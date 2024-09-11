Trump's Best Strategy to Tackle Questions about the Ohio Immigration Crisis
Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome
Alexander Vindman Reminds Senile Trump That Russia Was at War With Ukraine During...
CNN Analyst Says Trump Showed His Racism and Senility in a Single Word
The NAACP Joins with Other Lying Liars Who Lie and Claim Late Term...
Chris Wallace: ABC Debate as Devastating to Trump as CNN’s Was to Biden
AP Desperately Shields Non-Profits 'Settling' Haitians, but OilfieldRando Sees Through the...
Axios: Those Venezuelan Gang Rumors Are Unfounded
Jeffrey Toobin Says ABC Moderators Mastered the Debate
Glenn Kessler Thinks ABC’s Moderators Were a Model for Future Debates
OTTER NIGHTMARE! Malaysian Jogger Attacked by Roving Romp of Vicious Water Weasels
AP Accidentally Puts Abortion Debate to Bed With Story About Uptick in Tubal...
New Yorker Does a Piece on Donald Trump's 'Too-Crazy Moment' at the Debate
HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting

WATCH: Deliberate or Dementia? Biden puts on … a Trump Hat?!

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  11:30 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

So … this is weird:

Advertisement

Before you think that is photoshopped, particularly because of the weird angle on the hat, there is video of him putting it on:

And the video explains why the angle on the hat is weird—because it is barely on, and placed over another hat. And as we will see for a moment, the White House has confirmed that Biden for some reason wore a Trump hat.

And the question is … why? The Libs of TikTok post led us to initially think this was just Biden’s mental problems and someone having fun tricking an old man. Of course, just like in the past, we will caution that despite the headline referencing dementia, we are not doctors and we are not pretending to diagnose him. But as we said before:

But you don’t have to be a doctor to recognize when something is wrong with someone, mentally, and any person with more than two brain cells to rub together could see that Joe Biden literally needed his head examined more than four years ago.

And not for nothing, but we also previously covered a doctor who claimed that just by the way Biden walked, he could diagnose him with Parkinson’s.

So that is explanation #1: Senility. He didn’t even realize what he was doing. Maybe he only noticed the flag part but didn’t notice the Trump lettering, so he put the hat on.

Meanwhile, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President Andrew Bates posted this on Twitter/X, verifying that Biden did put on a Trump hat and offering a different explanation:

Recommended

Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome
Brett T.
Advertisement

So that’s explanation #2: It was a show of unity, you guys!

And the third explanation is suggested by this Collin Rugg post:

And if you watch that video, after a loop of Biden putting on the hat, he intercuts from last night’s debate when Trump says that ‘he hates her’ meaning that Joe Biden hates Kamala Harris.

Thus, Rugg is definitely suggesting that this is a sign of support for Trump, right after the debate and well … that is surprisingly plausible. By at least one report, Biden didn’t want to leave the race and he was forced out using a threat to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment. Even if that report isn’t true, Biden still might resent being removed and might only be going through the motions of supporting Harris. We have even seen actions that might be interpreted as subtle attempts to undermine her campaign, such as little moments where Biden or his people have tied Harris closer to his policies than she might have liked. He might even partially hope she loses just to show all those people that it was a bad idea to replace him. So, maybe he actually does want Trump to win.

Advertisement

But honestly, who knows? Make up your own mind and we’ll probably be very interested in any perspectives shared in our comments. And, hey, maybe get a VIP subscription and join the conversation! 

On to reactions:

If you don’t know what LFG means, it stands for ‘Let’s Effing Go’ give or take a curse word.

That’s actually a picture of the cat Taylor Swift owns, because that cat doesn’t want to get eaten.

(No, not really, but you probably knew that already.)

Right?

‘It’s been a crazy year’ is an understatement.

How much will 10% for the big guy be worth after four years of Kamala Harris?

Advertisement

Alleged translation from Persian according to Google:

One day after the debate when Trump said ‘Biden hates Harris’, Joe Biden put Trump's hat on his head! You probably know better than I do that people in this political position do not do such a move on the eve of such an important election, even as a joke. Interesting!

Why does Google keep asking us to verify if the translation is accurate? If we knew Persian, we wouldn't have hit the button.

Nah, they really believe Trump is Hitler. That’s why they are accepting the endorsement of Dick Cheney, who was previously Hitler, or something. 

Advertisement

Yeah, we aren’t holding our breath on that one.

We think that if more context helped either side, we would have seen it by now.

But, to be fair, senility is always a plausible explanation with Biden.

Advertisement

This is why this piece started with a still photograph, so you could see the hat clearly.

Wait … Kamala was there? We wish we could have seen her face at that moment…

Maybe we are in a simulation after all…

She is referring to a line in the debate last night, although we remember it as Trump saying he was almost going to send Harris a hat.

Advertisement

Or hear me out …


Don’t be a hater, folks.

Heh.

Finally, the best satire website weighs in:

We legit think people will think they faked that photo. But now you know they didn’t.

RELATED: Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL)

Dr. Naomi Wolf (Ridiculously) Blames the Victim For the AP’s Lies About J.D. Vance

VILE: The Onion Makes a Joke About Corey Comperatore’s Death

WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)

The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep Dive)

Tags: ENDORSEMENT JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS SEPTEMBER 11 TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome
Brett T.
Alexander Vindman Reminds Senile Trump That Russia Was at War With Ukraine During His Term
Brett T.
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
AP Desperately Shields Non-Profits 'Settling' Haitians, but OilfieldRando Sees Through the Charade
justmindy
CNN Analyst Says Trump Showed His Racism and Senility in a Single Word
Brett T.
John Kirby Should Be FIRED for Email Dismissing Veterans' Concerns Because They're 'All of One Stripe'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome Brett T.
Advertisement