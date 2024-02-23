POTUS Claim About Who Hamas 'Does Not Represent' Makes BS Detectors Explode
BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on February 23, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore

So, Fani Willis lied.

A lot.

And so did her BAE, Nathan Wade.

A lot.

We know you know that BUT considering Trump's attorneys have Wade's cellphone data? Yeah, this is about to get even worse for the woman who can't figure out how to put a dress the right way. Note, we know plenty of people have tried to debunk the notion she wore her dress backward but we still find the idea really funny, so there.

Take a look at this from Techno_Fog who appears to have the deets:

This sure sounds like they've had a relationship for a lot longer than they admitted.

Almost as if they lied their arses off.

Oh wait ... they did.

A threat to her career.

As they should be.

In a common-sense world you'd THINK that would be the next steps but ... 

Indeed.

Not to mention the media would be calling him a racist and sexual predator taking advantage of a fellow attorney or some other happy horse crap. 

And on her head.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath here.

