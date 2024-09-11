WATCH: Deliberate or Dementia? Biden puts on … a Trump Hat?!

So … this is weird:

Joe Biden just put on a Trump 2024 campaign cap. This is not a joke… he really did. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/p1XLFRamwR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 11, 2024

Before you think that is photoshopped, particularly because of the weird angle on the hat, there is video of him putting it on:

The firefighters convinced Joe Biden to put on a Trump hat 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xwN23K8ixF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

And the video explains why the angle on the hat is weird—because it is barely on, and placed over another hat. And as we will see for a moment, the White House has confirmed that Biden for some reason wore a Trump hat.

And the question is … why? The Libs of TikTok post led us to initially think this was just Biden’s mental problems and someone having fun tricking an old man. Of course, just like in the past, we will caution that despite the headline referencing dementia, we are not doctors and we are not pretending to diagnose him. But as we said before:

But you don’t have to be a doctor to recognize when something is wrong with someone, mentally, and any person with more than two brain cells to rub together could see that Joe Biden literally needed his head examined more than four years ago.

And not for nothing, but we also previously covered a doctor who claimed that just by the way Biden walked, he could diagnose him with Parkinson’s.

So that is explanation #1: Senility. He didn’t even realize what he was doing. Maybe he only noticed the flag part but didn’t notice the Trump lettering, so he put the hat on.

Meanwhile, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President Andrew Bates posted this on Twitter/X, verifying that Biden did put on a Trump hat and offering a different explanation:

At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.



As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024

So that’s explanation #2: It was a show of unity, you guys!

And the third explanation is suggested by this Collin Rugg post:

JUST IN: Joe Biden puts on a Trump hat during an event in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



The moment came after Biden traveled from New York City to Shanksville after he honored 9/11 victims with Harris.



The incident came just one day after Donald Trump told Kamala Harris that… pic.twitter.com/OXzmaD3HTb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2024

And if you watch that video, after a loop of Biden putting on the hat, he intercuts from last night’s debate when Trump says that ‘he hates her’ meaning that Joe Biden hates Kamala Harris.

Thus, Rugg is definitely suggesting that this is a sign of support for Trump, right after the debate and well … that is surprisingly plausible. By at least one report, Biden didn’t want to leave the race and he was forced out using a threat to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment. Even if that report isn’t true, Biden still might resent being removed and might only be going through the motions of supporting Harris. We have even seen actions that might be interpreted as subtle attempts to undermine her campaign, such as little moments where Biden or his people have tied Harris closer to his policies than she might have liked. He might even partially hope she loses just to show all those people that it was a bad idea to replace him. So, maybe he actually does want Trump to win.

But honestly, who knows? Make up your own mind and we’ll probably be very interested in any perspectives shared in our comments. And, hey, maybe get a VIP subscription and join the conversation!

On to reactions:

LFG! Kamala can have Taylor Swift, we got Joe 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MHNLHdyWxg — Republican Reflections (@RepublicanRefl) September 11, 2024

If you don’t know what LFG means, it stands for ‘Let’s Effing Go’ give or take a curse word.

Kennedy really wasn’t kidding when he said that there is gonna be other prominent Democrats who we’re going to come out and endorse Donald Trump — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 11, 2024

That’s actually a picture of the cat Taylor Swift owns, because that cat doesn’t want to get eaten.

(No, not really, but you probably knew that already.)

When your entire party stages a coup against you…



🤣🤣 — Luke McCool (@McCool4u) September 11, 2024

Epic trolling or a senile old man...



ok, both. — Cobra1 (@bfreshwa) September 11, 2024

Right?

Democrats have Taylor Swift… but Republicans have the President of the United States. — Cameron Gilliam (@CameronJGilliam) September 11, 2024

Not the endorsement I was expecting, but hell it's been a crazy year. — Nate (@Understatenate) September 11, 2024

‘It’s been a crazy year’ is an understatement.

Biden suddenly realized he's about to be a private citizen in his crappy economy: https://t.co/Ny8MTw6Z6n — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 11, 2024

How much will 10% for the big guy be worth after four years of Kamala Harris?

یک روز بعد از مناظره که ترامپ گفت "بایدن از هریس متنفره"، جو بایدن کلاه ترامپ گذاشت رو سرش! احتمالا بهتر از من میدونین که افراد در این جایگاه سیاسی اونم در آستانه انتخاباتی به این مهمی، حتی به شوخی هم همچین حرکتی نمیکنن. جالبه! https://t.co/fIraTacR1N — Babak Amiri (@RealBabakAmiri) September 11, 2024

Alleged translation from Persian according to Google:

One day after the debate when Trump said ‘Biden hates Harris’, Joe Biden put Trump's hat on his head! You probably know better than I do that people in this political position do not do such a move on the eve of such an important election, even as a joke. Interesting!

Why does Google keep asking us to verify if the translation is accurate? If we knew Persian, we wouldn't have hit the button.

What a team! pic.twitter.com/IlRC0vA3VI — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 11, 2024

The Democrats have made it clear Trump is a threat to Democracy and America itself and yet here is Joe Biden making light of that.



Is it entirely possible perhaps that the Democrats have been LYING? — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 11, 2024

Nah, they really believe Trump is Hitler. That’s why they are accepting the endorsement of Dick Cheney, who was previously Hitler, or something.

Haha!! WH is in damage control. 😆

Obama must be seething! 🤣

Trump was right when he said Joe hates Kamala.

Must be that whole coup thing. 🤣 — Angela (@AngelaM39710892) September 11, 2024

Sir, tell Biden we say thanks for the endorsement.



We all know he despises Kamela.



You can try to explain it away however you want. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 11, 2024

Hahahaha they are freaking out. We all know Biden hates Kamala!! 🤣😂😅 — Lady Liberty 🇺🇸 (@LadyLibertyLA) September 11, 2024

You know what would be a nice bipartisan gesture? Directing Merrick Garland to stop persecuting Donald Trump in particular and Republicans in general for their political views.



But then I doubt any of the cabinet secretaries even pick up the phone when you call, right Joe? — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) September 11, 2024

Yeah, we aren’t holding our breath on that one.

Well, this is the story the White House is going with to explain why Joe Biden donned a Trump hat, which means it most likely is NOT the truth.



Amazing no one has more than that 2-second video clip... 🤔 Must be more somewhere!



.....#Biden wears a #TrumpHat while visiting… https://t.co/wkcRNKHxuG pic.twitter.com/Ur2yfXHuB8 — Jenn Cheng (@THATJennCheng) September 11, 2024

We think that if more context helped either side, we would have seen it by now.

Yes, we should totally believe this spin because of Joe Biden's well-known past attempts to reach across the aisle to achieve unity with Trump and his supporters. https://t.co/4WbDJfJ5ug pic.twitter.com/Tx4qXKcxGq — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 11, 2024

Yikes - The White House has put out an official statement



They have no good reason for why Joe put on the Trump hat



They’re claiming “bipartisan unity” but he’s never done something like this in prior years with Trump



The timing isn’t a coincidence



He’s backstabbing Kamala https://t.co/mecUfAHktW — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 11, 2024

But, to be fair, senility is always a plausible explanation with Biden.

He's either very confused or he's very based. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2024

Man, this is not a good look for the Harris Campaign no matter what his intention was. pic.twitter.com/bhkGyBPOfW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2024

Seems to look like this. pic.twitter.com/AUupqxBOpG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2024

This is why this piece started with a still photograph, so you could see the hat clearly.

Biden and Kamala showed up to a 9/11 event and there were a lot of Trump supporters present.



Biden briefly put the hat on before he removed it (it seems like he knew what he was doing but thought it would be a good joke)



Apparently Kamala was in the room. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2024

Wait … Kamala was there? We wish we could have seen her face at that moment…

Matrix. Simulation. Worst timeline. Alternate reality. Whichever works for you. https://t.co/4PZjzeVhkb — ROSEY (@RoseyReacts) September 11, 2024

Maybe we are in a simulation after all…

🤣🤣🤣

He also said “I’ll send you a hat”

I’m assuming this is it https://t.co/KT0BMXivyQ — told you so 😁 (@Jessica65713196) September 11, 2024

She is referring to a line in the debate last night, although we remember it as Trump saying he was almost going to send Harris a hat.

You can just give him anything, and he'll do it. Needs a constant chaperone. Democrats - why is he still in office? You own this and you are doing a disservice to your country. https://t.co/mgbovX6NtX — Shadowland (@ShadowlandBlog) September 11, 2024

He is either very senile or sending a message to some people. https://t.co/e5VKhyiEfK — SF (@SFAjayi) September 11, 2024

Or hear me out …





Haters will say this is AI pic.twitter.com/cFo6BQbQP0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Don’t be a hater, folks.

Kamala social media interns seeing this pic.twitter.com/isslsjoXSd — Peplius (@peplius) September 11, 2024

Heh.

Finally, the best satire website weighs in:

In Brief Moment Of Lucidity, Biden Endorses Trump https://t.co/49g85Z0sAQ pic.twitter.com/kgeBOn2xGE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 11, 2024

We legit think people will think they faked that photo. But now you know they didn’t.

