CNN: Switching Off Tulsi's Truth Telling Faster Than a Barber on Speed to Keep Obama's Halo Polished

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 23, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN is doing their very best to protect the Obama Administration, even when he is no longer in office.

Not nearly enough!

They don't want the tens of people watching them in the airport to know the truth.

She's literally begging the media to do their job and fact check her. 

They are simply the PR arm for the Democratic Party. That is their whole role.

Well, they are the enemy of people who want to know the truth. 

If their audience hears the truth about Obama's role in all of this, they'll start asking more questions. That is what CNN fears. Allegedly and stuff, of course. 

Scoundrels is the perfect name for them. 

They'll do their best to sweep this news under the rug. 

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CNN FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

