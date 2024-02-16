Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That Was on BACKWARD)

Now that we know Fani Willis had her dress on backward, this from the New York Times is even funnier. We haven't had this much fun writing about a dress since Bill Clinton was president.

Ahem.

C'mon, that joke was a gimme. We all know this editor was not writing about politics during the Clinton years ALTHOUGH that would have been a hoot.

And speaking of gimmes, check this out:

NY Times takes special note of "boxy wool suits" interrogating "glowing" FANI. pic.twitter.com/6d9fbqYx6X — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) February 16, 2024

Boxy wool suits interrogating glowing Fani.

Sounds like a bad write-up for an even worse Hallmark movie.

Who couldn't even bother to make sure her dress was on the right way?

Man, our pals on the Left and in the media (same difference) need better (dressed) heroes. Seriously.

This NYT writing reads like complete parody. https://t.co/gjQjOivF7T — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 16, 2024

Honestly, we'd only be surprised if they didn't read like a parody at this point. Imagine if they'd bothered to cover the fact she was completely inappropriate and embarrassing on the stand, or even that her dress was on backward.

Heh.

Funny he doesn't mention that Fani's "glowing magenta" dress

Was on backwards — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 16, 2024

This will never NOT be funny.

Is this from the society page? — Phineas J. Spratt, Esquire (@alongtheway) February 16, 2024

Heh.

