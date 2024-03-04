THERE It Is! Colo. SecState Takes 'Insurrection Projection' to the Next Level
Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor is Actually a BAD Thing and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on March 04, 2024
Gif meme

You know how we know the Left is freaking out about the SCOTUS unanimously ruling in Trump's favor this morning? It's not their meltdowns on social media (although that has absolutely been hilarious), no no, it's the people trying to persuade everyone that this ruling was actually BAD for Trump.

Desperate mouth-breathers are unable to accept the loss, like Ian Bassin who previously served as Associate White House Counsel under President Obama.

That makes him Obama's attorney.

Heh.

But wait, there's more.

Except that wasn't the question today, Ian. It was whether or not states could remove him from the ballot.

And the answer was NO.

A resounding, unanimous NO.

Good question.

No really, it was a bad thing! REEEEEE.

We should include this guy on our 'meltdown' piece.

Counsel for Obama.

It reads, right?

Desperate times call for desperate measures ...

And Democrats are desperate.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: OBAMA SCOTUS TRUMP

