Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on February 23, 2024
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Elon Musk posted about a phone call he received from a senior executive at Google who spent an hour trying to tell him they would 'fix' the racial and gender bias in Gemini. What about the antisemitism, Google senior exec guy?

OR gal. See? We're diverse! Heh.

They let the mask slip, even if Gemini no longer creates a bunch of black women when you ask for pictures of the founding fathers the damage is done. Gemini showed us Google is EXACTLY what we thought they were.

Heck, maybe even worse.

Seems unimpressed, yes?

Hey, if we're Musk we're thrilled that this Google person is groveling because hey, we have our own AI that isn't sexist, racist, and antisemitic. We have yet to see Grok talk smack about Israel.

Just sayin'.

They are just awful.

Racism and sexism of this magnitude are clearly not just the result of one of their properties.

Good point.

Amen.

Accurate.

And that's the truth.

======================================================================

======================================================================

