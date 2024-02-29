Mike Benz Drops TERRIFYING Receipt Proving CIA Has Been 'Literally Unleashed' on Republicans

If we are being completely honest with you guys (and here at Twitchy, we try hard to BE honest), if we'd have seen something like this even ten years ago we wouldn't have believed it. Our own government, targeting Republicans because they want to cut back on Ukrainian spending? REALLY?

And yet here we are, with proof that it's happening.

We're living in exceptionally scary and stupid times. Take a look at this:

Here it is. This is the key paragraph from the NYT CIA Ukraine piece that reveals, explicitly, why the CIA hand-selected the NYT to publish highly classified intelligence & invited hand-selected NYT journalists onto a secret CIA base:



It was to pressure Republicans in Congress. https://t.co/lce8OzMiFi pic.twitter.com/U208dk4JSE — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 28, 2024

The paragraph reads:

Now these intelligence networks are more important than ever as Russia is on the offensive and Ukraine is more dependent on sabotage and long-range missile strikes that require spies far behind enemy lines. And they are increasingly at risk: If Republicans in Congress end military funding to Kyiv, the CIA may have to scale back.

So the CIA has been working with Biden-friendly outlets to pressure Republicans to continue funding Ukraine ... giving them highly classified info even.

Holy Hell.

I hope everyone appreciates what this means. The CIA disclosed highly classified intelligence to hand-picked journos in order to fight a PR war against Republicans in Congress who want to scale back Ukraine war funding.



The CIA is literally unleashed on Republicans in Congress. https://t.co/bt9DzmajQA — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 28, 2024

We knew they were weaponizing the justice system but not sure we knew exactly how far they were willing to go. Then again, this is the agency admitted-Communist and all-around butt-nugget John Brennan once directed.

They’ve undermined every oversight entity that has even expressed an interest in doing their job: Church Comimittee, Pike Committee, House Assassinations Committee, etc. They even took an adversarial tone with the Rockefeller Commission, which was a considerably friendlier panel. — Tim Fattig (@timfattig) February 28, 2024

Make you wonder who's really running the country.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Wasn't this the specific reason for the separation of communication between the CIA and FBI...and the formation of the NSA?



Which is also uselss and wholly corrupt. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) February 29, 2024

The deep state gonna deep state. — JC (@jcdav) February 28, 2024

Maybe we should start calling them the Deeper State because ... yikes.

