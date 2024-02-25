Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE

As Twitchy readers know, Trump's attorneys were able to get a hold of Nathan Wade's cellphone data and WOW, this could definitely be a game-changer. If nothing else, it proves Wade and Fani Willis likely both lied about their relationship.

Blatantly.

Purposefully.

Jonathan Turley said it best (of course):

In Friends with Benefits, Jamie asks “why do I get the feeling this is the first real commitment you’ve ever made?” Dylan responds “It’s not. T-Mobile. Two years. And f*** do I regret that one!” After a new filing, Nathan Wade may have the same regret. https://t.co/TptQoIoWlk — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 25, 2024

Oh, but it's going to get so much worse.

Especially if these records are shown to contradict their testimony. If it they do, Turley thinks it will result in more than just a disqualification.

...If these records are shown to contradict the testimony of Wade and Willis, it would make this controversy far more serious than disqualification. It could raise concerns over potential criminal conduct. It could also push the court to refer both attorneys to the bar. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 25, 2024

... raise concerns over potential criminal conduct. It could also push the court to refer both attorneys to the bar.

Wow.

Wonder if Willis will take to the pulpit again and shame us all for not showing her lying, manipulative, biased, weaponized self a little more 'grace'.

If they were smart, which they are not, they would self-report themselves to the Bar hoping for a suspension not a disbarment. Criminal charges must follow in order for this matter to be resolved and send a message to these over the top prosecutors who have been involved in this… — kath (@Muskadoptme) February 25, 2024

If they were smart they wouldn't have weaponized the justice system to play politics.

If Willis was smart, she wouldn't have hired her BAE who has zero experience working on cases like Trump's with taxpayer dollars.

Clearly, neither of them is all that smart.

Would be shocked if either gets more than a slap on the wrist. — Yo😐🦋🌮🍊⚖️ (@TheSpinDr7) February 25, 2024

In a world where things still made sense that would not be the case. But in this world where sex and color matter more than qualifications or behavior sadly we too would be surprised if they actually faced any real consequences for this.

But we have hope! Heh.

