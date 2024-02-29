No WORDS: Karine Jean-Pierre's Response When Asked About Laken Riley's Death is Just REPUGNANT (Watch)

Karine Jean-Pierre is awful.

We know you know that but this is bad, even for her.

Did you know know Republicans are responsible for Laken Riley's death?

Hey, that's what Karine thinks.

Watch:

Holy shlit



WH Press Secretary Jean-Pierre was just

asked about Laken Riley on CNN



Her response was to blame her death on Republicans & "whoever is found guilty" pic.twitter.com/JeShfCsAkX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 29, 2024

'Whoever is found guilty.'

Right. Is she high or stupid? Or maybe she's just THAT deceitful. The fact she's working so hard to blame anyone and everyone else tells us she knows Rley's blood is on Biden's hands.

She’s the worst, least articulate press secretary in history, which makes her the perfect representative for Biden. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) February 29, 2024

Laken Riley’s murder is Trump’s fault. Unbelievable. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 29, 2024

Ok, this is possible.

I am so tired of her answer always being, "We have done the work."

What work???

If you call blaming Republicans, MAGA and Trump work, I guess they are in overtime. https://t.co/6vP4HAmfCk — Michelle Whitzel 𝕏 (@MichelleWhitzel) February 29, 2024

What work exactly have they done?

Whatever it is, they need to stop it because it's only making things worse.

