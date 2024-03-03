Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May Cut EXPENSIVE (Annoying) Pundits

Ya' love to see it.

Ok, so we really shouldn't take pleasure in the idea of anyone losing their job but you guys know if something happened to Breitbart, Fox News, or even us people on the Left would be throwing a parade and a party.

Advertisement

CNN is in trouble, folks.

CNN Appears on the Verge of an Epic Collapsehttps://t.co/2iJCAgmP82 — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) March 2, 2024

HOO.

BOY.

From our sister site, PJ Media:

CNN has been desperately treading water for years now. The former king of cable news has been bleeding ratings for years, with Fox News typically topping all the networks night after night. ... The problem, of course, is that CNN claims to be fair and without bias, yet anti-conservative views have long been part of its DNA, as the network's on-air talent routinely bases its reports on Democratic Party talking points. Even token conservatives on the network are a joke, and sound more like liberal pundits. The struggling network is now desperately trying to get out of its death spiral, and step one is to cut costs by axing the remaining big name talents who have extremely large salaries.

And gosh, who has the biggest salaries? Jim Acosta. Anderson Cooper. Chris Wallace.

Good, take msnbc with them. — Buck3eighty (@NotNoahCount) March 2, 2024

That's a shame, I guess — Cryperson (@Cryperson1) March 2, 2024

pic.twitter.com/a5nYttkuJA — Dave Brink | PERFECT 10 ARTIST EDITION on FMC! (@GenuineComics) March 2, 2024

Yeah, we're crying on the inside.

Promise.

CNN thinks they are going to regain some semblance of credibility by bringing on independent talking heads but the only reason they have credibility is because they aren’t working for CNN.



CNN needs to go back to basics. Actual news and Bill Maher type panel discussions. — Facts shmacks (@FShmacks) March 2, 2024

Right?

Just report the news. Stop with the activism ... it's not helping you, CNN.

Clearly.

We'll DEFINITELY keep an eye on this one.

======================================================================

Related:

WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)

Aww, WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (Watch)

DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have a 'Plan' for Young People

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.