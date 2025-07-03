The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz

Trump voters are ecstatic over the creation of Alligator Alcatraz, a newly built illegal alien detention center located in the Florida Everglades. Now, The Babylon Bee is reporting that other states are jumping on the detention center bandwagon so their state can have its version of Alligator Alcatraz.

Advertisement

Check out the map. (READ)

10 More States Announce Fun Migrant Prisons pic.twitter.com/6smtK3eHAa — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 2, 2025

Toledo cracks us up!

Commenters were quick to add their fantasy additions to the map. Arizona seems popular.

Forgot Rattlesnake Rikers in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/QwFtsFWOrb — 🌵 Arizona Patriot 🇺🇸 (@AZJohnnyC) July 3, 2025

Ooh, I love this idea! 🙌🏻😂 — Leona Guerrera 🇺🇸 (@CerisLioness) July 3, 2025

Is that the head guard, Katie Hobbs? — 🌵 Arizona Patriot 🇺🇸 (@AZJohnnyC) July 3, 2025

Um, it’s Katie Hoggs.

Several posters saw how fast Alligator Alcatraz went up - it only took eight days! Quick construction got them thinking of the Amish.

The Amish Alcatraz will be built in 10 minutes and last 300 years. — Chrissy’s Pop Culture Corner (@realpopchrissy) July 2, 2025

Portable as well. — L.T.M. lll (@ltmiles33) July 2, 2025

And can be moved by 300 Amish men and no cranes! — Mac (@Mac942222915011) July 2, 2025

Fast and portable? Sounds great!

One poster says South Dakota is its own prison. No building is necessary.

South Dakota:

All escape routes just lead you to Wall Drug. pic.twitter.com/bR03V9cvwb — Orthokotan (now with Retsyn) (@orthokotan) July 2, 2025

Lol. South Dakota is a prison just all by itself. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Scary place, all that nothingness. — EricaD (@EricaDXtra) July 3, 2025

From Wall Drugs to Walt Disney.

Some suggest using Disney properties for prisons.

Disney Detention Centers (several worldwide locations) — gundlgj123 (@gundlgj123) July 2, 2025

Cruel & Unusual — Sir Bulwark (@SirBulwark) July 3, 2025

That's where they send all the trans illegals — Miss Anne Thrope (@HefSteph) July 2, 2025

Talk about trans-porting illegal aliens!

Commenters have some closing suggestions.

Six Gulags Over Texas — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 3, 2025

Maybe Kentucky could open the Bourbon Big House — LassThoughts (@LassThoughts) July 3, 2025

How about a multistate version? The Appalachian Alcatraz? — ATChaisson (@TheImmortician) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

Guys, you forgot Juan-tanamo Bay!



That's the best one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2NzbgTH8aI — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 2, 2025

Wisconsin's got the Dahmer Detention Center. — Jim Pfefferle (@JRPfeff) July 2, 2025

How about Mamdani’s Socialist Sing Sing? — Paul Bischer (@paulbischer) July 3, 2025

Forgot “The Cooler” in Alaska — RLB (@customrized) July 2, 2025

Cactus Clink - AZ — El Jefe (@jkillmer1) July 2, 2025

You automatically get to become a citizen if you visit them all. There's a punch card. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) July 3, 2025

A punchcard like Subway, but with citizenship instead of a free six-inch sub? Nah, we want all illegal aliens gone. Bye! Feel free to put your own ‘Alcatraz’ suggestions in the comments.