Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch)

Nice of these fellows to remind us how hateful, awful, bigoted, smug, snotty, snide, nasty, and RACIST Leftist elites really are. You can tell watching that these two have a problem with white people, especially rural white people. Their new book, 'White Rural Rage, The Threat to American Democracy' is all about how people who disagree with their views, ideas, and beliefs are somehow destroying our democracy.

Advertisement

Which is pretty ironic when you think about a democracy and how all people are supposed to have a voice.

Just not those rural people.

Watch this:

This might be the most overtly racist thing I’ve seen people say on TV… pic.twitter.com/ucPnlupa0e — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 29, 2024

Seriously, what a couple of a-holes.

These people are doing more to drive white male voters to the polls than anything Trump could ever do, they're also driving the wives and mothers of these white males to the polls. They are oblivious to reality. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 29, 2024

They are quite literally proving Trump right.

And they're too full of themselves, and too stupid, to see it.

Even she's flabbergasted by his opening racist tirade. — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) February 29, 2024

She does seem quite uncomfortable with just how hateful and ugly his opening statement really is. It's rare to see her shocked by something that she likely agrees with on some level.

Shockingly bad.

But you know they both think they're the good guys.

The same Baltimore with a 0% math proficiency in all high schools? — Everdead (@gorepainmeat) February 29, 2024

The same.

They're just mouthing Democrat tropes about White Conservatives back to Democrats and hoping to make a buck off the hatred. — Uberminch (@uberminch) February 29, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Oh, don't get us wrong, we believe these two dbags absolutely hate white rural people but this is likely a grift from hacks looking to make a buck on hate and division.

======================================================================

Related:

Just SAVAGE: Megyn Kelly Calls CNN Out for Trying to STEAL Her Exclusive Fani Willis Story and DAMN

Republicans Cave Once AGAIN Proving We Really Are On Our Own

Jonathan Turley SHUTS DOWN Screaming Meemies Losing Their MINDS Over SCOTUS Hearing Trump Case in Thread

Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out As Her Desperate, Evil Plan to End Trump Fails Yet AGAIN

Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.