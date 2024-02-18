Masked 'Recovering Journo' Shaming United for Plane Air Quality ACCIDENTALLY Funniest Post of the Day

That One Time I Spent 24 Hours Making John Mellencamp's Gun-Grabbing Supporters Cry...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on February 18, 2024
Twitchy

Alyssa Edes is a self-described recovering journo who for whatever reason thought it was smart to take a picture of herself masked on a United plane and use it in a post shaming the airline for their air quality.

Think about that. On a plane.

She also took a moment to complain about the number of sane people NOT masking on the flight.

No, really.

Nothing says you're sane and not at all a burden on society like carrying around an air monitor and wearing a mask in 2024. 

Nope. Completely sane behavior.

Or not.

You just know she's a lot of fun at birthday parties and extracurricular activities.

She was community-noted on her original post about the air quality:

The Aranet4 CO2 sensor requires calibration for use at altitude; which would not be possible on an airplane:

https://forum.aranet.com/all-about-aranet4/altitude-compensation-1/

The indicated humidity of 31% is also not possible on airplanes, where typical cabin humidity is between 10-20%:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK207472/

She also shut down replies on her post, and as any good Twitchy reader knows, that only makes things worse.

And more hilarious.

Seriously. No one is making her fly and we'd imagine the person stuck sitting next to her wasn't thrilled about it.

Sort of like how Bruce Willis finds out he's a ghost at the end of that one movie that we're not naming so we don't spoil it for people who haven't seen it but C'MON MAN, everyone has seen The Sixth Sense, right?

OOPS, our bad.

The irony.

Yeah, she was serious.

WAT? EL OH EL.

Odd to see someone even loonier in her replies ... but it is Twitter.

Aww, the good ol' days.

Good point. While most people are making fun of her, there are a handful of nutjobs in a PANIC over the numbers and crying about how miserable it is to fly and how dare nobody care and blah blah blah ...

Have we mentioned how broken far too many people still are after the lockdowns? Woof.

Sad, ain't it?

Always.

Yup.

