Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying Cognitive Issues?

President Trump has ordered a probe into who was actually making the decisions at the White House during the previous four years, and congressional Republicans are also looking for answers about former President Biden's cognitive (and physical) condition. The real story is different than the one we've been told, that's for sure:

🚨 I gave Joe Biden’s doctor a simple choice: cooperate or be subpoenaed.



I’m now sending a subpoena.



The American people demand answers and @GOPoversight is working swiftly to get them. https://t.co/7fPxP9m9US — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 4, 2025

Despite everything that's come out about what was really going on at the White House during the Biden years, the media's still using quotes around "cognitive decline":

Trump orders investigation of Joe Biden's alleged 'cognitive decline' and use of autopen https://t.co/koldHbTSB9 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 5, 2025

President Trump orders a wide-ranging investigation into former President Biden and officials in his administration, accusing his aides of using “autopen” signatures to cover up his "cognitive decline" and assert presidential power. https://t.co/KRESq80pYu — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 5, 2025

They're using quotes around "cognitive decline" in much the same way we use quotes around "journalism," except the latter is actually justified.

Meanwhile, a statement, ostensibly from Joe Biden, said cognitive decline reports are incorrect and that Biden made all the decisions during his tenure in the White House:

🚨 JUST IN: Biden responds to Trump's official investigation into the autopen scandal



"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency." pic.twitter.com/taNQ6VJsdT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 5, 2025

We can't help but wonder who actually wrote that and if her name rhymes with Hill Widen. Also how many things that Team Biden called "ridiculous and false" over the years have turned out to be completely true? Even Karine Jean-Pierre is now trying to distance herself from these people.

Did the autopen write this too? — Jack (@jackunheard) June 5, 2025

Or maybe somebody else had a hand in writing that.

Signed, Jill and Hunter — Hazel Williams (@gadawnie) June 5, 2025

Hey, could be!

I would like to know who actually wrote that😏 https://t.co/uSudr4AV4v — American Girl (@rccda12) June 5, 2025

We're almost certain about who didn't write it.