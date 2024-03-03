WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (...
WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on March 03, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ok, WHAT is going on with Saturday Night Live? Last week they had on Shane Gillis who gave one of the funniest, anti-woke monologues we've heard on this show that used to be funny a long time ago IN a long time. And now they're actually poking fun at Joe Biden's age?

Advertisement

And the Democrats ignoring it?!

WHAT WHAT WHAT?!

Watch this:

HA HA HA HA

Biden went beast mode.

Grandpa monkey strength?

Too funny and honestly, it's too close to the truth because you can tell the audience isn't sure what to think. If it's ok to laugh or not.

Maybe things are way worse for Joe Biden than even we realize. And considering we cover this insanity day in and day out, that's really saying something.

Right?!

Fair point. 

It's not like the guy just started showing signs of his age but still, we'll take what we can get.

It's true. 

So we'll give them the last two weeks ... we'll see if they can keep it up. We hope so.

======================================================================

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
