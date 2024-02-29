Key Gun Rights Attorney Breaks Down Oral Arguments in SCOTUS Bump Stock Ban...
No WORDS: Karine Jean-Pierre's Response When Asked About Laken Riley's Death is Just REPUGNANT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:35 PM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Karine Jean-Pierre is awful.

We know you know that but this is bad, even for her. 

Did you know know Republicans are responsible for Laken Riley's death?

Hey, that's what Karine thinks.

Watch:

'Whoever is found guilty.'

Right. Is she high or stupid? Or maybe she's just THAT deceitful. The fact she's working so hard to blame anyone and everyone else tells us she knows Rley's blood is on Biden's hands. 

Ok, this is possible.

What work exactly have they done? 

Whatever it is, they need to stop it because it's only making things worse.

