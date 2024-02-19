Charles Barkley Speaks the TRUTH About San Fran During NBA All-Star Game and the Panel Can't DEAL (Watch)

Charles Barkley has never been someone to hold back and worry about saying the right or wrong thing.

Thank God.

For example, he was absolutely and brutally honest about San Francisco during the NBA All-Star Game.

Advertisement

Watch:

Charles Barkley saying San Francisco is full of homeless crooks was probably the best moment of the NBA All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/xwdfz4HARr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 19, 2024

It's TRUE.

Sorry if the rest of the panel can't deal with the truth.

Charles going to break out the poop map. — James Swick (@jamesbswick) February 19, 2024

Heh.

He’s wrong and I’m very upset. The entire Bay Area is filled with homeless crooks, not just SF. — Paul in uhh (@paul_in_uhhhh) February 19, 2024

I live here. It is and that’s 100 percent truth. Tragic what’s happened to our beloved and beautiful city, — Shelley Matheny (@ShelleyMatheny) February 19, 2024

You get what you get for ...

Listen to that Draymond reaction



"You're not welcome"



For that view...



The view that is objective reality



Draymond, a power forward enforcer in the NBA, representing a woke programming — Luke Walker — USA x E/Acc (@you_are_here) February 19, 2024

Luke seems surprised.

Charles Barkley is right — J (@juultweetes) February 19, 2024

There was an All-star game? — Ricardo (@veneco) February 19, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, if we're being fair THAT was our original reaction.

But Barkley's truth bombs about San Francisco are still pretty damn good.

======================================================================

Related:

OH DAMN! Don't Look Now but Elon Musk is as Sick of Frank Luntz's BS as the REST of Us and It's BRUTAL

Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden is 14th Best Overall EVER - Just 1 Problem

Resisters Who Think Sneaker Crowd is Cheering Biden During Trump's Speech in for YUGE Let-Down (Watch)

DUH! Liz Cheney Learns the HARD WAY Putin Actually Prefers BIDEN After Talking Russian Smack About Trump

Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post of the Day

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.