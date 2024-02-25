Biden Receives Beginner's Class in MATH After Claiming US Inflation Lower Than Other...
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke...
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part...
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Leftie...
Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Dep. Prime Minister Says Trans Women Don't...
*POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have...
Dereliction of Duty: UGA Suspect Entered US Illegally in 2022, Set Loose Due...
Thoughtful Thread DEFENDING Evangelicals For Supporting Trump Will Absolutely Infuriate Ne...
Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP'...
Taylor Lorenz INSISTING Chaya Raichik Did NOT Own Her Hilarious ESPECIALLY When Receipts...
Bill Melugin Shares Video of a Lot of Illegal Immigrants Getting Off a...
Bob Costas Unloads on Trump but Doesn't Know If Biden Could Complete a...
Rolling Stone Investigates What Type of Mask We Should Be Wearing Right Now
LGBTQ Folks: Their Commitment to Justice Isn't Lessened by NOT Watching Nex Benedict...

Law Prof Explains How Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very-Bad Month is About to Get Even WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on February 25, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

As Twitchy readers know, Trump's attorneys were able to get a hold of Nathan Wade's cellphone data and WOW, this could definitely be a game-changer. If nothing else, it proves Wade and Fani Willis likely both lied about their relationship.

Advertisement

Blatantly.

Purposefully.

Jonathan Turley said it best (of course):

Oh, but it's going to get so much worse.

Especially if these records are shown to contradict their testimony. If it they do, Turley thinks it will result in more than just a disqualification.

... raise concerns over potential criminal conduct. It could also push the court to refer both attorneys to the bar.

Wow.

Wonder if Willis will take to the pulpit again and shame us all for not showing her lying, manipulative, biased, weaponized self a little more 'grace'.

Recommended

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

If they were smart they wouldn't have weaponized the justice system to play politics.

If Willis was smart, she wouldn't have hired her BAE who has zero experience working on cases like Trump's with taxpayer dollars.

Clearly, neither of them is all that smart.

In a world where things still made sense that would not be the case. But in this world where sex and color matter more than qualifications or behavior sadly we too would be surprised if they actually faced any real consequences for this.

But we have hope! Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part of the Georgia Killer's Description

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

Advertisement

Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Prime Minister Says Trans Women Do NOT Have Male Anatomy and HOOBOY

*POPCORN* Eric Swalwell DRAGGED By His 'Gay Friends' After Forgetting THEY Can Have Babies Too and ROFL

Thoughtful Thread DEFENDING Evangelicals For Supporting Trump Will Absolutely Infuriate NeverTrump

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DATA JONATHAN TURLEY FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Go HOME Google, You're Drunk: Megyn Kelly's Post ROASTING Google and Their Woke AI is Brutal PERFECTION
Sam J.
Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part of the Georgia Killer's Description
Sam J.
Taylor Lorenz INSISTING Chaya Raichik Did NOT Own Her Hilarious ESPECIALLY When Receipts Say Otherwise
Sam J.
Hello STUPID Our Old Friend: Former Dep. Prime Minister Says Trans Women Don't Have Male Anatomy and LOL
Sam J.
Classy: AOC SCHOOLED After Getting All Big and Bad Telling 'Women Hating GOP' to Get the F**k Outta Here
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Such GLORIOUS Shrieking! SNL Shares Shane Gillis' Hilarious Anti-Woke Monologue and Lefties Can't DEEEAL Sam J.
Advertisement