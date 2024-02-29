Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out as Her Desperate, Evil Plan to End Trump Fails Yet AGAIN

Awww, would you look at that? Liz Cheney suddenly wants Americans to hear 'critical evidence' about January 6th. Gosh, does that include the information she and the January 6th Committee suppressed?

Advertisement

We're willing to bet it does not.

Side note, you'd think by now Liz would realize any time she tweets she just pisses everyone off. The days of pandering to Trump haters are fading away because they have all realized that even though she hates the same guy they do, she's still a Cheney. Once a Cheney, always a Cheney.

Case in point:

Delaying the January 6 trial suppresses critical evidence that Americans deserve to hear. Donald Trump attempted to overturn an election and seize power. Our justice system must be able to bring him to trial before the next election. SCOTUS should decide this case promptly. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) February 28, 2024

Blah blah blah. We know, Liz, you're all about the rule of law or something.

You all probably already know how this went:

Do Americans deserve to hear what really occurred on January 6th 2021 and the information you personally suppressed during your time on the committee? — Tarik Johnson (@elleonCEOTK) February 29, 2024

Ouch. Tarik Johnson is a former Capitol Officer who has told a very different version of what happened on January 6th ... interesting that he's responding to Cheney here.

Critical evidence like the footage your committee suppressed? Like the testimony you edited? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) February 29, 2024

F--k off. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) February 29, 2024

That works.

Oopsie.

Oh, you mean like the "evidence" that your little Star Chamber J6 Committee censored and hid from the American public?



Your manufactured hysteria has clouded your judgment. Your former constituents saw that. The rest of us see it as well. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 29, 2024

🤡👌

So glad you're out of power.

Your Jan 6th scam falling apart is almost my favorite part, next to you being defeated by 40 points. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) February 29, 2024

Tough crowd.

🤡👌

So glad you're out of power.

Your Jan 6th scam falling apart is almost my favorite part, next to you being defeated by 40 points. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) February 29, 2024

Trump owes her a thank-you card and a couple dozen cookies ... heh.

Time to go away Liz. Your protests are falling on deaf ears. That and nobody cares what you think. — Scottish/American view (@pga_guy) February 29, 2024

STFU — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) February 29, 2024

REALLY tough crowd.

======================================================================

Related:

Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans

Advertisement

Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While Testifying Goes SO Wrong

'Follow the MONEY': Turns Out There's Not Only One but TWO Smoking Guns in Hunter Biden's Testimony

Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH

Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.