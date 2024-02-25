Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION

Man oh man, Google had a bad week. A much-deserved bad week at that. We all knew the company as a whole was a mean-spirited, woke conglomerate of racists, sexists, and bigots but seeing it happen so openly in one of their products really drove the point home.

This was not some 'accident' by a group of well-meaning techies who were just trying to make sure people received diverse results when they used Gemini for AI. No no, this was a deliberate build created by people who hate whites, Christians, men, and straight people who tried to blame their resources when called out.

Megyn Kelly mentioned a similarity with another brand that has slowly but surely been putting itself out of business.

Not sure if @Google is aware but it’s having its own Bud Lite moment. Self-inflicted utter humiliation of a brand. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2024

Self-inflicted utter humiliation of a brand.

Bing-freaking-o.

That is exactly what we're seeing with SO many companies and corporations claiming they're working to make things more equitable. Who knew equity meant pissing everyone off? Oh, wait, we did.

Most sane people did.

I asked Google AI for a picture of @catturd2, and it gave me this. pic.twitter.com/3YdNMnoQHc — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) February 24, 2024

*snort*

The MS Society is breathing a sigh of relief for the diverted attention. (But we won't forget). — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) February 25, 2024

Neither will we and NONE of us will let THEM forget.

Will they learn anything from this? Of course not. — AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) February 24, 2024

Unless there are actual consequences LIKE what happened to Bud Light no, they will not learn anything from this.

It’s quite difficult to recover when your brand has literally become a meme. These companies are jokes. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) February 24, 2024

And not funny jokes either.

