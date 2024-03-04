Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor is...
'Cry Harder'! Robert Reich Can't Understand Why SCOTUS' Ruling on Trump/Colo. Isn't a HUGE Scandal

Doug P.  |  12:54 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you know, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 to strike down a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump could be removed from that state's primary ballot.

The unanimous 9-0 opinion from the Supreme Court made it clear that "responsibility for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates rests with Congress and not the States," and therefore the "judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand." 

Will the Democrats now give it up? Of course not!

Here's former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary and highly paid "income inequality" expert Robert Reich having a bad day courtesy of the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling in Trump's favor today: 

Well, the U.S. Supreme Court just ruled unanimously that Colorado officials with the help of that state's Supreme Court essentially tried to rig the 2024 election. Seems like that is what should be the scandal here.

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
In any case, even if Thomas had recused himself...

So. Much. SCANDAL!

Oh, he will!

*** 

