LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher...
Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers G...
Let's GO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to...
The NYPD Has a 'Dance' Team and the Dancing COVID Nurses Would Like...
Harvard Prof Threatened After His Study Showed No Racial Bias in Police Shootings
Capitalism Blamed For Stores Having to Lock Up Their Shelves
Planned Parenthood Advises Parents to Ask Their Toddlers If They Are Girls or...
Senate Bill To Prohibit Armed Guards in Church? A Deep Dive Into the...
TheGrio Editor Says Fani Willis 'Did What She Needed to Do'
Kansas City Mayor Says Governor Used 'Dog Whistle' When He Called Shooters 'Thugs'
Adam Kinzinger Calls Trump 'Weak Weak Weak Weak Small Weak Tiny Weak Meager...
John Harwood Claims Donald Trump Is Trying to Help Vladimir Putin Conquer Ukraine
WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the...
Admiral Rachel Levine Reminds Us That Climate Change Is Racist

Vacationing Joe Biden Scolding Republicans for Vacationing and 'Not Funding NATO' Goes SO Wrong (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on February 18, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's funny watching Biden complaining about Republicans being on vacation as he vacations ... again. Even funnier watching the old coot try and shame them for not funding Ukraine because that means they're not funding NATO.

Advertisement

The funniest of all is the fact Ukraine is not in NATO.

And this braindead toad doesn't seem to know that.

Watch:

You'd think a guy who has spent over 50 years in government would know this.

Would remember this.

Then again, this same guy claims he's hanging out with dead people and confuses Mexico with Gaza so there's that.

BUT THE GOP IS BAD AND STUFF for not funding Ukraine even though we've already sent them over 100 BILLION DOLLARS. 

No, seriously.

It's (D)ifferent when he (D)oes it.

At least he's consistent?

Can't even make this up.

Honestly, at this point, it would be more newsworthy if Biden WASN'T on vacation.

Recommended

LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity
Sam J.
Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity

Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers Go BALLISTIC

Let's GOOO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to Boycott NYC

Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillary and Putin

Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN NATO UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity
Sam J.
Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers Go BALLISTIC
Sam J.
Let's GO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to Boycott NYC
Sam J.
Senate Bill To Prohibit Armed Guards in Church? A Deep Dive Into the Bill
Aaron Walker
The NYPD Has a 'Dance' Team and the Dancing COVID Nurses Would Like a Word
ArtistAngie
Capitalism Blamed For Stores Having to Lock Up Their Shelves
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity Sam J.
Advertisement