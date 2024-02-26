Shocker! AP Avoided This Detail About BOTH of These Murderers
YIKES: GA Dem Says Women Will DIE Even Without Illegals So Stop Politicizing...
Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Everything is Political to the Left. LGBTQ Activists Turn Memorial for Nex Benedict...
BREAKING: Even Tech Billionaires Get The Microsoft Windows Blues
At This Point, It's Intentional. Chaya Raichik BLASTS LGBTQ Nonprofit Education Org for...
John Stossel Speaks With Reformed 'Climate Alarmist,' Exposes Total Corruption of the Move...
Mary Katharine Ham Rebukes Media for Hiding the Facts Around UGA Student Laken...
Say WHAT? Justin Trudeau Sends Millions to Ukraine for 'Gender Inclusive' Mine Removal
SIGH! Lying Liar Joe Biden Once Again 'Mispeaks' About His Extensive Travels with...
The Woman Known as 'Ballerina Farms' Is Not the Problem ... Your Envy...
Gov. Kristi Noem: '@JoeBiden Is Buying Votes'
SURE: Journalist Lamenting Days of 'Normal' Republicans Reminded of How Awful the Left...

Molly Jong-Fast Fact-DROPPED for Claiming EVIL Republicans are Trapping Pregnant Women in EVIL Marriages

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on February 26, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

What do you want to bet Molly Jong-Fast didn't bother to actually look up the Missouri law she's clutching her pearls over?

Advertisement

Luckily, other women were happy to set Molly straight (not that she'll pay attention or care).

That.

Being the investigative journalists we are (stop laughing) we decided to look into this EVIL BILL in Missouri and we found it. Of course, it says nothing like what Jong-Fast is pushing or the drama queens in her comments BUT she doesn't care about that. She cares about the drama and politics involved so women will freak out and vote for crappy Biden.

From hartsoelaw.com:

Under Chapter 452.310 of Title XXX of the Missouri Revised Code, a person petitioning for divorce must disclose – among other information – whether or not the wife is pregnant at the time. If she is, the court will not finalize the divorce until after the child is born.

FACT: pregnant wives CAN file for divorce in Missouri.

Why won’t the court finalize the divorce if a wife is pregnant?

Missouri courts will not finalize the divorce of a couple where the wife is pregnant because they want all outstanding issues regarding child support and child custody to be resolved first. Per Fox 2 Now News:

[T]he courts will not finalize or grant the divorce until after the child is born in order to establish paternity. When a married woman becomes pregnant, the husband is assumed to be the father under the law…. Courts prefer to issue one judgment in divorce proceedings, and granting visitation rights for a fetus or child while in utero is considered speculative. This also allows a husband and wife going through a divorce to seek a paternity test to determine biological and legal parentage.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So yes, women can file for divorce, and they can leave their husbands, the courts just won't finalize things until the child is born so that paternity, custody, and other issues can be decided. This is not a new law, this is not some Handmaid's Tale thing ... it's just a law making sure the unborn child has what he or she needs. Much to Molly's disappointment, it's not some evil plan by Republicans now that Roe has been overturned, it's just the law.

And it's pretty clear.

Maybe if Jong-Fast and the other hyenas would spend a little time doing some research? They'd save themselves a lot of freak-outs. Nah, if they did that whatever would we write about and laugh at?

======================================================================

Related:

Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs to Injuries

Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION

Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE

Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part of the Georgia Killer's Description

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Advertisement
Tags: DIVORCE FEMINIST WOMEN MOLLY JONG-FAST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Shocker! AP Avoided This Detail About BOTH of These Murderers
Doug P.
YIKES: GA Dem Says Women Will DIE Even Without Illegals So Stop Politicizing Laken Hope Riley's Death
Sam J.
Pro-Palestine 'Death Cult' CELEBRATES US Airmen Aaron Bushnell's Suicide After He Succumbs to Injuries
Sam J.
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement