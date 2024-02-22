Biden Says Today's GOPers are More Racist Than the Ones He Served With...
Because OF COURSE: Check Out Thread of Posts from the Guy Responsible for...
Dr. Phil Has Some Thoughts on ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Kids
That's a Ruff Penalty: Iditarod Bans Reigning Rookie of the Year From This...
Ted Cruz Proves He Might Be 'The Zodiac Killer' With Joke Post About...
GRAB YOUR POPCORN: Megyn Kelly Shreds MS Society's Apology to Fired 90-Year-Old Volunteer
Alabama Places IVF Treatment in the National Spotlight With New State Supreme Court...
Blinken Meets With Brazilian President Who Just Compared Israel to Nazi Germany
Did He Snort That Too? Sawdust Photo in Hunter Biden Legal Filings Sparks...
Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person...
Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis
Department of Child Services Takes Son Away From Parents Who Won't 'Affirm' Their...
More Illegals Entered Under Biden Than Population of 36 States
It Was Never About Statues: VA Senate Passes Bill to Strip Daughters of...

Chad Felix Greene DROPS Lefties BULLYING Him in Thread for Posting Facts on Death of OK Nonbinary Student

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on February 22, 2024
Twitchy

Twitchy's own Chad Felix Greene has been taking on raging Lefties, media, and trans activist bullies for the past several days because he's DARED to report the actual facts about the death of an Oklahoma student. They are determined to push a certain narrative (ie this student was killed because the Right has been mean to trans people, especially Chaya Raichik or something like that) that every time he brings up the reality of the situation they attack him.

Advertisement

Personally.

They seem to think that since he's a member of the LGBTQ community he should be on 'their side,' instead of reporting the news.

Yeah, they don't know Chad very well.

Take a look at this:

Remember when AOC said it was more important to be morally right than factually right?

Ahem.

This editor happened to be in Wyoming at the time of Matthew Shepards' death and covered the story from the court. Nobody ever wants to talk about the drug deal gone bad ... Chad is spot on here.

Recommended

Because OF COURSE: Check Out Thread of Posts from the Guy Responsible for Google's RACIST AF Gemini AI
Sam J.
Advertisement

Reporting the story is by no means justifying the death of a teenager.

It's telling the truth.

Sorry, not sorry.

Truth is malicious.

Think about that for a minute.

That is EXACTLY who and what we are dealing with on the Left. And the more they coddle, enable, and even empower this behavior, the worse it will get.

Chad has been holding his own against the bullies but ... wow. Look at all of this:

So proud that he writes for Twitchy.

Just putting that out there.

======================================================================

Related:

WOW: Head of Google's RACIST AF Gemini AI Jack Krawczyk's X Timeline Is Even 'WOKER' Than You'd Expect

Laughs in POLKA: MSNBC Guest Says Americans Stole Every Form of Music from Black People (Watch)

Advertisement

'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists in Straight-FIRE Post

WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From the Rabbit Hole After Getting SCHOOLED on DEI

Chaya Raichik Calls Down the Thunder on GHOULS Rushing to Blame Her for Tragic Death of OK Student

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BULLYING LEFTIES TRANS CHAD FELIX GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Because OF COURSE: Check Out Thread of Posts from the Guy Responsible for Google's RACIST AF Gemini AI
Sam J.
GRAB YOUR POPCORN: Megyn Kelly Shreds MS Society's Apology to Fired 90-Year-Old Volunteer
ArtistAngie
Biden Says Today's GOPers are More Racist Than the Ones He Served With (and Eulogized) in the Past
Doug P.
That's a Ruff Penalty: Iditarod Bans Reigning Rookie of the Year From This Year's Sled Race
Grateful Calvin
Ted Cruz Proves He Might Be 'The Zodiac Killer' With Joke Post About Democrats 'Growing a Pair'
ArtistAngie
Did He Snort That Too? Sawdust Photo in Hunter Biden Legal Filings Sparks Twitter Meme Frenzy
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Because OF COURSE: Check Out Thread of Posts from the Guy Responsible for Google's RACIST AF Gemini AI Sam J.
Advertisement