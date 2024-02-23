BAD NEWS for Willis: Trump's Attorneys Have Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data, Techno_Fog's Thread Has DEETS

So, Fani Willis lied.

A lot.

And so did her BAE, Nathan Wade.

A lot.

We know you know that BUT considering Trump's attorneys have Wade's cellphone data? Yeah, this is about to get even worse for the woman who can't figure out how to put a dress the right way. Note, we know plenty of people have tried to debunk the notion she wore her dress backward but we still find the idea really funny, so there.

Take a look at this from Techno_Fog who appears to have the deets:

Trump's attorneys have Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade's cell phone data -



At least 35 visits to Fani Willis's condo before the "relationship" started



2,000 calls and 12K texts between Wade/Willis in 2021.



Late night hook-ups after calls from Willis.



Bad news for Willis. pic.twitter.com/79ap5hf0ZO — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 23, 2024

This sure sounds like they've had a relationship for a lot longer than they admitted.

Almost as if they lied their arses off.

Oh wait ... they did.

There were multiple "romantic" late nights at Willis's condo in 2021.



Each is corroborated by Wade's location and texts/calls between Wade and Willis.



The records disprove Willis's testimony. They aren't just disqualifying - they are a threat to Willis's career. pic.twitter.com/2lZHzFuyyw — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 23, 2024

A threat to her career.

As they should be.

Do you think Fani & Wade can spell disbar ? — Crisis Action Team (@CrisisActionTm) February 23, 2024

In a common-sense world you'd THINK that would be the next steps but ...

If Willis were an older, white conservative man, the disbarment would have already happened. — Keith in Ames (@kch50014) February 23, 2024

Indeed.

Not to mention the media would be calling him a racist and sexual predator taking advantage of a fellow attorney or some other happy horse crap.

So when does someone drop a perjury charge on his head? — I C crap daily (@ICcrapdaily) February 23, 2024

And on her head.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath here.

