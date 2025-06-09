Trump Suggests 'Strange' Greta Thunberg Attend Anger Management Classes

Trump White House Just Dropped a Video That Puts a Mushroom Cloud Over...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Greta Thunberg is 22 years old now, even though she still looks like a little ragamuffin. You might remember her telling us we were all going to die from climate change, but until that happens, she's taken on a new cause: Palestine. She's been floating around in a sailboat with a small crew ostensibly trying to deliver aid to the people in Gaza, and her ship sent out a "distress signal" last week, claiming a drone had been spotted overhead. She's convinced the Israelis are desperate to keep her boat from reaching Gaza.

Earlier Monday, Thunberg claimed she had been kidnapped.

It was nice of her kidnappers to let her shoot a video before tying her up.

Here's Israel's side of the story:

The post continues:

… aid that wasn’t consumed by the “celebrities” will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels. 

🚛 More than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and close to 11 million meals were transferred by the GHF directly to civilians in Gaza.

There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve provocations and selfies.

It seems that Thunberg and her shipmates were treated upon their arrival to a screening of Hamas' October 7 massacre, which they didn't care for:

The post continues:

… anti-Semitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults, and children.’

A reporter on Monday afternoon asked President Trump about Thunberg's "kidnapping."

She's been groomed by her activist parents her whole life and used as the face of the climate hysteria movement because she was young at the time. She used to be influential … now she's floating around on a yacht wearing a keffiyeh. It's her next stage of her theater career.

***

