Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:35 AM on March 03, 2024
Meme

We hate to break it to our pals on the Left, but not all women are one-party voters. Oh sure, some box-wine-drinking harpies in the suburbs care more about their private parts than they do anything else BUT the majority of women who think for themselves and are forced to live in reality under Biden care about much more.

So much more.

And that's why so many of us will vote for Republicans.

Whether John Collins likes it or not:

Isn't mansplaining a bad thing?

Asking for a friend.

Luckily, women let this MAN have it. Just who the Hell does he think he is?

That seems like a pretty good reason for women to vote for Republicans.

Just sayin'.

Democrats see women as a voting bloc and nothing more. Ironically, Democrats try and control how women vote far more than Republicans. 

It's what they do best.

Reduce people to a dehumanized label so they can check that box off.

Fair question.

This. ^

But it's DIFFERENT when they do it.

Unless he thinks all women only care about the ability to take the life of another, we have NO idea.

Okay, and we're including a few men as well just for good measure.

Crazy talk, right?

Yuuuuuup.

When you put it that way, we're not sure why any woman would vote Democrat.

