Lefties SLOBBER All Over Pres. Greatness Survey Claiming Biden is 14th Best Overall EVER - Just 1 Problem

You know if Biden's head cheerleader Chris Jackson is hootin' and hollerin' about a survey it's likely BS ... and this Presidential Greatness Survey is no exception. Seems some 'experts' put a survey together and it magically ranked Biden the 14th best president overall in history.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh. We did.

How damn stupid do you have to be to belive this? Oh ...

🚨 BIDEN RANKED 14TH BEST PRESIDENT ALL-TIME IN NEW SURVEY



Wow! According to the new survey by the Presidential Greatness Project, made up of presidential scholars and historians, President Biden is the 14th best president in all of American history.



This is a big debut on the… pic.twitter.com/DEzvc6gfk4 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) February 18, 2024

Don't worry, we won't bother sharing the rest of his post because we know it's annoying enough as it is. All he really goes on to say is how he wants to have Joe Biden's baby. JUST KIDDING.

But it's close.

What a fanboy.

It's bizarre, right?

Here's more info on the survey, sort of. From The Hill:

In a recent survey conducted by a panel of experts specializing in the American presidency, President Biden was ranked 14th-best president, while his likely 2024 presidential opponent former President Donald Trump found himself at the bottom of the list. The 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey which was conducted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, included current and recent members of the Presidents and Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association, which is the foremost organization of social science experts in presidential politics.

The experts ranked Abraham Lincoln as America’s greatest president.

From what we can tell it's two guys, both in academia, and neither lean right. And they polled 154 of their likely colleagues who we're guessing ALSO do not lean right.

Crazy, we know.

Note, it was not easy to find the original survey or results which seems pretty convenient. When we finally found it and went through what we found hilarious was one of the questions asked about polarization ... keep in mind, Lincoln was ranked best overall ever which we would agree with. But c'mon, if you're taking polarization into account there was a literal civil war under Lincoln.

And yet somehow, their survey thinks Trump is worse.

Even if you're not a Trump supporter that seems pretty stupid.

lol. Biden at 14? Can’t take the list seriously. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 19, 2024

No matter how much you hate the media, it's not enough. — Anthony CHAD-DAD Knobbe (@anthonysramblin) February 19, 2024

And while this isn't The Hill's survey ... it's never enough.

Presidential experts?



😂 — Jlasoon (@Jlasoon) February 19, 2024

Soo there are only 13 Presidents in history that didn’t get lost at every podium?

This is why no one takes “experts” seriously — Aegidius (@AegidiusRex) February 19, 2024

No wonder it was so hard to find the original survey and those responsible for it.

That being said, we fully expect KJP to push this nonsense at one of her pressers ... you watch.

