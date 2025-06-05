Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying Cognitive Issues?

'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pie...
Doug P. | 10:00 AM on June 05, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump has ordered a probe into who was actually making the decisions at the White House during the previous four years, and congressional Republicans are also looking for answers about former President Biden's cognitive (and physical) condition. The real story is different than the one we've been told, that's for sure: 

Despite everything that's come out about what was really going on at the White House during the Biden years, the media's still using quotes around "cognitive decline": 

They're using quotes around "cognitive decline" in much the same way we use quotes around "journalism," except the latter is actually justified. 

Meanwhile, a statement, ostensibly from Joe Biden, said cognitive decline reports are incorrect and that Biden made all the decisions during his tenure in the White House: 

We can't help but wonder who actually wrote that and if her name rhymes with Hill Widen. Also how many things that Team Biden called "ridiculous and false" over the years have turned out to be completely true? Even Karine Jean-Pierre is now trying to distance herself from these people. 

Or maybe somebody else had a hand in writing that.

Hey, could be!

We're almost certain about who didn't write it. 

