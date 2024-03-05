WATCH as Trump and His Best Imitator React to the Supreme Court’s Decision to Keep Trump on the Ballot

Yesterday, we talked a lot about Supreme Court decision announcing that Donald Trump was going to stay on the ballot. We talked about Jonathan Turley’s reaction and did a deep dive into the decision, here. And the whole team here at Twitchy enjoyed the taste of leftist tears here, here, here and here, among others.

But who should we really hear from? Well, the once and future president, Donald Trump himself, on his TruthSocial platform:

So that would be Trump posting video of his own press conference on this. The remarks mostly seem like stream of consciousness. We figure he didn’t really have a specific plan but he figured (probably correctly), that people are likely to want to hear what he has to say, so with this chance to speak to the American people, he wanted to make his case.

But that isn’t as … well … fun, as the ‘other’ Donald Trump. That would be his impersonator extraordinaire, Shawn Farash:

This author played this video for his wife using his phone while holding the screen away from her at first and she actually thought it was Trump until we showed her the screen. The imitation is that spot on. It honestly speaks for itself and we hope it brought a smile to your face. On to reactions:

By 9-0 ruling, SCOTUS decided this was the best account on X. https://t.co/AXTyW4XtaE — You Seem Gneiss (@GneissName) March 5, 2024

Yes, but they also unanimously ruled that 'X' is a lame name for the platform and ordered Elon Musk to change it back to 'Twitter.' And previously, they overturned that the Star Wars sequel trilogy:

Supreme Court Overturns Star Wars Sequel Trilogy https://t.co/pjacFKe6aS pic.twitter.com/d5vFKPHhSR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 30, 2023

From the totally truthful and accurate article from 2020:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a surprise ruling, the Supreme Court has overturned the entire Star Wars sequel trilogy, rendering episodes VII through IX non-canon. ‘The entire trilogy has been a travesty,’ Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the 9-0 majority opinion. ‘It nullifies many of the accomplishments of the original trilogy while being a thematic mess that adds nothing itself.’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg was just as harsh in her concurring opinion. ‘You basically had two directors fighting each other over three movies. This can't stand as the last word about the Skywalker saga.’

Finally, they ruled that @Gaypatriot should get his account back and that the newly re-renamed Twitter would be required to cease and desist from these idiotic suspensions, but apparently they have not yet complied:

And if you are wondering what set off his latest suspension, it's almost too stupid to believe:

That's right he was suspended for a little minor cursing and for pointing out that people like him would be murdered in the Palestinian territories. Somehow that was harassment. The mind boggles.

Moving on to more fun:

You are, with no exceptions, the best Trump impersonator. You even get the cadence, up/down rhythm, & sniffling sound. No others impersonating Trump even come close to U. 👏https://t.co/Qhy9SqzpDS — RebelChick (@RebelChick1111) March 4, 2024

Agreed. Just don’t accidentally write him in for President.

Hey @JenaGriswold Just a gentle reminder that the CO Sec of State role is a NON-PARTISAN role. NOT the one-sided LEFT role youve turned it into. Perhaps you should consider a different role?? #TRUMP2024 https://t.co/Ev3cRFUmR0 — Proud CO Patriot 🦅Conservative 🇺🇲🇺🇲 FJB (@ProudPatriot60) March 4, 2024

We needed something positive on a Monday. https://t.co/oDsyqEQyL3 — RENKOML © (@mark_renko) March 4, 2024

You needed something positive, besides winning back your right to vote for the candidate of your choice?

Another gem!! 9-0 — Kevin Schuh (@KevinSchuh8) March 4, 2024

Well done, Shawn!!!! Let the tears flow!!!! pic.twitter.com/9PLQ8OLpfy — Domestic Terrorist Grandma (@BarbaraLunkenh1) March 4, 2024

Perfect line.

Oh, that is disturbing to see.

and i still say you bear an uncanny resemblance to Deacon St. John — Guillermo Granados (@FM_113) March 4, 2024

That’s the protagonist of the zombie game Days Gone, and we totally see it. Judge for yourself:

Moving on:

When you only win on technicalities... 🙄 — birdiee (@Isabelbirdiee98) March 4, 2024

‘A state has no power to hear this case or decide it’ is a heck of a ‘technicality,’ but don’t let us interrupt your supply of copium.

Finally:

Shawn, you should be Trump's press secretary when he gets reelected! — Godzilla703 (@Godzilla7031) March 5, 2024

We admit that would be pretty funny.

And, as a point of order, if Trump is the nominee (which is the safe money right now) and he wins in November, would that be an election? Or a re-election? Would he be the 45th President or the 47th President or somehow both?

Can the Supremes rule on those issues, next?

***

