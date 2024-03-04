Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill Melugin Has RECEIPTS)

As you watch this clip of DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas reading DIRECTLY from his notes in response to the murder of Laken Riley, keep in mind her murderer would never have been in this country if it weren't for Biden's open border.

And the person who wrote Mayorkas' notes KNOWS this.

Watch:

Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas reads directly from his notes in response to the murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley by an illegal alien — but refuses to admit the murderer should never have been here in the first place. pic.twitter.com/xPqDcfG5Ct — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2024

Scumbags the lot of them.

Apologies to scumbags everywhere who don't want to be associated with this administration.

Bill Melugin with the FACTS:

Mayorkas points finger at sanctuary city here but it was the Feds who first released Ibarra into the U.S., like hundreds of thousands of other adult men, and they continue to mass import Venezuelans into the U.S. via controversial use of parole authority, knowing 99% will never… https://t.co/JlgxINAznZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 3, 2024

His post continues:

... knowing 99% will never leave or be deported because Venezuela won’t take its citizens back. So far DHS has paroled over 86,000 Venezuelans into the U.S. using the parole program (completely separate from the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans crossing illegally) despite the fact that U.S. law is specific in that parole is only to be granted on a “case by case” basis for urgent humanitarian reasons (medical procedure, funeral, etc), or significant public benefit (testify in a trial as a witness etc). According to ICE data, only 834 Venezuelans were deported in fiscal year 2023, despite 335,000 Venezuelans being encountered in the same year. They aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Just. Shameful.

Elon Musk even chimed in.

Extreme levels of deception — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2024

Indeed.

SAY HER NAME! — JWF (@JammieWF) March 3, 2024

He means none of it. What a despicable person. — Lady (@lovingit111) March 3, 2024

We are all equal. But some groups are more equal than others. — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) March 3, 2024

"The crime is with the individual" not the system, unless it is a gun crime then it is the gun's fault. — BluDr (@BluDr3) March 3, 2024

Exactly.

Notice that he never says her name Laken Riley. — NolaMom 💜💛💜 (@pedsscrub) March 3, 2024

So we'll keep saying it FOR HIM.

We'll keep saying her name to and for all of them.

Make them own it.

