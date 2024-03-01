Rachel Maddow SO Scared of the Right and Free Speech She Brings Analyst...
GOP Oversight Committee's Detailed, DAMNING Thread of Hunter Biden's Deposition DISASTROUS for Joe

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on March 01, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

The GOP Oversight Committee was good enough to release key excerpts from Hunter Biden's deposition as part of their impeachment inquiry of his dad, Joe. This is super helpful especially since he testified behind closed doors. 

Take a look:

Quick, grab some popcorn:

Ethical to receive money from Chinese companies.

Alrighty then.

Surely that was just a coincidence.

It's good to be a Biden.

Seems like a lot of guilty people 'can't recall' things these days.

The post continues:

However, it has been reported that laptop photos show Hunter was at Joe Biden’s Delaware home the day he sent this message and CEFC money poured into Hunter Biden’s joint account days later.

NY POST: Hunter Biden was at Joe’s Delaware home the same day he used his dad as leverage in China biz text, laptop photos reveal.

He was out of his mind and so high and drunk that he sent a very damning text but was cognizant to remember his dad was not sitting next to him. 

Huh, why ever would he have done that? Maybe they were just going to talk about the weather.

Wanna bet he claims he was high and drunk then too? Granted, he probably was high and drunk at the time but still.

He was just so high and drunk and really wanted to talk about the weather, right? And since Joe loves his son so much he did it. 

Dined with. K.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath since Joe's last name isn't Trump. Seems the only elected official who somehow always loses in these situations is 45 because you know, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

