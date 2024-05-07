AGHamilton Shares Poignant and Personal Insight into the Jewish Experience After October 7

Today, conservative Twitter and Twitchy favorite, AGHamilton29, shared some deeply person and historically accurate (something you don't see much on Twitter these days) thoughts about Israel, Gaza and all the events since October 7.

I know most of the people responsible or who are covering for it don't care, but let me explain how American Jews are feeling right now:



The overwhelming majority of Jews only live in a few countries in the world. Our families were driven out of much of Europe by pogroms and The… — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 7, 2024

In it, he shared how American Jews are feeling as they watch events around the world and on college campuses.

This is heartfelt, full of truth, and worth your time. https://t.co/AY0c7vdUGY — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) May 7, 2024

Why not establish this Jewish state in Europe where you were originally at for the last 2000 years. As per ur admission you were chased from Europe not Palestine but Europe. Israel as a country is a mistake that has happened. We need to limit that mistake to the 1967 border 1/2 https://t.co/w5dvrBR5p1 — Madam Explorer (@SheldonCooperNG) May 7, 2024

Of course, there is always one historically illiterate person just itching to weigh in. Trolls love to be wrong and loud.

If you need more land we can create an Israel annex in Europe, specifically Germany. Stop expanding into the West Bank, Palestine land. We don't care about your feeling for a Jewish state. No one gives a damn. If you need one ask Germany to evacuate citizens and give you land! — Madam Explorer (@SheldonCooperNG) May 7, 2024

The arrogance is astounding.

Your complete ignorance of history has nothing to do with this post about antisemitism and open bigotry in the United States.



But I will address it anyways:



Jews are from the land that is currently Israel. Apparently not aware of that many Jews were driven out of the area… https://t.co/l9Nbogp0lH — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 7, 2024

Of course, AG quickly corrected the record. Hopefully, she will read and learn, however, ignorant people rarely do.

"Why not put a Jewish state in Europe?" says person who has apparently never taken a single history course. Pray tell how Europe would be a better place for the Jews after the Holocaust? https://t.co/du7M5VvkyF — Liberty Prime's Biggest Simp (@T_rex_stubs) May 7, 2024

Are we ignoring that the Arab population nearly tripled from 1850 to 1948 because the Ottomans moved Arabs into the area? They aren't native. — David Lasdon (@WTPDavid) May 7, 2024

Facts are not very convenient to their narrative.

No but see it was fine then, but migration of Jews back in the 20th century is completely wrong and not allowed. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 7, 2024

Jews have been living continuously in the Jewish homeland of Israel for 3,300+ years. Jews are indigenous to Israel. — Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) May 7, 2024

The Bible tells us so.

I'm not Jewish. But I am a Zionist & I believe that Jews must have a homeland. Jewish-Americans have justifiably felt afraid since Oct 7/2023 as the hate and gaslighting has gained crescendo. So incredibly shameful that American students are leading this. https://t.co/f0nvzJ7zxu — Violet Smith (@violet01972) May 7, 2024

Please take 2 minutes to read this. This is EXACTLY how Jewish Americans feel right now. Some of us are your friends; your co-workers; your neighbors, etc. But more importantly, ALL of us are your fellow AMERICANS. Things are out of control. The time 2 speak up & be heard is now. https://t.co/refTMKpcUb — Adam Plotkin (@AdamPlotkin) May 7, 2024

It is a very important read and one to share with friends and family. It's vital to understand how our Jewish friends and community members feel during this perilous time.







