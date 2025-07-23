'Yes, There Will Be Arrests': DOJ Announces Strike Force to Assess Russia Hoax Evidence

Wow, the last time we heard of a president assembling a task force was when President Joe Biden announced his Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing "to crack down on corporations who break the law while keeping prices high for American consumers." Let's hope the strike force formed by the Department of Justice to look into the evidence dropped by DNI Tulsi Gabbard last Friday and today has better results.

Does this mean that some people will actually be held accountable?

LFG! 9 years later and about time! — Wild Bill (@WildBillUSA1776) July 23, 2025

Strike Force > Commission



I don't know who came up with that name, but they deserve a raise 🤣 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 23, 2025

Its only a "strike force" if charges are handed out. Right now its a board meeting — Phillippi (@Allyson62934102) July 23, 2025

They have to be arrested — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) July 23, 2025

"Philosopher Capitalist" Rod D. Martin, CEO of Martin Capital, gives us hope that there will be arrests.

🚨 Yes, there will be arrests.



After four years in exile, being prosecuted and shot at, Trump didn’t come back to “move on.”



He came back to finish this.



The Deep State is being hunted. And this time, they’re not walking free.



🧵 A thread for the skeptics: pic.twitter.com/33sgEXKyM8 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

2/ Conservatives are jaded — and rightly so.



For 20 years, Democrats walked, Republicans hung.



But that era is over.



Trump isn’t just mad.

He’s methodical.



He’s had 4 years to plan every moment of his comeback.



And it’s already underway. pic.twitter.com/NoCffIf5lq — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

3/ Tulsi Gabbard’s declassifications weren’t random.



They were evidence.



They prove Obama KNEW Russia wasn’t colluding with Trump — and ordered a cover-up anyway.



He weaponized the entire government to destroy his elected successor.



That’s a coup. pic.twitter.com/YxBw0cA96P — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

4/ They nearly succeeded:



– Paul Ryan was ready to impeach

– McCain hand-delivered the fake Steele Dossier

– Barr told the public there was “no election fraud” in 3 days — without investigating

– Wray sent the FBI to Mar-a-Lago with deadly force orders



Now they’re exposed. pic.twitter.com/mQSLuBCzy5 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

5/ The Deep State did its best to run out the clock.



Why 2020 mattered:



– 5-year statute of limitations

– Stop Trump from learning the truth

- Imprison him if possible



But the new DOJ isn’t playing. A grand conspiracy investigation resets the clock.https://t.co/sKCgVMm8Y0 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

6/ Venue matters.



You can’t get a fair trial in DC.



But a conspiracy means new charges — and new venues.



Florida is on the table. Key crimes were committed there.



This is how you indict the untouchables — and win. pic.twitter.com/Qm8eKqC9Sj — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

7/ This isn’t random, much less chaos. It’s coordination.@FBIDirectorKash launches the FBI probe.@DNIGabbard declassifies exactly the evidence he needs.



This isn’t 2017 Trump.

This is 2025 Trump.



He knows who’s loyal. And he knows how to strike. pic.twitter.com/eGNzs4IcUr — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

8/ And it’s not just Russiagate.



– 2020 election fraud

- China's fake mail-in ballots

– Biden dementia cover-up

– Fauci’s Plandemic lies

– Media’s Kamala coverup

– J6 frame job

– Weaponized justice system



It’s all on the table.

The whole rotten thing.https://t.co/Du3w5TzHfA — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

9/ Trump told you directly yesterday:



“I let Hillary go in 2017 to avoid dividing the country…

But after what they did to me — right or wrong — people have to pay.”



This is personal.



And if we've learned anything, it's that he keeps his promises. pic.twitter.com/6cKWmTSW1s — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

10/ This isn’t the Barr–Wray–Durham double-agent show.



This is @AGPamBondi. Kash Patel. Tulsi Gabbard. @FBIDDBongino.



It’s relentless. Coordinated. Legal. And righteous.



They have one shot. And they’re not wasting it.



They have a plan. Tulsi spelled it out: pic.twitter.com/vVkzpK6Gwd — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

11/ So yes:



There will be arrests.

There will be trials.

There will be convictions.



The two-tiered system is ending.



This time, justice is coming for them.



The hunted has become the hunter. pic.twitter.com/C2dzIxR4Kt — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

12/ I wrote an entire essay on this today. Read it, and pass it along to as many of your disspirited, depressed, skeptical, and even Panican friends as possible.https://t.co/5kHIBResQ0 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 23, 2025

You can still count us among the skeptics, but this thread does give us hope. As Martin says, this isn't 2017 Trump, this is 2025 Trump. Democrats had their four years to run out the clock, and that's why they were so desperate that Trump not be given a second term.

Biden may have given out a lot of "preemptive pardons" before he left office, but he left out the architects of the Russia hoax.

