Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

As we reported Monday, Greta Thunberg and the crew of her "selfie yacht" were "kidnapped" by Israelis and forced to watch the compilation video of October 7 atrocities. Thunberg, now 22 but still looking 15, has moved from being a climate alarmist full-time to wearing a keffiyeh and simping for Gaza. Her boat was intended to bring much-needed aid to Gaza, but as Israel said, the tiny amount of aid was mostly consumed by the "celebrities," but Israel would make sure it got to where it was needed.

Now Thunberg has been deported. She'll be contributing to her carbon footprint by flying back to Sweden. They stuck her in the back row next to the bathrooms with a seat that doesn't recline.

The Times of Israel reports:

Greta Thunberg and three other pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists were taken to Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday and deported, a day after the Israeli Navy intercepted their vessel, the Madleen, to prevent it from sailing to Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry posted to social media a photo of Thunberg on an El Al flight out to Paris, seated in an aisle seat just in front of the bathrooms.

Eight further activists, reportedly including a member of the European Parliament, were detained after they refused to sign paperwork agreeing to leave the country.

President Trump said she was "strange" and advised her to take anger management classes.

There's a reason they nicknamed her vessel the "selfie yacht." We got live video updates as they made their harrowing trip to Gaza.

We should ignore her, but it's more fun to make fun of her.

***

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL

