Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat Ali Can't DEAL

We are living in a really bizarre and quite frankly horrible time in this country and sadly in this world. That any person who takes his or her own life is celebrated makes zero sense. Heroes do not take their own lives. Suicide is never heroic, and we don't care who says otherwise. It's wasteful. It's harmful. And all it does is destroy the people around you who love you.

Seeing this even from a Slate writer gives us a glimmer of hope ...

I strongly oppose valorizing any form of suicide as a noble, principled, or legitimate form of political protest. People suffering mental illness deserve empathy and respect, but it is wildly irresponsible to praise them for using a political justification to take their own life. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) February 26, 2024

Bingo.

So much bingo.

And that's probably why Wajahat Ali couldn't deal with it.

There is no evidence Aaron Bushnell was suffering from mental illness. He was very clear about his reasoning for self immolation, the most extreme form of protest against what he believes is an ongoing genocide against Palestinians by Israel. His last words were "Free Palestine." https://t.co/RCTvSNFLpa — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 26, 2024

Dude. No sane person takes their own life.

Holy crap.

There’s one piece of evidence… — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 27, 2024

Dear God, is nothing too depraved for you to praise? You are morally bankrupt with a soul as black as night. — TJ (@RestoreHonor) February 27, 2024

I think the evidence is clearly on video. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 (@jhawk4life) February 27, 2024

Yuppers.

Obviously mentally ill, just like the entire left. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 27, 2024

No evidence... other than that fire. — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) February 27, 2024

Seems like a pretty big indicator.

Just sayin'.

