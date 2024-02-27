Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes...
NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun

Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat Ali Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on February 27, 2024
Twitter

We are living in a really bizarre and quite frankly horrible time in this country and sadly in this world. That any person who takes his or her own life is celebrated makes zero sense. Heroes do not take their own lives. Suicide is never heroic, and we don't care who says otherwise. It's wasteful. It's harmful. And all it does is destroy the people around you who love you.

Seeing this even from a Slate writer gives us a glimmer of hope ... 

Bingo.

So much bingo.

And that's probably why Wajahat Ali couldn't deal with it.

Dude. No sane person takes their own life. 

Holy crap.

Yuppers.

Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL
Sam J.
Seems like a pretty big indicator.

Just sayin'.

