'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax Evidence

Wow, the last time we heard of a president assembling a task force was when President Joe Biden announced his Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing "to crack down on corporations who break the law while keeping prices high for American consumers." Let's hope the strike force formed by the Department of Justice to look into the evidence dropped by DNI Tulsi Gabbard last Friday and today has better results.
July 23, 2025
Does this mean that some people will actually be held accountable?
LFG! 9 years later and about time!— Wild Bill (@WildBillUSA1776) July 23, 2025
Woooooo 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/lhoMaHrbBv— Edgy (@EdDonnahoe) July 23, 2025
Strike Force > Commission— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 23, 2025
I don't know who came up with that name, but they deserve a raise 🤣
Its only a "strike force" if charges are handed out. Right now its a board meeting— Phillippi (@Allyson62934102) July 23, 2025
They have to be arrested— TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) July 23, 2025
"Philosopher Capitalist" Rod D. Martin, CEO of Martin Capital, gives us hope that there will be arrests.
🚨 Yes, there will be arrests.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
After four years in exile, being prosecuted and shot at, Trump didn’t come back to “move on.”
He came back to finish this.
The Deep State is being hunted. And this time, they’re not walking free.
🧵 A thread for the skeptics: pic.twitter.com/33sgEXKyM8
2/ Conservatives are jaded — and rightly so.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
For 20 years, Democrats walked, Republicans hung.
But that era is over.
Trump isn’t just mad.
He’s methodical.
He’s had 4 years to plan every moment of his comeback.
And it’s already underway. pic.twitter.com/NoCffIf5lq
3/ Tulsi Gabbard’s declassifications weren’t random.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
They were evidence.
They prove Obama KNEW Russia wasn’t colluding with Trump — and ordered a cover-up anyway.
He weaponized the entire government to destroy his elected successor.
That’s a coup. pic.twitter.com/YxBw0cA96P
4/ They nearly succeeded:— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
– Paul Ryan was ready to impeach
– McCain hand-delivered the fake Steele Dossier
– Barr told the public there was “no election fraud” in 3 days — without investigating
– Wray sent the FBI to Mar-a-Lago with deadly force orders
Now they’re exposed. pic.twitter.com/mQSLuBCzy5
5/ The Deep State did its best to run out the clock.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
Why 2020 mattered:
– 5-year statute of limitations
– Stop Trump from learning the truth
- Imprison him if possible
But the new DOJ isn’t playing. A grand conspiracy investigation resets the clock.https://t.co/sKCgVMm8Y0
6/ Venue matters.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
You can’t get a fair trial in DC.
But a conspiracy means new charges — and new venues.
Florida is on the table. Key crimes were committed there.
This is how you indict the untouchables — and win. pic.twitter.com/Qm8eKqC9Sj
7/ This isn’t random, much less chaos. It’s coordination.@FBIDirectorKash launches the FBI probe.@DNIGabbard declassifies exactly the evidence he needs.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
This isn’t 2017 Trump.
This is 2025 Trump.
He knows who’s loyal. And he knows how to strike. pic.twitter.com/eGNzs4IcUr
8/ And it’s not just Russiagate.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
– 2020 election fraud
- China's fake mail-in ballots
– Biden dementia cover-up
– Fauci’s Plandemic lies
– Media’s Kamala coverup
– J6 frame job
– Weaponized justice system
It’s all on the table.
The whole rotten thing.https://t.co/Du3w5TzHfA
9/ Trump told you directly yesterday:— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
“I let Hillary go in 2017 to avoid dividing the country…
But after what they did to me — right or wrong — people have to pay.”
This is personal.
And if we've learned anything, it's that he keeps his promises. pic.twitter.com/6cKWmTSW1s
10/ This isn’t the Barr–Wray–Durham double-agent show.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
This is @AGPamBondi. Kash Patel. Tulsi Gabbard. @FBIDDBongino.
It’s relentless. Coordinated. Legal. And righteous.
They have one shot. And they’re not wasting it.
They have a plan. Tulsi spelled it out: pic.twitter.com/vVkzpK6Gwd
11/ So yes:— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
There will be arrests.
There will be trials.
There will be convictions.
The two-tiered system is ending.
This time, justice is coming for them.
The hunted has become the hunter. pic.twitter.com/C2dzIxR4Kt
12/ I wrote an entire essay on this today. Read it, and pass it along to as many of your disspirited, depressed, skeptical, and even Panican friends as possible.https://t.co/5kHIBResQ0— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025
You can still count us among the skeptics, but this thread does give us hope. As Martin says, this isn't 2017 Trump, this is 2025 Trump. Democrats had their four years to run out the clock, and that's why they were so desperate that Trump not be given a second term.
Biden may have given out a lot of "preemptive pardons" before he left office, but he left out the architects of the Russia hoax.
