CNN: Switching Off Tulsi's Truth Telling Faster Than a Barber on Speed to Keep Obama's Halo Polished

CNN is doing their very best to protect the Obama Administration, even when he is no longer in office.

DAMAGE CONTROL? Fake News CNN cuts away just as @DNIGabbard outlines the lengths to which the Obama Administration went to manufacture the Russia collusion hoax pic.twitter.com/qmzx5wQ60d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 23, 2025

Advertisement

You don't hate the media enough! https://t.co/qyxhGitM7S — GhostBanned (@inthecounty) July 23, 2025

Not nearly enough!

CNN can't have pesky little details like the truth getting out there, now can they? https://t.co/FfA2Kve41W — Just me (@TedGraves8) July 23, 2025

They don't want the tens of people watching them in the airport to know the truth.

TULSI: “I’m not asking you to take my word for it. I’m asking you in the media to conduct honest journalism and the American people to see for yourselves...”



CNN should take @DNIGabbard's advice and stop running cover for the Obama administration! https://t.co/KGomxp8Uoe pic.twitter.com/jgRvnakTAb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 23, 2025

She's literally begging the media to do their job and fact check her.

Oh.

It’s happening.

Can’t hide it any longer. https://t.co/f9328v9Gk3 — Earl Hamilton (@EarlHam369) July 23, 2025

This is why we hate the media. They lie, cover, and are dem tools. https://t.co/E1OMkhojZb — Trump Derangement Daily (@armedpat99) July 23, 2025

They are simply the PR arm for the Democratic Party. That is their whole role.

Ah, yes, the Clinton News Network @cnn doing clean-up on aisle 44. They're so patently partisan, and they don't even bother to hide it. https://t.co/N8lLj9lmxG — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) July 23, 2025

CNN is the enemy of the people… https://t.co/g2ScinC70e — Zuzz Buzzman (@ZuzzBuzzman) July 23, 2025

Well, they are the enemy of people who want to know the truth.

CNN so shady. Having to talk over her to tell the audience what she's saying why not just let them hear what she's saying. Oh that's right then you can't lie about it no more. https://t.co/Z2LT4hTMIR — Gretchen (@Gretche73119762) July 23, 2025

If their audience hears the truth about Obama's role in all of this, they'll start asking more questions. That is what CNN fears. Allegedly and stuff, of course.

Shame on CNN - Always the Clinton News Network. https://t.co/DtFWMB46na — drod068 (@drod068) July 23, 2025

The Fake News will do whatever it takes to protect the crooked Democrats and their outrageous assault against our Democracy. https://t.co/t2LvS2EogB — Tom Emmer (@tomemmer) July 23, 2025

Advertisement

Absolute scoundrels at CNN



You don't hate the media enough. You think you do but you don't. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) July 23, 2025

Scoundrels is the perfect name for them.

When Tulsi joined the military, she swore an oath to defend this country from ALL enemies, foreign AND domestic. And that is what she's doing.



She fought for this country then.

And she continues to fight now 💪🇺🇸 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 23, 2025

CNN pushed the narrative that Trump recieved help from the Russians to alter the election results.



They should be held accountable. — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) July 23, 2025

They'll do their best to sweep this news under the rug.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.