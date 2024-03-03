Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

We hate to break it to our pals on the Left, but not all women are one-party voters. Oh sure, some box-wine-drinking harpies in the suburbs care more about their private parts than they do anything else BUT the majority of women who think for themselves and are forced to live in reality under Biden care about much more.

Advertisement

So much more.

And that's why so many of us will vote for Republicans.

Whether John Collins likes it or not:

Why would any woman vote Republican at this point? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 2, 2024

Isn't mansplaining a bad thing?

Asking for a friend.

Luckily, women let this MAN have it. Just who the Hell does he think he is?

Because Republicans are the only party that can define what a woman is.



As I’m sure you’ve heard many times in your life, this one’s not that hard, John. — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 3, 2024

That seems like a pretty good reason for women to vote for Republicans.

Just sayin'.

Why do Dems hate independent women? My husband never said a word about how I voted and never followed me into the voting booth. You all seem to believe that men tell their wives how to vote, that’s not how right of center women do things, we think for ourselves. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 3, 2024

Democrats see women as a voting bloc and nothing more. Ironically, Democrats try and control how women vote far more than Republicans.

Wow, way to reduce women to nothing more than our lady parts. Perhaps that’s exactly why. We aren’t one dimensional helpless waifs whose only concern is ourselves. Leave it to a liberal man to condescend to women about what they should think & how they should vote. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) March 3, 2024

It's what they do best.

Reduce people to a dehumanized label so they can check that box off.

Please provide specific reasons why a woman would vote Democrat, excluding Democrat support for abortion, since Democrats seem to think the most important thing to most woman is being able to kill their babies.

So give me anything other than baby killing, thank you. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 3, 2024

Fair question.

There is no other choice except Republicans unless you want a wide open border, more wars, paying for other people's loans, high prices and murdering migrants. The choice is plain here pic.twitter.com/UErqmgI9nb — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) March 3, 2024

This. ^

Oh so you’re Mansplaining to us woman now. Got it….. 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 3, 2024

But it's DIFFERENT when they do it.

Because of her and the other victims of Biden’s insane border policy. pic.twitter.com/MUQigzcSVQ — Opinionated Witch🧙🏴‍☠️ (@opinionwitchy) March 3, 2024

Bc Democrats are burning down our Constitution & the rule of law & incessantly fear-, hate-, & hysteria-mongering while gaslighting about how they're "protecting democracy" & "standing up to hate."



Bigger question is why you assume women should all be single-issue voters. — PNW Selina 🗽🇺🇸 (@PNWSelina) March 3, 2024

Why wouldn't we? We like not being killed by illegals, not being forced to cater to men who make a mockery of us, not having more and more of our money going to basics while self-righteous scolds tell us what we must eat, drive, laugh at, say, believe, put in our bodies, etc. 🤷‍♀️ — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) March 3, 2024

Advertisement

What are Democratic policies doing that is in the best interest of adult human females? — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) March 3, 2024

Unless he thinks all women only care about the ability to take the life of another, we have NO idea.

Okay, and we're including a few men as well just for good measure.

Maybe they want to be safe in a city.

Maybe they play women's sports.

Maybe they don't think men should be housed in women's prisons.

Maybe they want to afford groceries.

Maybe they don't want their kids sexualized in schools.



Maybe killing their child isn't their highest… — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) March 2, 2024

Crazy talk, right?

O I dunno, maybe she cares more about inflation, international stability, the border invasion, her ability to protect herself from violent crime, her children learning actual things in school besides 96 genders, vs just caring about her ability to kill her unborn baby? — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 3, 2024

Yuuuuuup.

Republicans aren’t cancelling women — Kieran (@photosbykieran) March 3, 2024

When you put it that way, we're not sure why any woman would vote Democrat.

======================================================================

Related:

We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo Cards BUT Here We Are

'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month

Advertisement

From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow

Buckle UP! Thread of Whistleblower Receipts Exposes TX Supt. Pressuring Employees to Block School Choice

GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.