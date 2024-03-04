Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor is Actually a BAD Thing and LOL

You know how we know the Left is freaking out about the SCOTUS unanimously ruling in Trump's favor this morning? It's not their meltdowns on social media (although that has absolutely been hilarious), no no, it's the people trying to persuade everyone that this ruling was actually BAD for Trump.

Desperate mouth-breathers are unable to accept the loss, like Ian Bassin who previously served as Associate White House Counsel under President Obama.

That makes him Obama's attorney.

Heh.

The loudest sentence in today’s opinion is the one that’s not there. The Court had a chance to absolve Trump of having engaged in insurrection against the United States and declined to do that, which is a stunning statement by our nation’s highest court. /1 — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) March 4, 2024

But wait, there's more.

While Trump may have won a battle over legal technicalities to restore himself to the ballot, he lost on the bigger question of whether he’d be absolved of being an insurrectionist. On that question the Court has now passed the ball to all Americans to ultimately decide.. /2 — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) March 4, 2024

..on the fitness for office of someone who refused to accept the will of the voters and launched a violent insurrection against our government to block the transfer of power. /end — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) March 4, 2024

Except that wasn't the question today, Ian. It was whether or not states could remove him from the ballot.

And the answer was NO.

A resounding, unanimous NO.

Lol that really wasn’t the controversy at hand for them to decide. They don’t just arbitrarily decide things not relevant to the controversy.



How are you a lawyer? — J (@j913tn) March 4, 2024

Good question.

No really, it was a bad thing! REEEEEE.

We should include this guy on our 'meltdown' piece.

Yes, SCOTUs should have ruled on a matter that was not an issue in the case, for which not arguments were made, and for which they did not see a shred of evidence.



And you were counsel for Obama? — Dan Krishock (@dkrishock) March 4, 2024

Counsel for Obama.

It reads, right?

1. If it wasn't said, you made it up. That is called a strawman.

2. There is no reason to absolve anyone from a crime they have never been charged with.



You boys don't get a new way to cheat. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) March 4, 2024

Desperate times call for desperate measures ...

And Democrats are desperate.

