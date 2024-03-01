GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe

The GOP Oversight Committee was good enough to release key excerpts from Hunter Biden's deposition as part of their impeachment inquiry of his dad, Joe. This is super helpful especially since he testified behind closed doors.

Take a look:

🚨TRANSCRIPT RELEASE🚨



Today, we released the transcript of our deposition with Hunter Biden as part of our impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.



🧵See the key excerpts👇 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Quick, grab some popcorn:

Contrary to Joe Biden’s past statements, Hunter Biden admitted he received money from Chinese companies but characterized it as “incredibly ethical.” pic.twitter.com/J0dthU8Knu — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Ethical to receive money from Chinese companies.

Alrighty then.

Hunter Biden admitted he traveled with then-Vice President Biden on Air Force Two to Beijing where he then introduced his father to his business partner, Jonathan Li. Then-Vice President Biden later went on to write a college letter of recommendation for Li’s son. pic.twitter.com/RHe6VQRdez — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Surely that was just a coincidence.

Li, the CEO of a state-backed investment firm, wired $250,000 to Hunter Biden as a “loan” that Hunter Biden never repaid. Instead, Dem Donor Kevin Morris took on the debt for Hunter. pic.twitter.com/gKqQ8dKp6P — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Hunter Biden confirmed CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming, who is linked to the CCP, gave him a diamond. pic.twitter.com/FtLgQgr64W — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

It's good to be a Biden.

Rob Walker previously told the Committees that Joe Biden met with CEFC officials at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C. Hunter Biden could not recall the meeting. pic.twitter.com/6lRxQ4odMN — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Seems like a lot of guilty people 'can't recall' things these days.

When asked about sending a threatening WhatsApp message demanding payment from CEFC in July 2017, Hunter Biden said he was out of his mind, yet he knew his father was not sitting next to him. However, it has been reported that laptop photos show Hunter was at Joe Biden’s Delaware… pic.twitter.com/UpNw1PWsXA — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

The post continues:

However, it has been reported that laptop photos show Hunter was at Joe Biden’s Delaware home the day he sent this message and CEFC money poured into Hunter Biden’s joint account days later. NY POST: Hunter Biden was at Joe’s Delaware home the same day he used his dad as leverage in China biz text, laptop photos reveal.

He was out of his mind and so high and drunk that he sent a very damning text but was cognizant to remember his dad was not sitting next to him.

Hunter Biden admitted he attempted to set up a lunch between his father and CEFC associates. pic.twitter.com/6irqjvPgUI — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Huh, why ever would he have done that? Maybe they were just going to talk about the weather.

Hunter Biden confirmed Tony Bobulinski’s testimony that he met with Joe Biden and James Biden in California. pic.twitter.com/031rW4xdWH — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Wanna bet he claims he was high and drunk then too? Granted, he probably was high and drunk at the time but still.

Hunter Biden admitted he put his father on speakerphone with his foreign business associates. pic.twitter.com/m6TiWQKLjd — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

He was just so high and drunk and really wanted to talk about the weather, right? And since Joe loves his son so much he did it.

Hunter Biden confirmed his father, then-Vice President Biden, dined with Kenes Rakishev, a Kazakhstani oligarch, at Café Milano. Devon Archer confirmed this was around the time this same Kazakhstani oligarch sent money for Hunter Biden’s expensive sports car, yet Hunter Biden was… pic.twitter.com/Ouo4PYYjri — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Hunter Biden confirmed his father, then-Vice President Biden, dined with Russian oligarch, Yelena Baturina, Kazakhstani oligarch, Kenes Rakishev, and Burisma’s corporate secretary, Vadym Pozharsky, at Café Milano in D.C. pic.twitter.com/SG8qIxovF3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Dined with. K.

Hunter Biden’s testimony confirms much of the evidence uncovered to date in our impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. However, parts of his testimony are inconsistent with other witnesses’ testimonies. It’s clear we need a public hearing to get the truth for the American… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 1, 2024

Sadly, we're not holding our breath since Joe's last name isn't Trump. Seems the only elected official who somehow always loses in these situations is 45 because you know, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

