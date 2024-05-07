Politico: ‘Swagger’ Was Once Journalism’s Calling Card
AGHamilton Shares Poignant and Personal Insight into the Jewish Experience After October 7

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:30 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today, conservative Twitter and Twitchy favorite, AGHamilton29, shared some deeply person and historically accurate (something you don't see much on Twitter these days) thoughts about Israel, Gaza and all the events since October 7.

In it, he shared how American Jews are feeling as they watch events around the world and on college campuses.

Of course, there is always one historically illiterate person just itching to weigh in. Trolls love to be wrong and loud.

The arrogance is astounding.

Of course, AG quickly corrected the record. Hopefully, she will read and learn, however, ignorant people rarely do.

Facts are not very convenient to their narrative.

The Bible tells us so.

It is a very important read and one to share with friends and family. It's vital to understand how our Jewish friends and community members feel during this perilous time.



