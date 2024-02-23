Elon Musk Unimpressed with Google Senior Exec Who Called Him GROVELING About Racist, Sexist Gemini

Elon Musk posted about a phone call he received from a senior executive at Google who spent an hour trying to tell him they would 'fix' the racial and gender bias in Gemini. What about the antisemitism, Google senior exec guy?

They let the mask slip, even if Gemini no longer creates a bunch of black women when you ask for pictures of the founding fathers the damage is done. Gemini showed us Google is EXACTLY what we thought they were.

Heck, maybe even worse.

A senior exec at Google called and spoke to me for an hour last night.



He assured me that they are taking immediate action to fix the racial and gender bias in Gemini.



Time will tell. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

Seems unimpressed, yes?

Hey, if we're Musk we're thrilled that this Google person is groveling because hey, we have our own AI that isn't sexist, racist, and antisemitic. We have yet to see Grok talk smack about Israel.

Just sayin'.

Now they need to deal with the bias in their search engine....



Google Pushes Users Searching “Pregnancy” to Planned Parenthood Abortion Biz https://t.co/zhvjjtiUNe — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) February 23, 2024

They are just awful.

What about the racial and gender bias in all of their other products? Or in their hiring and HR practices? — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 23, 2024

Racism and sexism of this magnitude are clearly not just the result of one of their properties.

Good point.

It’s frightening to imagine what this platform would be right now without Elon Musk.



Thank you for buying Twitter. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 23, 2024

Amen.

Their engineers would have to be not right in the head to think that was acceptable. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) February 23, 2024

Accurate.

Senior execs at Google signed off on the Gemini release... time is telling. — The NEW Resistance (@dg_phelps) February 23, 2024

And that's the truth.

