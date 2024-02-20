WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From the Rabbit Hole After...
Chaya Raichik Calls Down the Thunder on GHOULS Rushing to Blame Her for Tragic Death of OK Student

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on February 20, 2024
Various

There is a tragic story developing about an Owasso, OK student passing away after being attacked in a high school bathroom. 

As the student was allegedly binary, many are pointing fingers at the right, conservative media, and of course, Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik.

This ghoul for example:

What a hag, right? Oh, and way to show those writing chops with 'beated.' 

Aces.

When has any member of the media cared about being honest and ethical?

P-shaw.

Raichik, who is no stranger to being blamed for horrible things she has nothing to do with, was not about to take any of this without fighting back.

Bizarre how many people seem to want adult content in children's libraries.

Bizarre and creepy AF.

Once again activists aren't interested in the truth, they just want to point fingers and exploit this poor girl for cheap clicks and political points. 

