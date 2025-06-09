Trump Suggests 'Strange' Greta Thunberg Attend Anger Management Classes

Greta Thunberg is 22 years old now, even though she still looks like a little ragamuffin. You might remember her telling us we were all going to die from climate change, but until that happens, she's taken on a new cause: Palestine. She's been floating around in a sailboat with a small crew ostensibly trying to deliver aid to the people in Gaza, and her ship sent out a "distress signal" last week, claiming a drone had been spotted overhead. She's convinced the Israelis are desperate to keep her boat from reaching Gaza.

Earlier Monday, Thunberg claimed she had been kidnapped.

Poor little Greta Thunberg says she has been kidnapped by Israeli Forces. 😂🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QsST62ce93 — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) June 9, 2025

It was nice of her kidnappers to let her shoot a video before tying her up.

Even the Swedes are sick of Greta! pic.twitter.com/TCsyqXcIZ6 — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) June 9, 2025

Here's Israel's side of the story:

🥪 The ‘selfie yacht’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are safe and were provided with sandwiches and water, and are expected to return to their home countries.



🤏 The tiny amount of… pic.twitter.com/Gfn9I3ZI2l — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 9, 2025

… aid that wasn’t consumed by the “celebrities” will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels. 🚛 More than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and close to 11 million meals were transferred by the GHF directly to civilians in Gaza. There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve provocations and selfies.

It seems that Thunberg and her shipmates were treated upon their arrival to a screening of Hamas' October 7 massacre, which they didn't care for:

‘Greta and her flotilla companions were taken into a room upon their arrival to the screening of the horror film of the October 7 massacre that was shown to them, and when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching.



The… pic.twitter.com/2AR77B9CSA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 9, 2025

… anti-Semitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults, and children.’

A reporter on Monday afternoon asked President Trump about Thunberg's "kidnapping."

.@POTUS is asked if he has a message for Greta Thunberg: "I think she has to go to an Anger Management class. That's my primary recommendation."



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/d4oFI3NwPg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 9, 2025

The left turned a moody teenager into their environmental messiah, and Trump isn’t playing along



😂



She's been groomed by her activist parents her whole life and used as the face of the climate hysteria movement because she was young at the time. She used to be influential … now she's floating around on a yacht wearing a keffiyeh. It's her next stage of her theater career.

***