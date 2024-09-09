New York Magazine Explores the 'Joyous Plot' to Elect Kamala Harris
Palestinian Authority Gives Military Funeral to American Peace Activist
Apparently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is STILL Participating in COVID
Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals
The Police Body Cam Footage of Tyreek Hill's Arrest Drops and Opinions are...
Rep. Dan Goldman: GOP Doesn’t Want to Let People Who Aren’t White Into...
CNN Shows Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff Walking, Something Trump and Melania Would...
Karine Jean Pierre Has Nothing but Giggles to Offer When Asked About all...
Remember, THIS Is What Kamala Supported in 2020, and Her Values Haven't Changed
Jake Tapper Suddenly Remembers the Afghanistan Gold Star Families Exist
At the Mercy of Criminals: Chicago PD Confiscates Legal Gun After Woman Defends...
A Blast Back to When Kamala Thought US Taxpayers Should Pay For Sex...
Glenn Greenwald Says It Doesn't Matter If Biden Is M.I.A Because an 'Unelected...
WATCH: Idiot Cabinet Member Says Kamala Harris Can't Answer Questions 'Cause of Her...

WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  10:15 PM on September 09, 2024
AI imagine created by Grok

Two warnings apply to the video at the heart of this post:

First, its content is NSFW. We think most people will laugh at the tongue-in-cheek reference to a  risqué comment by Trump, but some might get offended. So be warned.

Advertisement

Second, some of this is this author’s fault.

As regular readers know, there have been reports that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating ducks, and also at least one cat. As that prior post reported, lot of people were joking about Trump saving our pets, creating AI imagines showing him doing so and that led to, well, this (with a LANGUAGE WARNING):

That would be Shawn Farash, whom we have previously labeled ‘Trump’s Best Impersonator.’ And it’s not just because Mr. Farash sounds like Trump to a spooky degree—even if he sadly doesn’t look very much like him—but he’s also wise enough to make jokes that hits many different targets. He’s not afraid to jab a little at Trump (even though he clearly likes him), but he doesn’t just jab at Trump, because that would make his jokes predictable and, therefore, tedious.

We were tempted to show the Twitter/X conversation that led him to credit us for ‘inspiring’ him, but that sounds too much like ‘explaining a joke’ and almost no one enjoys that.

Instead, let’s just jump to reactions:

Drink beverages carefully, people.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

But would anyone actually want PETA on their side?

If guns are outlawed for cats, then only outlaw cats would have guns.

Chairman Meow? We feel like this is a Broken Lizard bit:

(And if you haven’t seen the comedy classic Super Troopers, what are you doing with your life?)

We feel like the giant cat needs a pair of rocket launchers and an American flag to complete the look.

There is a lot of AI in this piece. Just strap yourself in.

For the record, they can have those skinless cats. They give us the willies.

Advertisement

That’s … random.

Science has officially gone too far...

RELATED: The Newest Russiagate Indictment Should Be Dismissed on First Amendment Grounds (A Deep Dive)

What the Actual Frak?! Tucker Carlson Brings on a World War II Revisionist (WATCH)

Victory for Sarah Palin Against the New York Times in Her Defamation Case (A Deep Dive) (VIP)

WATCH: Trump Carpet Bombs Kamala’s Twitter/X Account With Videos From Gold Star Families

Elon Musk and Twitter/X Score a Huge Win in Lawsuit Against Media Matters

Tags: FUNNY PETA TRUMP HAITIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Police Body Cam Footage of Tyreek Hill's Arrest Drops and Opinions are Mixed
justmindy
Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals
Brett T.
Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead
Amy Curtis
Apparently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is STILL Participating in COVID
justmindy
Memes Show Donald Trump Saving America’s Cats and Ducks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement