation.



Hochul: “Let’s give people more cash because of inflation.”



Democrat incompetence at work. https://t.co/7IOsIyiiAh — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) January 12, 2025

“Stand back. I’m gunna fix inflation with more inflation” https://t.co/mtzsOuwoap — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 12, 2025

We've arrived at "Idiocracy"!

Which, um, would only cause more inflation.



Otherwise, if government spending like this didn’t cause inflation and we could print all the money we want, why not send everyone 5 million dollars? https://t.co/BNSH0E7nTe — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 12, 2025

Don't give Hochul any ideas.

NY would be wise to get her out! https://t.co/VIh5tzQXYN — Vikki Siddall (@Siddall1Vikki) January 12, 2025

The governor seems determined to buy as many votes as possible to make sure that doesn't happen.