Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out as Her Desperate, Evil Plan to End Trump Fails Yet AGAIN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Awww, would you look at that? Liz Cheney suddenly wants Americans to hear 'critical evidence' about January 6th. Gosh, does that include the information she and the January 6th Committee suppressed?

We're willing to bet it does not.

Side note, you'd think by now Liz would realize any time she tweets she just pisses everyone off. The days of pandering to Trump haters are fading away because they have all realized that even though she hates the same guy they do, she's still a Cheney. Once a Cheney, always a Cheney.

Case in point:

Blah blah blah. We know, Liz, you're all about the rule of law or something.

You all probably already know how this went:

Ouch. Tarik Johnson is a former Capitol Officer who has told a very different version of what happened on January 6th ... interesting that he's responding to Cheney here.

That works.

Oopsie.

Tough crowd.

Trump owes her a thank-you card and a couple dozen cookies ... heh.

REALLY tough crowd.

