Trudeau Launches Anti-Freedom Crusade, One Man Stands in the Way

Lady, Just Take the L! POLITICO Journo Who Trashed Christians and Rights on MSNBC Doubles DOWN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on February 23, 2024
Twitchy

MSNBC loves bringing on the most obnoxious people they can because they know it's the only way to get people to watch their train wreck of an outlet. Let's not pretend they keep Joy Reid on the air because people enjoy her show. No no, they know people watch Reid to point and laugh ... 

Sort of like this Heidi Przybyla person from POLITICO who seems very confused about Christianity, Christian Nationalism, and the Constitution.

Which is even sadder because per her bio, she is 'investigating democracy'.

Maybe she needs to investigate MORE?

Watch this:

Seems pretty clear.

Right?

Heidi was none too pleased with being called out:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

But wait, there's more!

You know the face your dog makes when you ask them if they want to go outside and they're not sure if you're serious or messing with them?

Yeah, we just made that same face.

Alrighty then.

That seems fair, yeah?

Just. Take. The. L.

======================================================================

