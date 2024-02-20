Chaya Raichik Calls Down the Thunder on GHOULS Rushing to Blame Her for Tragic Death of OK Student

There is a tragic story developing about an Owasso, OK student passing away after being attacked in a high school bathroom.

Devastated by a brutal attack on a high school student in Owasso, OK. This was not a mere altercation but a #hatecrime, stemming directly from harmful rhetoric by Oklahoma's elected officials. The media must do better in reporting these truths and our elected officials must be… — Madison Horn (@MadisonHornOK) February 19, 2024

Advertisement

As the student was allegedly binary, many are pointing fingers at the right, conservative media, and of course, Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik.

This ghoul for example:

Heartbroken to learn about the non-binary student who was beated to death at their Owasso school. That same district was targeted by the self-described 'stochastic terrorist' who runs Libs of TikTok. Chaya Raichik now sits on OK's library advisory board. https://t.co/0tZMGhOsXo — Wendy Suares📺 (@wsuares) February 19, 2024

What a hag, right? Oh, and way to show those writing chops with 'beated.'

Aces.

This is a very unethical and misleading framing from you. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 19, 2024

When has any member of the media cared about being honest and ethical?

P-shaw.

Raichik, who is no stranger to being blamed for horrible things she has nothing to do with, was not about to take any of this without fighting back.

Worth noting this title is a flat out lie. The student got in a fight at school, went home, then went o the hospital where she was evaluated and released. The next day she went to the hospital again where she died. Nobody was k*lled at school.



There is no evidence the fight was… https://t.co/dbQu0tpn1B pic.twitter.com/QDNyFNARRa — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 19, 2024

Pointing out that libraries offer students p*rn is not “hate.” https://t.co/y5WyvE3trZ — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 20, 2024

Bizarre how many people seem to want adult content in children's libraries.

Bizarre and creepy AF.

Candidate for Oklahoma House repeating a straight up lie. There is no evidence the student was targeted because of her nonbinary identity. @CommunityNotes https://t.co/hXD36OFH12 pic.twitter.com/AmcApOwMmX — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 20, 2024

Please share the information on how you “know this is a direct result of hateful rhetoric”?



If you have information you aren’t sharing, you probably should because the police can’t confirm if she was targeted because she was nonbinary. I assume you know something they don’t? https://t.co/aZo3Dfc7Ce pic.twitter.com/DHZAcs3TWj — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 20, 2024

Once again activists aren't interested in the truth, they just want to point fingers and exploit this poor girl for cheap clicks and political points.

======================================================================

Related:

SHOCKA! Media Notoriously Known for Going After 'Certain' Kids DRAGGED for Protecting KC Parade Shooters

Cope and SEETHE! Biden White House Pissed at Media (the NYT!!!) for Covering Joe's Old Age and BAHAHA

Advertisement

'Edgy' Cartoonist's Lame Cartoon Claiming School Choice Will Lead to Resegregation BOMBS (Pun Intended)

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN with Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate

*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO is Actually Running the Country Out LOUD

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.