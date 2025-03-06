Teachers' Union President Won't Comply With Trump's Fascist Regime
Corey DeAngelis Reveals School Superintendents' Union Has Come Up With a New Type of Woke Segregation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 06, 2025
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

The Left prides itself on being 'woke' and 'anti-racist' but -- time and again -- they embrace policies that are incredibly racist and divisive.

Like DEI, which is actual systemic racism. But when they do it, they pretend they're enlightened and morally superior.

Today, the school superintendents' union is meeting for their annual conference, and they've come up with a fun new rebranding of segregation and racism.

Check it out:

'Affinity spaces.'

Egads.

These are the people running our public schools.

Kids can't read or do math, but at least they're learning how to be racist.

Wow.

This is (D)ifferent.

Rules are for the little guy.

He sure would be.

They've always loved it.

We're not surprised at all.

Under the guise of being 'woke' and 'anti-racist.'

A Harvard professor recently told Trevor Noah we need to go back to segregated schools.

They do not believe in diversity. They want us divided.

