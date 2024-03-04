MOOORE Bad News for Lefties! BREAKING News Out of Texas Hands Biden Administration ANOTHER Huge Loss

Man oh man, our pals on the Left are having a tough day. In fact, between the unanimous SCOTUS ruling in Trump's favor AND now this out of Texas, it's safe to say their terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day just keeps getting worse.

Which means things are looking up for America.

See how that works?

Per Governor Greg Abbott:

BREAKING HUGE NEWS



Federal appeals court allows Texas immigration law to take effect.



Law enforcement officers in Texas are now authorized to arrest & jail any illegal immigrants crossing the border. https://t.co/TW6MkLUXT7 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 4, 2024

From CNN (you know they weren't happy to cover this one):

A federal appeals court granted a temporary stay of a lower court’s decision to block the enforcement of a controversial Texas immigration law, paving the way for it to go into effect this week if the Supreme Court doesn’t intervene. Last week, a federal judge in Austin, Texas, blocked the state government from implementing Senate Bill 4, which would allow state law enforcement authorities to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally. Judge David Alan Ezra wrote in his Thursday decision to halt the law that “If allowed to proceed, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws.”



Texas appealed the ruling, with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott saying, “We will not back down in our fight to protect our state — and our nation — from President Biden’s border crisis.”

And ... Abbott won.

Which means Biden lost.

Womp womp womp.

Rough day for liberals lol — ScottyJ (@ScottyJaystl) March 4, 2024

Huge win. The federal cannot block states from enforcing the law. — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) March 4, 2024

Governor, I am happy to volunteer my time and help with the mass deportation of all illegal immigrants. God bless America. — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) March 4, 2024

Amen.

W Governor Abbott pic.twitter.com/VMhIV6FtdE — Black Beth Dutton 🥃 (@Oh_Katie_Babie) March 4, 2024

That’s it. I’m moving to Texas! — State48Militia (@State48Militia) March 4, 2024

Don't mess with Texas!

Weird how Texas is now allowed to enforce laws that already exist because the Feds OK’d it. — Astrid (@CattledogMeg) March 4, 2024

Welcome to 2024 where everything is really stupid.

Trump wins in the Supreme Court.



Texas wins on the border.



America is having a winning day today. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) March 4, 2024

True story.

If the feds won't protect us, the states have no other choice.

ANOTHER YUGE WIN!

