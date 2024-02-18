Vacationing Joe Biden Scolding Republicans for Vacationing and 'Not Funding NATO' Goes SO Wrong (Watch)

It's funny watching Biden complaining about Republicans being on vacation as he vacations ... again. Even funnier watching the old coot try and shame them for not funding Ukraine because that means they're not funding NATO.

The funniest of all is the fact Ukraine is not in NATO.

And this braindead toad doesn't seem to know that.

Watch:

Biden, on vacation in Delaware, calls on “Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO.”



Ukraine isn’t in NATO — neither are Israel and Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/VAdPBt7ZSS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2024

You'd think a guy who has spent over 50 years in government would know this.

Would remember this.

Then again, this same guy claims he's hanging out with dead people and confuses Mexico with Gaza so there's that.

“Pass the legislation funding NATO.”



None of the countries the bill would send money to are NATO members. pic.twitter.com/SOsdwordd9 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 18, 2024

BUT THE GOP IS BAD AND STUFF for not funding Ukraine even though we've already sent them over 100 BILLION DOLLARS.

No, seriously.

The vacations aren't helping his memory 😂 — bird cheat (@birdcheat) February 18, 2024

Mr. Vacation himself telling others to come back to work? Lol! — Cheri Stahl (@CheriStahl27) February 18, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when he (D)oes it.

Joe Biden is perpetually confused. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) February 18, 2024

At least he's consistent?

Man on vacation orders others to return from vacation 🤡 — Roman Hightower (@spaztikcolon) February 18, 2024

Can't even make this up.

Honestly, at this point, it would be more newsworthy if Biden WASN'T on vacation.

