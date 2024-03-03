WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)

Ok, WHAT is going on with Saturday Night Live? Last week they had on Shane Gillis who gave one of the funniest, anti-woke monologues we've heard on this show that used to be funny a long time ago IN a long time. And now they're actually poking fun at Joe Biden's age?

And the Democrats ignoring it?!

WHAT WHAT WHAT?!

Watch this:

Things are so bad for Joe Biden even SNL is making fun of how much Democrats lie about his health and vigor. pic.twitter.com/Liubw4hPCe — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 3, 2024

HA HA HA HA

Biden went beast mode.

Grandpa monkey strength?

Too funny and honestly, it's too close to the truth because you can tell the audience isn't sure what to think. If it's ok to laugh or not.

Maybe things are way worse for Joe Biden than even we realize. And considering we cover this insanity day in and day out, that's really saying something.

SNL is…funny? — Kevin McCallister (@EffreyJepstein) March 3, 2024

Right?!

Real easy to mock the guy when he’s on his way out. The left is always 4 or 5 years behind the rest of us. — Eleni 🐊 🇺🇸 (@AntiFeminist85) March 3, 2024

Fair point.

It's not like the guy just started showing signs of his age but still, we'll take what we can get.

wow, even SNL wants to get rid of Biden — Out Fox Sports (@MarkHolder27) March 3, 2024

Biden is a disaster whether he is out in public or behind a closed door. And so is SNL. They haven't had real comedy on that show since 1995. — I'm Here so I Don't Get Fined (@F350Iconic) March 3, 2024

It's true.

So we'll give them the last two weeks ... we'll see if they can keep it up. We hope so.

