Axios Tries Painting Hunter Biden As Some Sort of Crackhead VICTIM and It Does NOT Go Well, Like At All

Hunter Biden 'testifies' this week behind closed doors so of COURSE our pals in the media are doing their best to make him some sort of victim in all of this. We get it, this is Axios but in the words of Hunter's famous dad, 'C'mon man! You lying dog-faced pony soldier!'

Take a look at this:

New: I spoke with Hunter Biden.



In an interview about his sobriety, he talked about how he sees it as both important for himself and keeping Trump from the WH, as a relapse would be devastating to his father.



“Maybe it's the ultimate test for a recovering addict, I don’t know.”… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 26, 2024

The post continues:

“Maybe it's the ultimate test for a recovering addict, I don’t know.”Full quote:"Most importantly, you have to believe that you're worth the work or you'll never be able to get sober, but I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here. Maybe it's the ultimate test for a recovering addict, I don’t know. I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration. And now I have something much bigger than even myself at stake. We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy. My first responsibility is to make it through that fight clean and sober, and I feel a responsibility to everyone struggling through their own recovery to succeed.”

Yes, Hunter thinks his sobriety is key to keeping Trump out of the White House. But you know, as we've been reminded time and time again by Democrats, Hunter is not on the ballot.

Or is he?

Hunter is set to be interviewed by Congress this week behind closed doors.



Hunter swore in federal court in July that he had been sober from alcohol and drugs since June 1, 2019



Starting in August 2023, he repeatedly tested negative for drugs and alcohol, U.S. Magistrate Judge… — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 26, 2024

Waiting for him to remind us all how much Joe loves his son.

You know it's coming.

He acknowledges that the temptation is always there (and anyone else who has gotten sober)



"I don't care whether you're 10 years sober, two years sober, two months sober or 200 years sober — your brain at some level is always telling you there's still one answer” — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 26, 2024

And that answer is PARMESAN CHEESE.

Hunter has essentially been sober May 17, 2019, the day before Biden’s official campaign launch in PA. At the time he was in a spiral.



He emphasizes that his struggle isn't more difficult than anyone else's but it's undeniable that his path to sobriety has been unique. pic.twitter.com/qwBJeTE8CC — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 26, 2024

He's the real victim in all of this you guys.

That's it.

My goodness, you're beyond gullible. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 27, 2024

Were you paid for this sympathy piece, or did you just do it as a good prog NPC? — Gambare (@d3navy) February 26, 2024

Yikes.

His addiction didn't make his father a grifter.



Joe Biden used his son's addiction to enrich himself.



What kind of a father does that? — Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) February 26, 2024

Did you ask about him sleeping with his dead brothers wife?

Did you ask him about the human trafficking (including children?)

Did you ask him about the money laundering in Ukraine?

Did you ask him about being the bag man for his corrupt father? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) February 26, 2024

No.

No, he didn't ...

And none of us are surprised.

