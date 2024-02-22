Bro, You're Drunk. Go Home: David Hogg Tries Dunking on Clarence Thomas Over Ethics and LOL-HOOBOY

SUCH A BIG BOY! GO JOE! Lefties Cheering Biden Putting Phone in 'Selfie-Mode'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

David Hogg really should stick to posting about what he knows.

Like pillows. Oh, wait. No.

Surely there's something, right? Maybe? 

He has shifted his focus from exploiting the tragic shooting that took the lives of his classmates (when he wasn't at the school) to trying to dunk on Clarence Thomas over ethics. He does realize they've been trying this nonsense on Thomas for months now, yes? 

Catch up, junior.

From the rest of Hogg's dunderheaded post:

That lack of trust is a major threat to the legitimacy of the court and as a result- system of checks and balances. Americans need to know when cases come before our nation’s highest court the biggest influences in the decision are jurisprudence and the constitution- not a motor home or a trip to Jamaica. To restore some semblance of faith in the court and protect its legitimacy, Clarence Thomas and any other Justices who’ve received similar gifts need to resign and a strict code of ethics that can be legally enforced must be adopted.

Far smarter people than Hogg have gone after Thomas and failed. 

Like AOC.

Ok, so that's a joke, right? Do you get it?

No? Fine, not every joke can be a winner. 

Why does Davey do or not do anything?

Excellent point.

If the shoe fits, Davey.

