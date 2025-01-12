'Dem Incompetence at Work'! NY Gov. Hochul Still Pushing the Most Counterproductive Idea EVER

‘I’m Somebody’s Son, Also!’ Michael Cohen Pleads for Preemptive Pardon Just Like Hunter...
Doug P.  |  1:30 PM on January 12, 2025
AngieArtist

In 2022, President Biden signed the most deceptively titled piece of legislation since the Affordable Care Act, which was the Inflation Reduction Act. The Inflation Reduction Act did for inflation what the Affordable Care Act did to make health care more affordable. But the madness continues...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who faces a reelection bid in 2026, would like to help residents deal with inflation by doing something that would help make inflation even worse:

Helping people deal with the effects of inflation by doing something that will make inflation even worse? Genius. 

Here's the best part in a "WTF" kind of way. Hochul said the money for "inflation refund checks" is available due to extra sales tax revenue that spiked because of... inflation:

It's the first proposal to come from her 2025 State of the State address -- 3 billion dollars’ worth of checks will be sent out. 300 dollars to individual taxpayers making less 150-thousand dollars, 500 bucks for joint filers making less than 300-thousand. 

Where will all that money come from? The Governor says it will come from excess sales tax revenue that has spiked because of inflation. 

You can't make this stuff up.

We've arrived at "Idiocracy"!

Don't give Hochul any ideas.

The governor seems determined to buy as many votes as possible to make sure that doesn't happen.

