'Edgy' Cartoonist's Lame Cartoon Claiming School Choice Will Lead to Resegregation BOMBS (Pun Intended)

We have seen a lot of stupid claims when it comes to people trying to block school choice and they are usually somehow connected to public schools disappearing. It's not often we see someone dumb enough to say school choice will lead to resegregation but this guy did.

No, really.

A cartoonist even.

How edgy.

Alabama school choice voucher plan is the bomb: Gov. Ivey and Alabama GOP lawmakers have a stealthy new name for resegregation https://t.co/b1Vp08PBr3 #ALPolitics pic.twitter.com/ip4bDZDafa — JD Crowe (@CroweJam) February 19, 2024

Allowing parents and students a choice when it comes to school will lead to resegregation.

Dude.

What?

“Helping poor black kids go to elite schools is resegregation” is next-level Galaxy brain take — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 19, 2024

comparing giving families a choice to bombing schools. pathetic. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 19, 2024

The charter schools my daughters attended were vastly more diverse than the traditional public schools they attended. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 19, 2024

Racism! Segregation! REEE! ORANGE MAN BAD!

Hrm, not sure the last one works but why not.

The bombs are a metaphor for the parents who chose to leave the school for a better one? — Holden (@Holden114) February 19, 2024

It's ... stupid.

At best.

Yes, letting parents and kids choose better schools is clearly resegregation. Just look at this classic example of resegregation via school choice. If only Democrats had stopped it the way they wanted to! pic.twitter.com/oqF0t4Fgqt — Jeff Richman 🎃🎄 (@jcrichman) February 19, 2024

Nothing says Jim Crow 2.0 like taking kids out of failing schools to send them to high-quality institutions they'd never be able to afford otherwise. — JT (@JT100431) February 19, 2024

So you’re admitting that nobody would freely send their kids to public schools if they had the means to send their kids to any other school? — Justine (@BruinJustine) February 19, 2024

Looks like it.

Segregation would be forcing kids in minority-heavy districts to continue attending their failing schools. Seems like you have this completely backwards. — 🇺🇸Earth Rider's Great Lakes🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@SowellianHaggis) February 19, 2024

Because he does.

