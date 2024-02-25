Gosh, Golly, Gee, Can't Help But Notice AP Left Out an IMPORTANT Part of the Georgia Killer's Description

If you search headlines this morning about the University of Georgia woman who was murdered you'll see most of them include the fact that the monster suspected of doing it is an illegal immigrant. And no matter how much our pals on the Left complain about us pointing out he SHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN HERE IN THE FIRST PLACE, the reality is her blood is on the Biden administration's hands.

Deal with it.

It's the truth.

Everything Trump put in place to secure our border Biden deliberately undid. Millions and millions of illegals flooding this country is no accident.

That is probably why the AP is doing its damndest to ignore the fact the killer is illegal; that water for Biden isn't going to carry itself ya' know.

This is how the AP describes the killer in this article. https://t.co/b22HHgqjhl pic.twitter.com/Nvh7B91t4d — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 25, 2024

Notice something pretty important missing? We do.

Just a Georgia boy. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 25, 2024

Totally.

since it's the AP, you can rest assured these words are being printed in every local paper that hasn't died yet — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) February 25, 2024

And so many of these papers wonder why they're dying.

True story.

“Athens resident”. The switch from covert to overt activism has really been something to witness in journalism. — apocalypse.jpg (@apocalypse_jpg) February 25, 2024

They don't even try to hide it anymore ... which seems to go hand-in-hand with so many outlets laying journo-activists off. Almost as if Americans are tired of being lied to over and over again.

Let's hope so.

They’re assigning her culpability. Like she ran out in front of a bus. — Coshoct (@Coshoct) February 25, 2024

Wait until they somehow make this her fault.

We put NOTHING past our 'friends' in the mainstream media.

