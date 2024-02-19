Charles Barkley Speaks the TRUTH About San Fran During NBA All-Star Game and the Panel Can't DEAL (Watch)

Charles Barkley has never been someone to hold back and worry about saying the right or wrong thing.
Thank God.
For example, he was absolutely and brutally honest about San Francisco during the NBA All-Star Game.
Watch:
Charles Barkley saying San Francisco is full of homeless crooks was probably the best moment of the NBA All Star Game. pic.twitter.com/xwdfz4HARr— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 19, 2024
It's TRUE.
Sorry if the rest of the panel can't deal with the truth.
Charles going to break out the poop map.— James Swick (@jamesbswick) February 19, 2024
Heh.
He’s wrong and I’m very upset. The entire Bay Area is filled with homeless crooks, not just SF.— Paul in uhh (@paul_in_uhhhh) February 19, 2024
I live here. It is and that’s 100 percent truth. Tragic what’s happened to our beloved and beautiful city,— Shelley Matheny (@ShelleyMatheny) February 19, 2024
You get what you get for ...
Listen to that Draymond reaction— Luke Walker — USA x E/Acc (@you_are_here) February 19, 2024
"You're not welcome"
For that view...
The view that is objective reality
Draymond, a power forward enforcer in the NBA, representing a woke programming
Luke seems surprised.
Charles Barkley is right— J (@juultweetes) February 19, 2024
There was an All-star game?— Ricardo (@veneco) February 19, 2024
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Ok, if we're being fair THAT was our original reaction.
But Barkley's truth bombs about San Francisco are still pretty damn good.
======================================================================
Recommended
Related:
OH DAMN! Don't Look Now but Elon Musk is as Sick of Frank Luntz's BS as the REST of Us and It's BRUTAL
Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden is 14th Best Overall EVER - Just 1 Problem
Resisters Who Think Sneaker Crowd is Cheering Biden During Trump's Speech in for YUGE Let-Down (Watch)
DUH! Liz Cheney Learns the HARD WAY Putin Actually Prefers BIDEN After Talking Russian Smack About Trump
Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post of the Day
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member