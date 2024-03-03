Good Luck With That: Actor Terrence Howard Owes $1 Million in Back Taxes...
Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May Cut EXPENSIVE (Annoying) Pundits

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on March 03, 2024
Sarah D.

Ya' love to see it.

Ok, so we really shouldn't take pleasure in the idea of anyone losing their job but you guys know if something happened to Breitbart, Fox News, or even us people on the Left would be throwing a parade and a party.

CNN is in trouble, folks.

HOO.

BOY.

From our sister site, PJ Media:

CNN has been desperately treading water for years now. The former king of cable news has been bleeding ratings for years, with Fox News typically topping all the networks night after night. 

... The problem, of course, is that CNN claims to be fair and without bias, yet anti-conservative views have long been part of its DNA, as the network's on-air talent routinely bases its reports on Democratic Party talking points. Even token conservatives on the network are a joke, and sound more like liberal pundits.

The struggling network is now desperately trying to get out of its death spiral, and step one is to cut costs by axing the remaining big name talents who have extremely large salaries.

And gosh, who has the biggest salaries? Jim Acosta. Anderson Cooper. Chris Wallace. 

Yeah, we're crying on the inside.

Promise.

Right?

Just report the news. Stop with the activism ... it's not helping you, CNN.

Clearly.

We'll DEFINITELY keep an eye on this one.

Tags: ANDERSON COOPER CNN JIM ACOSTA

