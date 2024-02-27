Move OVER Harvard: Asst. VP of DEI Div. at University of VA Seems...
Axios Tries Painting Hunter Biden As Some Sort of Crackhead VICTIM and It Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Hunter Biden 'testifies' this week behind closed doors so of COURSE our pals in the media are doing their best to make him some sort of victim in all of this. We get it, this is Axios but in the words of Hunter's famous dad, 'C'mon man! You lying dog-faced pony soldier!'

Take a look at this:

The post continues:

“Maybe it's the ultimate test for a recovering addict, I don’t know.”Full quote:"Most importantly, you have to believe that you're worth the work or you'll never be able to get sober, but I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here. Maybe it's the ultimate test for a recovering addict, I don’t know. I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration. And now I have something much bigger than even myself at stake. We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy. My first responsibility is to make it through that fight clean and sober, and I feel a responsibility to everyone struggling through their own recovery to succeed.”

Yes, Hunter thinks his sobriety is key to keeping Trump out of the White House. But you know, as we've been reminded time and time again by Democrats, Hunter is not on the ballot.

Or is he?

Waiting for him to remind us all how much Joe loves his son.

You know it's coming.

And that answer is PARMESAN CHEESE.

He's the real victim in all of this you guys.

That's it.

Yikes.

No.

No, he didn't ...

And none of us are surprised.

