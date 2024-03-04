BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility
Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece...
Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because...
Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of...
Free Speech Is Not the Problem and If You Think It Is, YOU'RE...
Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes
Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...
Sen. Mike Lee on GOP Leadership: 'The GOP Is in Trouble Unless It...
Yeah, NO: Twitter Unloads on Just Stop Oil's Roger Hallam Telling Everyone to...
Fox News Poll: Donald Trump 49%, Joe Biden 47%
He Did the Meme: Atheist Commie Posts Thoughts on Jesus, Capitalism and Things...
'By Defending Freedom': Sen. Ron Johnson Defines the Leadership 'Elected Republicans Need'

Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill Melugin Has RECEIPTS)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As you watch this clip of DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas reading DIRECTLY from his notes in response to the murder of Laken Riley, keep in mind her murderer would never have been in this country if it weren't for Biden's open border.

Advertisement

And the person who wrote Mayorkas' notes KNOWS this.

Watch:

Scumbags the lot of them.

Apologies to scumbags everywhere who don't want to be associated with this administration.

Bill Melugin with the FACTS:

His post continues:

... knowing 99% will never leave or be deported because Venezuela won’t take its citizens back. So far DHS has paroled over 86,000 Venezuelans into the U.S. using the parole program (completely separate from the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans crossing illegally) despite the fact that U.S. law is specific in that parole is only to be granted on a “case by case” basis for urgent humanitarian reasons (medical procedure, funeral, etc), or significant public benefit (testify in a trial as a witness etc).

According to ICE data, only 834 Venezuelans were deported in fiscal year 2023, despite 335,000 Venezuelans being encountered in the same year. They aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Just. Shameful.

Elon Musk even chimed in.

Indeed.

Exactly.

So we'll keep saying it FOR HIM.

We'll keep saying her name to and for all of them.

Make them own it.

======================================================================

Related:

Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May Cut EXPENSIVE (Annoying) Pundits

WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)

Aww, WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (Watch)

DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have a 'Plan' for Young People

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

Advertisement

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books
Grateful Calvin
Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the Hands of Illegal
Sam J.
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility
Aaron Walker
Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of Her Kids
Chad Felix Greene
Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because the US Is 'Stolen Land'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement