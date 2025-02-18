WATCH: Harvard Professor Tells Trevor Noah We Must Segregate Schools to Combat White Supremacy

It's been clear for a while that the most woke among us are no different from the actual racists they claim to oppose. Every single idea professed by that woke, anti-racist crowd sounds no different from the things supporters of slavery and Jim Crow believed.

70 years ago, Brown v. Board of Education ended segregation in public schools. Now Lefties want to bring segregation back, for (D)ifferent reasons, of course.

Here's Trevor Noah and a professor from Princeton thinking the Supreme Court got it wrong in 1954:

Show host Trevor Noah and Princeton professor Ruha Benjamin suggest segregation should be reintegrated into American schools, says integration was not "the right solution."



Noah: "I would love to know if you think integration was the right solution."



Benjamin: "No. I… pic.twitter.com/ujhbtmupbF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

Wow.

Just wow.

A wise move.

Democrats in 1950: "We should segregate our schools."



Democrats in 2020: "We should segregate our schools." — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 18, 2025

Also Democrats: 'Republicans are racist.'

If a white person said this their reputation would be destroyed! — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) February 18, 2025

They'd lose their job and be a social pariah.

But he’s mixed race. — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) February 18, 2025

Oh.

I mean he’s South African so integration isn’t really in his blood. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) February 18, 2025

Ouch.

How are we considered the racist ones? I mean honestly. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) February 18, 2025

It's all projection.

I’m beginning to believe that progressive leftism is nothing more than a constant shell game of grievances regardless of the situation, where the enemy is always progress towards a solution. — Seppie (@Seppie123456) February 18, 2025

This is accurate.

So MLK fought for integration and now his descendants don’t want it anymore.



Make it make sense. — UltraSuperDuperMAGA 🇺🇸 (MLK Parody) (@super_ultraMAGA) February 18, 2025

We can't because it defies logic.

Good news! We found the racist, segregationists! https://t.co/5RxBIPuJ4l — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 18, 2025

We sure did!

A deeply racialized left wing case for de-segregating schools, ostensibly for the ‘benefit’ of children https://t.co/9zz0M1xfIl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 18, 2025

It's breathtaking in its blatant racism.

Horseshoe theory wins again. Far left race hustlers echo the ideas of white nationalists. https://t.co/Iy7213apPN — truisms are true 🇨🇦🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 📚💚🤍💜 (@TruismsT) February 18, 2025

But guys like Trevor Noah will insist he's the good guy in this.