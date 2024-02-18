Vacationing Joe Biden Scolding Republicans for Vacationing and 'Not Funding NATO' Goes SO Wrong (Watch)

It's funny watching Biden complaining about Republicans being on vacation as he vacations ... again. Even funnier watching the old coot try and shame them for not funding Ukraine because that means they're not funding NATO.
The funniest of all is the fact Ukraine is not in NATO.
And this braindead toad doesn't seem to know that.
Watch:
Biden, on vacation in Delaware, calls on “Congress come home and pass the legislation funding NATO.”— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 18, 2024
Ukraine isn’t in NATO — neither are Israel and Taiwan.pic.twitter.com/VAdPBt7ZSS
You'd think a guy who has spent over 50 years in government would know this.
Would remember this.
Then again, this same guy claims he's hanging out with dead people and confuses Mexico with Gaza so there's that.
“Pass the legislation funding NATO.”— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 18, 2024
None of the countries the bill would send money to are NATO members. pic.twitter.com/SOsdwordd9
BUT THE GOP IS BAD AND STUFF for not funding Ukraine even though we've already sent them over 100 BILLION DOLLARS.
No, seriously.
The vacations aren't helping his memory 😂— bird cheat (@birdcheat) February 18, 2024
Mr. Vacation himself telling others to come back to work? Lol!— Cheri Stahl (@CheriStahl27) February 18, 2024
It's (D)ifferent when he (D)oes it.
Joe Biden is perpetually confused.— Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) February 18, 2024
At least he's consistent?
Man on vacation orders others to return from vacation 🤡— Roman Hightower (@spaztikcolon) February 18, 2024
Can't even make this up.
Honestly, at this point, it would be more newsworthy if Biden WASN'T on vacation.
Recommended
======================================================================
Related:
LOOK on Van Jones' Face PRICELESS as Ann Coulter Explains to Bill Maher How We Know a Shooter's Ethnicity
Elon Musk Shares POWERFUL Documentary Decimating Trans Movement and Woke Mouth-Breathers Go BALLISTIC
Let's GOOO! Glenn Beck Goes Straight-Up ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Championing Truckers Looking to Boycott NYC
Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillary and Putin
Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)
======================================================================
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member