WATCH: Trump’s Best Imitator Tells Us How Trump Will Save Our Cats! (NSFW)

Two warnings apply to the video at the heart of this post:

First, its content is NSFW. We think most people will laugh at the tongue-in-cheek reference to a risqué comment by Trump, but some might get offended. So be warned.

Second, some of this is this author’s fault.

As regular readers know, there have been reports that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating ducks, and also at least one cat. As that prior post reported, lot of people were joking about Trump saving our pets, creating AI imagines showing him doing so and that led to, well, this (with a LANGUAGE WARNING):

TRUMP LOVES CATS!



Thank you @AaronWorthing for the inspiration 👇 pic.twitter.com/m6xFjGw803 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 9, 2024

That would be Shawn Farash, whom we have previously labeled ‘Trump’s Best Impersonator.’ And it’s not just because Mr. Farash sounds like Trump to a spooky degree—even if he sadly doesn’t look very much like him—but he’s also wise enough to make jokes that hits many different targets. He’s not afraid to jab a little at Trump (even though he clearly likes him), but he doesn’t just jab at Trump, because that would make his jokes predictable and, therefore, tedious.

We were tempted to show the Twitter/X conversation that led him to credit us for ‘inspiring’ him, but that sounds too much like ‘explaining a joke’ and almost no one enjoys that.

Instead, let’s just jump to reactions:

OMG @Shawn_Farash Best ever dude!! 😂😂😂 I almost spat my coffee out watching this lol Great work my friend ♥️🇺🇲🤍🇺🇲💙🇺🇲 Sphinx line killed me 💀🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/XRRJR5iYaB — Bigly Yuge USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🗽🗽 ULTRAMAGA💪💪 (@NatalieTheBrit) September 9, 2024

Drink beverages carefully, people.

Shawn, you are totally hilarious!!!... https://t.co/mBJE6EeV4O — judy huffman (@judyhuf40982621) September 10, 2024

Been waiting for this all day 😂 https://t.co/eK6JQlrBwn — Scott J. Wiley (@ScottJWiley) September 9, 2024

MCADSA - Make cats and dogs safe again-vote Trump! Will TRUMP get a PETA endorsement? https://t.co/0phVnpy4OU — MilnerBear (@modelerr) September 9, 2024

But would anyone actually want PETA on their side?

If guns are outlawed for cats, then only outlaw cats would have guns.

Trump should call Kamala "Mao" tomorrow at the debate. As in Meow. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 9, 2024

Chairman Meow? We feel like this is a Broken Lizard bit:

(And if you haven’t seen the comedy classic Super Troopers, what are you doing with your life?)

We feel like the giant cat needs a pair of rocket launchers and an American flag to complete the look.

"This is the Best use of AI, that there will ever be" - SF



😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Hk20eMOZpG — 🏌️‍♂️DeplorableFaganator⛳ (@Faganator) September 10, 2024

There is a lot of AI in this piece. Just strap yourself in.

For the record, they can have those skinless cats. They give us the willies.

That’s … random.

I'm so glad I wasn't drinking something when I heard the first couple lines of this - I'd have spit my drink all over my computer screen laughing!!!!! Priceless! — Sunshineandclouds (@Mamatolottacats) September 9, 2024

Sir Panda of Scratch o Lot has your support pic.twitter.com/4A4dwkOl5E — Richard Veritas (@Richard42596209) September 9, 2024

Science has officially gone too far...

