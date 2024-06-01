WATCH: Trump's Best Impersonator Is Now the 'Outlaw President'

Yesterday, we shared how Dan Bongino described voting for Trump in a pretty badass way …

I’m voting for the outlaw. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 31, 2024

Which led us to create a graphic using AI that is simultaneously funny, ridiculous and badass:

But one thing we saw, which we didn’t mention in that piece, is this response to Mr. Bongino:

There's a bit here. I'm working on it. Outlaw president — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) May 31, 2024

Regular readers might know that Mr. Farash is basically Donald Trump’s best impersonator. We have not seen anyone who did a better job of sounding like Trump, and actually being pretty funny while doing it. And, interestingly, he is also a huge supporter of Trump. We just wish he actually looked more like Trump, but he can’t help that part. But if you close your eyes, it definitely sounds like Trump.

So, we were looking forward to what he would do with Trump now being an outlaw and he didn’t disappoint:

TRUMP - "THE OUTLAW PRESIDENT"



Shoutout to @dbongino who coined the term.



I'm voting for the Outlaw President 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/0Bi2yA1Il8 — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) May 31, 2024

As a point of order, we are not sure that Dan Bongino is the first to use that term. We learned that Walter Kirn used the term 'outlaw president' about two minutes before Bongino, and, really, we wouldn’t be shocked if other people came up with the idea first. We think this is a case of people independently coming to the same idea. But Bongino’s post was the first place we saw it.

On to reactions, which were overwhelmingly positive:

I wrote it and was inspired by the Outlaw name that Dan coined a day earlier! — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) June 1, 2024

I’m also voting for the Outlaw President! pic.twitter.com/sufzUcuRVL — 🌴♥️🇺🇸Dixie ♥️s America & Trump🇺🇸♥️🌴 (@DixiDarlen) June 1, 2024

Donnie and Clyde hahahah — Freemason (@STARFORCEHH) May 31, 2024

“Donny and Clyde”

“The Mona Lisa of Mugshots”

🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂

I think we all needed a good laugh… thank you! — Darryn Appleton (@DrTeslaFSD) May 31, 2024

Just because Farash likes Trump, doesn’t mean he doesn’t see anything funny in how he expresses himself. Love him or hate him, Trump definitely has a unique way of speaking and Farash captures that perfectly.

Hey! We made that!

(Actually, its nice to see it going around.)

"2024 is the year of the outlaw and the year of the outlaw President." 🇺🇸 #OutlawTrump2024 #Trump2024 https://t.co/yXJvUh4vUj pic.twitter.com/0npqKVb0tA — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) May 31, 2024

😂😂😂 That was fast! We need to call you Quickdraw Farash! https://t.co/og7mYALUcQ — 🇺🇸Matt Browne🇺🇸 (@TheMattBrowne) May 31, 2024

RED REDEMPTION

Coming on November 5th https://t.co/dLfbYsDkBI pic.twitter.com/2N1bSqLDf7 — Jonathan P. Jehle (@jonathanpjehle) June 1, 2024

That’s an allusion to the “Red Dead” video games series (Red Dead Revolver, Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2), which takes place in the Wild West.

Close your eyes and laugh!!! https://t.co/NDaIJDahkA — Dana 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DLWeat) June 1, 2024

Seriously, it is the best way to enjoy this.