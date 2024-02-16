Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)

Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on February 16, 2024
Twitter

Now that we know Fani Willis had her dress on backward, this from the New York Times is even funnier. We haven't had this much fun writing about a dress since Bill Clinton was president.

Ahem.

C'mon, that joke was a gimme. We all know this editor was not writing about politics during the Clinton years ALTHOUGH that would have been a hoot.

And speaking of gimmes, check this out:

Boxy wool suits interrogating glowing Fani.

Sounds like a bad write-up for an even worse Hallmark movie.

Who couldn't even bother to make sure her dress was on the right way?

Man, our pals on the Left and in the media (same difference) need better (dressed) heroes. Seriously.

Honestly, we'd only be surprised if they didn't read like a parody at this point. Imagine if they'd bothered to cover the fact she was completely inappropriate and embarrassing on the stand, or even that her dress was on backward.

Heh.

This will never NOT be funny.

Heh.

======================================================================

Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam GOP for Taking Vacation
Doug P.
