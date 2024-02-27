We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling Pro-Life With an Egg is Bad

If you've spent any time at all on Twitter debating pro-aborts you have likely seen some of the most horrific and stupid people on the planet. They think the unborn aren't human, they don't think life is life until it's convenient, they don't understand the different stages the unborn go through, and they all seem to think it's 'health care.' Hard to call something care when the procedure always results in the death of someone.

100% of the time.

But we digress.

We came across this doozy of a tweet and had to share it with you all mainly because the person who wrote it thinks he/she/they/it/whatever is the smartest person in the room.

Yeah ...

How's is it going pro-lifers?? 🤔🥱 pic.twitter.com/PeGq1pgDWa — Thought Provoking Atheist ⚛️🦍🦅 (@Paultheheretic) February 25, 2024

How's it going? A heckuva lot better than it is for this 'person'.

There's even a Community Note on his little post. Awwww, poor fella.

When you try to own pro-life people but don't understand science. 😂 — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 26, 2024

Why are you so ignorant? pic.twitter.com/oHWEK7UK1e — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) February 25, 2024

You do know that the eggs we eat are not fertilized, right? They don't contain a chicken to hatch, right?



"Thought provoking"

Have you ever had a real thought to provoke? — Ron "Friar" Tuck (@FriarTuck60) February 26, 2024

Clearly, he/she/it/they/whatever does not know that.

Awesome. How is being an epic dumbass going? — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) February 26, 2024

We're gonna guess not so hot.

pro choice people are almost unfathomably dumb — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) February 26, 2024

Otherwise, they'd be pro-life.

See? Atheists do believe in miracles!



Even the birth of chickens from unfertilized eggs! — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) February 25, 2024

Google: what is an unfertilized chicken egg?



This didn't work out like you thought it would did it? — TX Mopar Guy (@sxmotorsports) February 26, 2024

Honestly shocked it wasn't deleted.

He/she/they/it/whatever did eventually try and push back but it's honestly just really sad ...

Dear pro-lifers,



All the evidence points to the fact that you are not all about Pro-life as you lot think you appear.



From all indication Y'all are more 'Pro-birth' than Pro-life which explains why your obsession for some fetus dies immediately after a human is born. pic.twitter.com/rruuPNeudU — Thought Provoking Atheist ⚛️🦍🦅 (@Paultheheretic) February 26, 2024

Take the L, pro-abort.

