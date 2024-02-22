Chad Felix Greene DROPS Lefties BULLYING Him in Thread for Posting Facts on Death of OK Nonbinary Student

Twitchy's own Chad Felix Greene has been taking on raging Lefties, media, and trans activist bullies for the past several days because he's DARED to report the actual facts about the death of an Oklahoma student. They are determined to push a certain narrative (ie this student was killed because the Right has been mean to trans people, especially Chaya Raichik or something like that) that every time he brings up the reality of the situation they attack him.

Advertisement

Personally.

They seem to think that since he's a member of the LGBTQ community he should be on 'their side,' instead of reporting the news.

Yeah, they don't know Chad very well.

Take a look at this:

A journalist shouldn't have an emotional investment in the outcome of a story.



That's difficult, but its also necessary.



The left has turned reporting into activism, prioritizing the power to shape opinions over confirming facts.



They see it as morally good. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2024

Remember when AOC said it was more important to be morally right than factually right?

Ahem.

We saw this with the Matthew Shepard story. They realized the story changed with more information, so they simply refused to report that information.



The story was 'useful,' in their efforts to gain political advantage so it was 'good.'https://t.co/vgllgOnM9l — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2024

This editor happened to be in Wyoming at the time of Matthew Shepards' death and covered the story from the court. Nobody ever wants to talk about the drug deal gone bad ... Chad is spot on here.

You'll notice a big chunk of the criticism I am receiving is, 'Why are you doing this?,' as if I am betraying some oath to protect the community.



The outrage is in the reporting of inconvenient facts.



'WHY ARE YOU JUSTIFYING THE DEATH OF A TEENAGER?!'



Bullying.

Intimidation. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2024

Reporting the story is by no means justifying the death of a teenager.

It's telling the truth.

Sorry, not sorry.

The left genuinely believes the consequences of reporting outweigh the facts.



If it harms a community, it's morally wrong to report it.



If it challenges a sympathetic victim, it's morally wrong to report it.



They do not value objective journalism. They see it as malicious. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2024

Truth is malicious.

Think about that for a minute.

That is EXACTLY who and what we are dealing with on the Left. And the more they coddle, enable, and even empower this behavior, the worse it will get.

Chad has been holding his own against the bullies but ... wow. Look at all of this:

Yes.

She started the confrontation. https://t.co/nheax8Bng7 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2024

I choose not to participate in your religious rituals, thanks. https://t.co/FZTvd6Dxvu — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 22, 2024

So proud that he writes for Twitchy.

Just putting that out there.

======================================================================

Related:

WOW: Head of Google's RACIST AF Gemini AI Jack Krawczyk's X Timeline Is Even 'WOKER' Than You'd Expect

Laughs in POLKA: MSNBC Guest Says Americans Stole Every Form of Music from Black People (Watch)

Advertisement

'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists in Straight-FIRE Post

WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From the Rabbit Hole After Getting SCHOOLED on DEI

Chaya Raichik Calls Down the Thunder on GHOULS Rushing to Blame Her for Tragic Death of OK Student

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.