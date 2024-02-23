Lady, Just Take the L! POLITICO Journo Who Trashed Christians and Rights on MSNBC Doubles DOWN (Watch)

MSNBC loves bringing on the most obnoxious people they can because they know it's the only way to get people to watch their train wreck of an outlet. Let's not pretend they keep Joy Reid on the air because people enjoy her show. No no, they know people watch Reid to point and laugh ...

Sort of like this Heidi Przybyla person from POLITICO who seems very confused about Christianity, Christian Nationalism, and the Constitution.

Which is even sadder because per her bio, she is 'investigating democracy'.

Maybe she needs to investigate MORE?

Watch this:

Here @MSNBC helpfully makes it clear their disdain for Christians in America.



She says that if you believe that your rights come from God, you aren’t a Christian, you are a Christian nationalist.



Somehow they seem to not mention that our own founding documents make this… pic.twitter.com/WTLMqcqTzg — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 23, 2024

Seems pretty clear.

What Heidi Przybyla is describing as “Christian Nationalism” here is the foundational tenet of the American System



She’s the National Investigative Correspondent for Politico and doesn’t appear to understand what the Constitution is or what it says

pic.twitter.com/j2VHzHclHt — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 23, 2024

Right?

Heidi was none too pleased with being called out:

That is NOT what I said & you know it.

Why don't you play the full clip?



I said men are making their own policy interpretation of natural law. MLK did so w social justice.



You're welcome to as well but you don't speak for all Christians & certainly not for God. https://t.co/RwtNkKx2f4 — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) February 23, 2024

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

But wait, there's more!

Natural Law has been invoked throughout our history as a nation. It is a core pillar of Catholicism and, particularly among the Jesuit priests from my childhood it was applied to social justice and the inherent rights all humans have for dignity "life, liberty & the pursuit of / — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) February 23, 2024

You know the face your dog makes when you ask them if they want to go outside and they're not sure if you're serious or messing with them?

Yeah, we just made that same face.

happiness."



MLK, likewise, invoked natural law when he spoke of social justice & the civil rights movement.



In the full clip I say men are making their own interpretations.



Finally, peace be with you. pic.twitter.com/5r5ModDvZv — Heidi Przybyla 🌺 (@HeidiReports) February 23, 2024

Alrighty then.

Let's just all agree you are bad with words. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 23, 2024

That seems fair, yeah?

This is the bigotry of @msnbc and @politico

Trying to deflect and excuse away your ethos and derogatory “Christian Nationalism” rhetoric



You said what you said

We all hear you and see you 👀

Just take the L and move on — Abri (@abriNotMe77) February 23, 2024

Just. Take. The. L.

