Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans are Trapping Pregnant Women in EVIL Marriages

What do you want to bet Molly Jong-Fast didn't bother to actually look up the Missouri law she's clutching her pearls over?

Oh you have to be kidding me https://t.co/g002pSuyKl — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 26, 2024

Luckily, other women were happy to set Molly straight (not that she'll pay attention or care).

JFC, this statute only says a divorce cannot be finalized while the woman is pregnant. She can leave, she can file for divorce, the court can grant restraining orders, alimony, division of assets, etc…they just can’t finalize the divorce until the child is born and custody and… https://t.co/Wrbc9m9vQX — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 26, 2024

That.

This post and the responses to it are an excellent example of the complete lack of reading comprehension and critical thinking skills of about 90% of the population. God help us all. https://t.co/KkHu83wgxI — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) February 26, 2024

Being the investigative journalists we are (stop laughing) we decided to look into this EVIL BILL in Missouri and we found it. Of course, it says nothing like what Jong-Fast is pushing or the drama queens in her comments BUT she doesn't care about that. She cares about the drama and politics involved so women will freak out and vote for crappy Biden.

From hartsoelaw.com:

Under Chapter 452.310 of Title XXX of the Missouri Revised Code, a person petitioning for divorce must disclose – among other information – whether or not the wife is pregnant at the time. If she is, the court will not finalize the divorce until after the child is born. FACT: pregnant wives CAN file for divorce in Missouri. Why won’t the court finalize the divorce if a wife is pregnant? Missouri courts will not finalize the divorce of a couple where the wife is pregnant because they want all outstanding issues regarding child support and child custody to be resolved first. Per Fox 2 Now News: [T]he courts will not finalize or grant the divorce until after the child is born in order to establish paternity. When a married woman becomes pregnant, the husband is assumed to be the father under the law…. Courts prefer to issue one judgment in divorce proceedings, and granting visitation rights for a fetus or child while in utero is considered speculative. This also allows a husband and wife going through a divorce to seek a paternity test to determine biological and legal parentage.

So yes, women can file for divorce, and they can leave their husbands, the courts just won't finalize things until the child is born so that paternity, custody, and other issues can be decided. This is not a new law, this is not some Handmaid's Tale thing ... it's just a law making sure the unborn child has what he or she needs. Much to Molly's disappointment, it's not some evil plan by Republicans now that Roe has been overturned, it's just the law.

And it's pretty clear.

Maybe if Jong-Fast and the other hyenas would spend a little time doing some research? They'd save themselves a lot of freak-outs. Nah, if they did that whatever would we write about and laugh at?

