'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax Evidence

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on July 23, 2025
AngieArtist

Wow, the last time we heard of a president assembling a task force was when President Joe Biden announced his Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing "to crack down on corporations who break the law while keeping prices high for American consumers." Let's hope the strike force formed by the Department of Justice to look into the evidence dropped by DNI Tulsi Gabbard last Friday and today has better results.

Does this mean that some people will actually be held accountable?

"Philosopher Capitalist" Rod D. Martin, CEO of Martin Capital, gives us hope that there will be arrests.

You can still count us among the skeptics, but this thread does give us hope. As Martin says, this isn't 2017 Trump, this is 2025 Trump. Democrats had their four years to run out the clock, and that's why they were so desperate that Trump not be given a second term.

Biden may have given out a lot of "preemptive pardons" before he left office, but he left out the architects of the Russia hoax.

***

 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

