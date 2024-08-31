WATCH as Trump Reveals That He Totally Worked for McDonald's, Too! For Realsies!

What? You don’t believe us and our totally real and not at all AI picture?

Well … you shouldn’t. Yeah, that’s an AI pic and, no, the video we are about to show you isn’t real. Instead, Trump’s Best Impersonator, Shawn Farash, seems to have been inspired by the question of whether Kamala genuinely worked for McDonald’s enough to come up with this latest bit and it’s a banger. Contrary to the title of this piece, we recommend that you close your eyes, because visually, he doesn’t look very much like him (but his mannerisms are pretty great):

TRUMP SAYS HE WORKED AT MCDONALD'S TOO 👇 pic.twitter.com/OgSnm5FzQ9 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 29, 2024

We honestly never knew that about the history of McDonald’s. That Michael Keaton movie The Founder ….

The first poster for 'The Founder' starring Michael Keaton. pic.twitter.com/VyEhEcyhlE — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) March 25, 2016

…is apparently totally full of crud. Who knew?

(Actually, it’s a good movie, but we never trust a movie that is allegedly ‘based on a true story’ to be historically accurate, anyway.)

I searched for McDonalds in the 80's and this clip came up so I added the audio. Is this proof she really did work there? pic.twitter.com/Yb6OW7PNy0 — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 30, 2024

No, no, that is McDowell’s. It’s a common mistake.

“Bring back the $5 meal deal or I will drone your house.” 🤣 😂 😂 😂 🤣 😂 😂 😂 — RachelRMMC (@Rachel42973) August 29, 2024

(For the record, we are skipping over most of the responses that just say that this is well done, because they are repetitive. But don't think from this sampling that there weren't a lot of them.)

“It’s Ron and Don.” — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 30, 2024

True fact: In Japan, they have trouble saying Ronald, so instead the character is called Donald McDonald.

Only Trump can bring back the McRib twice a year — Shawn Wylde ⚡️ (@wyldeAF) August 29, 2024

Now, that is a campaign slogan.

You need to do the drive thru but be the one taking the order. Find a fun restaurant where they'll let you inside — AnRan (@RAVelation777) August 29, 2024

We honestly forgot about this until ‘AnRan’ reminded us, but Farash has also done bits where he pretended to be Trump in a McDonald’s drive thru:

I'm still surprised by it too 🤣 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 30, 2024

Seconded.

Also, someone played with a real ad for McDonald’s, starring Donald Trump.

Kamala & Trump were at McDonalds at the same time…she’s in the purple! https://t.co/pWXpIs6tK0 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) August 29, 2024

And yes, that is a real ad. Here’s the full version:

So … technically, Trump really did work for McDonald’s. Or at least an ad company paid by McDonald’s, which is close enough for us!

I need to be putting my kitchen back together and instead I am stuck on X laughing myself stupid. 🤣🤣🤣So great! https://t.co/AJeTQ7xjBL — ChickenStillKickin (@Kicking_chicken) August 30, 2024

Finally, we’re pretty sure that is supposed to be Kamala:





Uh … no comment.