Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About...
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part...
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...
Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Dep. Prime Minister Says Trans Women Don't...
*POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have...
Dereliction of Duty: UGA Suspect Entered US Illegally in 2022, Set Loose Due...
Thoughtful Thread DEFENDING Evangelicals For Supporting Trump Will Absolutely Infuriate Ne...
Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP'...
Taylor Lorenz INSISTING Chaya Raichik Did NOT Own Her Hilarious ESPECIALLY When Receipts...
Bill Melugin Shares Video of a Lot of Illegal Immigrants Getting Off a...
Bob Costas Unloads on Trump but Doesn't Know If Biden Could Complete a...
Rolling Stone Investigates What Type of Mask We Should Be Wearing Right Now
LGBTQ Folks: Their Commitment to Justice Isn't Lessened by NOT Watching Nex Benedict...
NBC News Interviews People Leaving the Country If Trump Is Re-Elected

Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 25, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Man oh man, Google had a bad week. A much-deserved bad week at that. We all knew the company as a whole was a mean-spirited, woke conglomerate of racists, sexists, and bigots but seeing it happen so openly in one of their products really drove the point home.

Advertisement

This was not some 'accident' by a group of well-meaning techies who were just trying to make sure people received diverse results when they used Gemini for AI. No no, this was a deliberate build created by people who hate whites, Christians, men, and straight people who tried to blame their resources when called out.

Megyn Kelly mentioned a similarity with another brand that has slowly but surely been putting itself out of business.

Self-inflicted utter humiliation of a brand.

Bing-freaking-o.

That is exactly what we're seeing with SO many companies and corporations claiming they're working to make things more equitable. Who knew equity meant pissing everyone off? Oh, wait, we did.

Most sane people did.

*snort*

Neither will we and NONE of us will let THEM forget.

Unless there are actual consequences LIKE what happened to Bud Light no, they will not learn anything from this.

Recommended

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

And not funny jokes either.

======================================================================

Related:

Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE

Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part of the Georgia Killer's Description

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Prime Minister Says Trans Women Do NOT Have Male Anatomy and HOOBOY

*POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have Babies Too and ROFL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BUD LIGHT GOOGLE MEGYN KELLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE
Sam J.
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part of the Georgia Killer's Description
Sam J.
Taylor Lorenz INSISTING Chaya Raichik Did NOT Own Her Hilarious ESPECIALLY When Receipts Say Otherwise
Sam J.
Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Dep. Prime Minister Says Trans Women Don't Have Male Anatomy and LOL
Sam J.
Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP' to Get the F**k Outta Here
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement