Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type of Woke Segregation

The Left prides itself on being 'woke' and 'anti-racist' but -- time and again -- they embrace policies that are incredibly racist and divisive.

Like DEI, which is actual systemic racism. But when they do it, they pretend they're enlightened and morally superior.

Today, the school superintendents' union is meeting for their annual conference, and they've come up with a fun new rebranding of segregation and racism.

Check it out:

BREAKING: The school superintendents union has "affinity spaces" separating people by race at their annual conference. pic.twitter.com/4RY6W4LDyF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 6, 2025

'Affinity spaces.'

Egads.

This is at their annual conference for public school superintendents in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(@AASAHQ) pic.twitter.com/56HZSKxo1H — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 6, 2025

These are the people running our public schools.

Kids can't read or do math, but at least they're learning how to be racist.

Here is their post:https://t.co/4R4ATj8SAY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 6, 2025

Wow.

I thought segregation was bad? In fact I seem to remember some laws that explicitly outlawed racial segregation way back in the 60s. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) March 6, 2025

This is (D)ifferent.

Why can't they share spaces like they require children to share bathrooms with the other sex? — Lance Christensen (@lancelands) March 6, 2025

Rules are for the little guy.

He would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/oE9stPzBf3 — John Bicknell (@JohnBick1960) March 6, 2025

He sure would be.

The left has always loved segregation. — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) March 6, 2025

They've always loved it.

No surprise since so many are from the party of segregation and division. — C-Dub 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) March 6, 2025

We're not surprised at all.

You know, being from Georgia, we still haven't really recovered from segregation more than half a century after it ended, and these jackwagons are trying to bring that s**t back. https://t.co/RuUs1T2rHx — Tom Knighton (@TheTomKnighton) March 6, 2025

Under the guise of being 'woke' and 'anti-racist.'

So, they are going back to 'separate but equal'? https://t.co/0MwYjUevVW — Just a 70's kid stuck in 1984 (@THEMarkEdwards1) March 6, 2025

A Harvard professor recently told Trevor Noah we need to go back to segregated schools.

This is what the Democrats want. They want us divided. I thought segregation ended in 1964? If they really believed in diversity, they would not create spaces like this. https://t.co/yjRyJLdX5I — Roberto Calamaco (@Rcjr12Roberto) March 6, 2025

They do not believe in diversity. They want us divided.