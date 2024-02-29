HA! Mark Cuban Whines About Elon Musk Ruining X After He Has His...
Seth Meyers' Staged Softball Interview With Biden Wasn't Exactly a Ratings Blockbuster

Even Mika Brzezinski Seems FLABBERGASTED By Her Racist Guests Pushing Their New Racist AF Book (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on February 29, 2024
Screenshot

Nice of these fellows to remind us how hateful, awful, bigoted, smug, snotty, snide, nasty, and RACIST Leftist elites really are. You can tell watching that these two have a problem with white people, especially rural white people. Their new book, 'White Rural Rage, The Threat to American Democracy' is all about how people who disagree with their views, ideas, and beliefs are somehow destroying our democracy.

Which is pretty ironic when you think about a democracy and how all people are supposed to have a voice.

Just not those rural people.

Watch this:

Seriously, what a couple of a-holes.

They are quite literally proving Trump right.

And they're too full of themselves, and too stupid, to see it.

She does seem quite uncomfortable with just how hateful and ugly his opening statement really is. It's rare to see her shocked by something that she likely agrees with on some level.

Shockingly bad.

But you know they both think they're the good guys.

The same.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Oh, don't get us wrong, we believe these two dbags absolutely hate white rural people but this is likely a grift from hacks looking to make a buck on hate and division.

