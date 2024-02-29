Christina Pushaw Gives NY AG James an 'A-Plus Communist Bureaucrat' Grade for Her...
Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out as Her Desperate, Evil...
WATCH: Fani Willis Case Implodes, Train-Wreck Testimony From Divorce Lawyer
Seth Meyers' Staged Softball Interview With Biden Wasn't Exactly a Ratings Blockbuster
Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While...
'Follow the MONEY': Turns Out There's Not Only One but TWO Smoking Guns...
Hunter Biden Lies Through His Teeth in Close-Door Testimony
'They Didn't Sign Up for This': Fetterman 2.0 Makes Waves Defending Boebert's Son
NBC News: Biden Administration Weighing Sending US Stockpiles of Ammo to Ukraine
President Biden Says the Crime Rate Is the Lowest It's Been in 50...
Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings...
Nothing to See Here! Newsom Crony is the Big Winner With New California...
Sen. Elizabeth Biden on Warpath Against Price Gouging at Wendy’s
There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers

Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

If we are being completely honest with you guys (and here at Twitchy, we try hard to BE honest), if we'd have seen something like this even ten years ago we wouldn't have believed it. Our own government, targeting Republicans because they want to cut back on Ukrainian spending? REALLY?

Advertisement

And yet here we are, with proof that it's happening.

We're living in exceptionally scary and stupid times. Take a look at this:

The paragraph reads:

Now these intelligence networks are more important than ever as Russia is on the offensive and Ukraine is more dependent on sabotage and long-range missile strikes that require spies far behind enemy lines. And they are increasingly at risk: If Republicans in Congress end military funding to Kyiv, the CIA may have to scale back.

So the CIA has been working with Biden-friendly outlets to pressure Republicans to continue funding Ukraine ... giving them highly classified info even.

Holy Hell.

Recommended

Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out as Her Desperate, Evil Plan to End Trump Fails Yet AGAIN
Sam J.
Advertisement

We knew they were weaponizing the justice system but not sure we knew exactly how far they were willing to go. Then again, this is the agency admitted-Communist and all-around butt-nugget John Brennan once directed.

Make you wonder who's really running the country.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Maybe we should start calling them the Deeper State because ... yikes.

======================================================================

Related:

Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While Testifying Goes SO Wrong

'Follow the MONEY': Turns Out There's Not Only One but TWO Smoking Guns in Hunter Biden's Testimony

Advertisement

Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH

Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION

Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat Ali Can't DEAL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN CIA REPUBLICANS UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out as Her Desperate, Evil Plan to End Trump Fails Yet AGAIN
Sam J.
'Follow the MONEY': Turns Out There's Not Only One but TWO Smoking Guns in Hunter Biden's Testimony
Sam J.
Hunter Biden Trying the 'I'm a Crackhead' Excuse to Explain DAMNING Texts While Testifying Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
'They Didn't Sign Up for This': Fetterman 2.0 Makes Waves Defending Boebert's Son
Laura W.
Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings Ever
Brett T.
Nothing to See Here! Newsom Crony is the Big Winner With New California Minimum Wage Exemption
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jeez, Woman, Take the L! Liz Cheney Flips Out as Her Desperate, Evil Plan to End Trump Fails Yet AGAIN Sam J.
Advertisement