Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post of the Day

Alyssa Edes is a self-described recovering journo who for whatever reason thought it was smart to take a picture of herself masked on a United plane and use it in a post shaming the airline for their air quality.

Think about that. On a plane.

She also took a moment to complain about the number of sane people NOT masking on the flight.

No, really.

Jfc @united, the air quality on this flight is horrifying and one, maybe two other people on this full flight of 170 people are wearing a mask. A reading like this means air is not circulating. CO2 itself at these levels are unhealthy, not to mention viruses being breathed out. pic.twitter.com/aFCzQ06xzE — alyssa edes (@alyssaedes) February 16, 2024

Nothing says you're sane and not at all a burden on society like carrying around an air monitor and wearing a mask in 2024.

Nope. Completely sane behavior.

Or not.

Glad that it was better when we finally took off. Still. Really not safe. https://t.co/q5poumqxZn — alyssa edes (@alyssaedes) February 16, 2024

You just know she's a lot of fun at birthday parties and extracurricular activities.

She was community-noted on her original post about the air quality:

The Aranet4 CO2 sensor requires calibration for use at altitude; which would not be possible on an airplane: https://forum.aranet.com/all-about-aranet4/altitude-compensation-1/ The indicated humidity of 31% is also not possible on airplanes, where typical cabin humidity is between 10-20%: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK207472/

She also shut down replies on her post, and as any good Twitchy reader knows, that only makes things worse.

And more hilarious.

Walk next time — Nose (@hondonose1313) February 17, 2024

Seriously. No one is making her fly and we'd imagine the person stuck sitting next to her wasn't thrilled about it.

Ma’am it’s 2024, not 2020. Did no one tell you? — Helen (@txtiger1) February 17, 2024

Sort of like how Bruce Willis finds out he's a ghost at the end of that one movie that we're not naming so we don't spoil it for people who haven't seen it but C'MON MAN, everyone has seen The Sixth Sense, right?

OOPS, our bad.

She is complaining about the CO2 level on the plane, while wearing a mask that traps her own CO2 to be re-inhaled! — Maura (@HotchkissMaura) February 18, 2024

The irony.

Yeah, she was serious.

Stop flying. No travel is essential in an ongoing pandemic. You're part of the problem. You're just sending the message that no one has to care what anyone else is doing. And the pandemic is prolonged. You-Do-You Doesn't Work. ❓https://t.co/oTLW6UsZFp — Last Covid Wave (@LastCovidWave) February 16, 2024

WAT? EL OH EL.

Odd to see someone even loonier in her replies ... but it is Twitter.

We used to diagnose and treat mental illness https://t.co/oMt7KQupfi — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) February 18, 2024

Aww, the good ol' days.

The thread – & comments – are wild.



“Poor air quality has retired pilots”…none that I’ve met



“There has always been controversy about how cabin air is generated”…no, we understand it quite well



“If the cockpit was as bad as the cabin, those pilots are impaired!”…no, we’re… https://t.co/iaSNI08wAI — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) February 17, 2024

Good point. While most people are making fun of her, there are a handful of nutjobs in a PANIC over the numbers and crying about how miserable it is to fly and how dare nobody care and blah blah blah ...

Have we mentioned how broken far too many people still are after the lockdowns? Woof.

Our ancestors lived in caves and hunted Wooly Mammoths, and this is their genetic line? https://t.co/10ZOkOzcGZ — WWPS_Sabrina🚁❌ (@Peaches_Sabrina) February 18, 2024

Sad, ain't it?

Had to check to see if this post was 3 years old.

Nope.

We are still at scamdemic levels idiocy. https://t.co/iAM7qcyGNp — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) February 18, 2024

Always.

Yup.

