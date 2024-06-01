WATCH: Trump's Best Impersonator Is Now the 'Outlaw President'

Robert Hur Transcript Was Mostly Accurate With Some 'Minor' Fixes
Aaron Walker  |  8:30 PM on June 01, 2024
Meme

Yesterday, we shared how Dan Bongino described voting for Trump in a pretty badass way …

Which led us to create a graphic using AI that is simultaneously funny, ridiculous and badass:

But one thing we saw, which we didn’t mention in that piece, is this response to Mr. Bongino:

Regular readers might know that Mr. Farash is basically Donald Trump’s best impersonator. We have not seen anyone who did a better job of sounding like Trump, and actually being pretty funny while doing it. And, interestingly, he is also a huge supporter of Trump. We just wish he actually looked more like Trump, but he can’t help that part. But if you close your eyes, it definitely sounds like Trump.

So, we were looking forward to what he would do with Trump now being an outlaw and he didn’t disappoint:

As a point of order, we are not sure that Dan Bongino is the first to use that term. We learned that Walter Kirn used the term 'outlaw president' about two minutes before Bongino, and, really, we wouldn’t be shocked if other people came up with the idea first. We think this is a case of people independently coming to the same idea. But Bongino’s post was the first place we saw it.

On to reactions, which were overwhelmingly positive:

Just because Farash likes Trump, doesn’t mean he doesn’t see anything funny in how he expresses himself. Love him or hate him, Trump definitely has a unique way of speaking and Farash captures that perfectly.

Hey! We made that!

(Actually, its nice to see it going around.)

That’s an allusion to the “Red Dead” video games series (Red Dead Revolver, Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2), which takes place in the Wild West.

Seriously, it is the best way to enjoy this.

