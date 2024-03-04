Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor is...
THERE It Is! Colo. SecState Takes 'Insurrection Projection' to the Next Level
Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of...
'Cry Harder'! Robert Reich Can't Understand Why SCOTUS' Ruling on Trump/Colo. Isn't a...
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS...
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread...
Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House...
Ex Border Patrol Chief Tells '60 Minutes' How Many Chats He Had With...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility
Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the...
Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece...

MOOORE Bad News for Lefties! BREAKING News Out of Texas Hands Biden Administration ANOTHER Huge Loss

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on March 04, 2024
South Park Studios

Man oh man, our pals on the Left are having a tough day. In fact, between the unanimous SCOTUS ruling in Trump's favor AND now this out of Texas, it's safe to say their terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day just keeps getting worse.

Advertisement

Which means things are looking up for America.

See how that works?

Per Governor Greg Abbott:

From CNN (you know they weren't happy to cover this one):

A federal appeals court granted a temporary stay of a lower court’s decision to block the enforcement of a controversial Texas immigration law, paving the way for it to go into effect this week if the Supreme Court doesn’t intervene.

Last week, a federal judge in Austin, Texas, blocked the state government from implementing Senate Bill 4, which would allow state law enforcement authorities to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.

Judge David Alan Ezra wrote in his Thursday decision to halt the law that “If allowed to proceed, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws.”

Texas appealed the ruling, with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott saying, “We will not back down in our fight to protect our state — and our nation — from President Biden’s border crisis.”

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Advertisement

And ... Abbott won.

Which means Biden lost.

Womp womp womp.

Amen.

Don't mess with Texas!

Welcome to 2024 where everything is really stupid.

True story.

If the feds won't protect us, the states have no other choice.

ANOTHER YUGE WIN!

======================================================================

Related:

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'

Advertisement

THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House Was 'Awash in Speed'

Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the Hands of Illegal

Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill Melugin Has RECEIPTS)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN GREG ABBOTT TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of a Lie About Biden and the Border (Watch)
Sam J.
THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
'Cry Harder'! Robert Reich Can't Understand Why SCOTUS' Ruling on Trump/Colo. Isn't a HUGE Scandal
Doug P.
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best' Sam J.
Advertisement