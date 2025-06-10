Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'

As we reported Monday, Greta Thunberg and the crew of her "selfie yacht" were "kidnapped" by Israelis and forced to watch the compilation video of October 7 atrocities. Thunberg, now 22 but still looking 15, has moved from being a climate alarmist full-time to wearing a keffiyeh and simping for Gaza. Her boat was intended to bring much-needed aid to Gaza, but as Israel said, the tiny amount of aid was mostly consumed by the "celebrities," but Israel would make sure it got to where it was needed.

Now Thunberg has been deported. She'll be contributing to her carbon footprint by flying back to Sweden. They stuck her in the back row next to the bathrooms with a seat that doesn't recline.

Hostage Greta Thunberg apparently escaped captivity pic.twitter.com/nipzcGG03H — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 10, 2025

The worst part of this “kidnapping” is that they put her in coach to fly her home. https://t.co/Lzb6jwbGZ5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 10, 2025

The Times of Israel reports:

Greta Thunberg and three other pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists were taken to Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday and deported, a day after the Israeli Navy intercepted their vessel, the Madleen, to prevent it from sailing to Gaza. The Foreign Ministry posted to social media a photo of Thunberg on an El Al flight out to Paris, seated in an aisle seat just in front of the bathrooms. Eight further activists, reportedly including a member of the European Parliament, were detained after they refused to sign paperwork agreeing to leave the country.

Greta Thunberg immediately agreeing to be deported instead of remaining in detention with the rest of her group kind of gives the game away doesn’t it? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 10, 2025

Such commitment is touching.... — I. Rac(coon) (@RapidRaccoon) June 10, 2025

Look at that smirk - she got what she wanted out of it. pic.twitter.com/Fei2d2QiVg — SgtPonySoldier (@SgtPonySoldier) June 10, 2025

I don’t think she has all her chromosomes. — desertatomic (@desertatomic) June 10, 2025

President Trump said she was "strange" and advised her to take anger management classes.

Actually the others asked that she be removed and agreed to full cooperation if this request was fulfilled. — MillerTime (@ItsMillerC) June 10, 2025

Yes. So can everyone now stop giving this imbecilic child a stage? — EDH_CPH (@EDH_Nordic) June 10, 2025

There's a reason they nicknamed her vessel the "selfie yacht." We got live video updates as they made their harrowing trip to Gaza.

We should ignore her, but it's more fun to make fun of her.

