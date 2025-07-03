The Babylon Bee Lists Ten More States that Have Announced Their Own Versions of Alligator Alcatraz

People in Airports Are Sobbing on Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Shoulders Over BBB
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:24 AM on July 03, 2025
Department of Homeland Security

Trump voters are ecstatic over the creation of Alligator Alcatraz, a newly built illegal alien detention center located in the Florida Everglades. Now, The Babylon Bee is reporting that other states are jumping on the detention center bandwagon so their state can have its version of Alligator Alcatraz.

Check out the map. (READ)

Toledo cracks us up!

Commenters were quick to add their fantasy additions to the map. Arizona seems popular.

Um, it’s Katie Hoggs.

Several posters saw how fast Alligator Alcatraz went up - it only took eight days! Quick construction got them thinking of the Amish.

Fast and portable? Sounds great!

One poster says South Dakota is its own prison. No building is necessary.

From Wall Drugs to Walt Disney.

Some suggest using Disney properties for prisons.

Talk about trans-porting illegal aliens!

Commenters have some closing suggestions.

A punchcard like Subway, but with citizenship instead of a free six-inch sub? Nah, we want all illegal aliens gone. Bye! Feel free to put your own ‘Alcatraz’ suggestions in the comments.

