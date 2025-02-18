During BAFTA Presentation, Mark Hamill's Pants Decide the Force Isn't With Them
WATCH: Harvard Professor Tells Trevor Noah We Must Segregate Schools to Combat White Supremacy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 18, 2025
Ryan Long and Danny Polishchuk

It's been clear for a while that the most woke among us are no different from the actual racists they claim to oppose. Every single idea professed by that woke, anti-racist crowd sounds no different from the things supporters of slavery and Jim Crow believed.

70 years ago, Brown v. Board of Education ended segregation in public schools. Now Lefties want to bring segregation back, for (D)ifferent reasons, of course.

Here's Trevor Noah and a professor from Princeton thinking the Supreme Court got it wrong in 1954:

Wow.

Just wow.

A wise move.

Also Democrats: 'Republicans are racist.'

They'd lose their job and be a social pariah.

Oh.

Ouch.

It's all projection.

This is accurate.

We can't because it defies logic.

We sure did!

It's breathtaking in its blatant racism.

But guys like Trevor Noah will insist he's the good guy in this.

