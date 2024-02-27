WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece Is Worse, Her Groomer Take...
We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling Pro-Life With an Egg is Bad

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on February 27, 2024
AngieArtist

If you've spent any time at all on Twitter debating pro-aborts you have likely seen some of the most horrific and stupid people on the planet. They think the unborn aren't human, they don't think life is life until it's convenient, they don't understand the different stages the unborn go through, and they all seem to think it's 'health care.' Hard to call something care when the procedure always results in the death of someone.

Advertisement

100% of the time.

But we digress.

We came across this doozy of a tweet and had to share it with you all mainly because the person who wrote it thinks he/she/they/it/whatever is the smartest person in the room.

Yeah ... 

How's it going? A heckuva lot better than it is for this 'person'.

There's even a Community Note on his little post. Awwww, poor fella.

Clearly, he/she/it/they/whatever does not know that.

We're gonna guess not so hot.

Otherwise, they'd be pro-life.

Honestly shocked it wasn't deleted.

He/she/they/it/whatever did eventually try and push back but it's honestly just really sad ...

Take the L, pro-abort.

======================================================================

