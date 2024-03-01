We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo Cards BUT Here We Are

NY Times Thought Everyone Should Know Stephen Colbert Declared SCOTUS Unconstitutional
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on March 01, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Umm ... what the heck is going on? Are we being punked because, you guys, we swear we're being punked right now? When did John Fetterman get so normal, even likable? Funny? Not to mention mocking Rashida Tlaib for being a completely annoying drama queen?

True story, this editor checked to make sure this wasn't a parody account several times.

And nope, no parody.

It all started with HuffPost's post about Rashida Tlaib being scared of a second Trump term:

This was Fetterman's response to their post:

SEE?! What is going on?!

Why is he suddenly making sense?

So many questions.

Heh.

Ok, so maybe he's making fun of her for saying she's scared of a second Trump term but she was also behind much of the uncommitted primary vote, and if she's so scared of Trump she should probably just support Biden.

But then again, maybe he really has become sane all of a sudden and like the rest of us, is tired of Rashida Tlaib in general.

Right? It's just weird.

Now, there are plenty of people in his mentions shaming him for mocking his own party and of course, daring to support Israel (which again could be why he's mocking an antisemite) ... 

We suppose we may never really know why he's making fun of her BUT in the meantime we can all site back, point and laugh.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: RASHIDA TLAIB JOHN FETTERMAN

