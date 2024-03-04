'Cry Harder'! Robert Reich Can't Understand Why SCOTUS' Ruling on Trump/Colo. Isn't a HUGE Scandal

As you know, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 to strike down a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump could be removed from that state's primary ballot.
The unanimous 9-0 opinion from the Supreme Court made it clear that "responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States," and therefore the "judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand."
Will the Democrats now give it up? Of course not!
Here's former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary and highly paid "income inequality" expert Robert Reich having a bad day courtesy of the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in Trump's favor today:
Ginni Thomas was directly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 4, 2024
Her consulting firm also stands to gain if Trump is re-elected.
Yet Clarence Thomas didn't recuse himself from the Colorado ballot case ruling.
How is this not a scandal of epic proportions?
Well, the U.S. Supreme Court just ruled unanimously that Colorado officials with the help of that state's Supreme Court essentially tried to rig the 2024 election. Seems like that is what should be the scandal here.
In any case, even if Thomas had recused himself...
so it would have been an 8-0 ruling— Sunny Jim (@sunnyjim4) March 4, 2024
Yeah, Trump would have only 8-0 then.— Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) March 4, 2024
Huge scandal.
So. Much. SCANDAL!
9-0. Cry harder.— Following Trend (@FollowingTrend) March 4, 2024
UNANIMOUS. Keep crying Reich.— The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) March 4, 2024
Oh, he will!
