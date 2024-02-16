Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments that Prove Biden...
Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers...
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly...
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You...
Literature Students Told 'Worship of the Written Word' Is White Supremacy
Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI...
President Joe Biden Seems to Have Overlooked This Shooting
'Morally Compromised Bureaucrat': Watch What UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths Says About H...
NBC News: Biden Aides Preparing for Partisan Clash Over Hur Transcripts
Never Let a Tragedy Go to Waste: Biden Uses Kansas City Shooting to...
President Joe Biden Looks Perfectly Fine Being Led Around by His Wife, Dr....
Where Are the Feminists? Libs of TikTok Highlights Trans Activist Filming Woman in...

Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant, Is PROMPTLY Roasted

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on February 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After the Hur Report dropped it became clearer than ever before just how 'gone' mentally Biden really is. Oh, most of us NOT in the mainstream media or on the Left have known all along and have been pointing it out ... a lot.

Advertisement

But our pals in the mainstream media didn't want to be mean. They noticed, of course, but thought it indelicate to bring it up.

Or was it irrelevant? Hrm.

Yeah, we don't buy it either.

From Puck News:

... it’s been almost two turns of the calendar since David Axelrod earned the ire of the president, the White House, and the Democratic establishment by warning, in the pages of The New York Times, that Joe Biden’s age would be a liability in 2024. In a June 2022 interview with the paper, the famed chief strategist of Obama’s victorious presidential campaigns made the rather obvious point that “the presidency is a monstrously taxing job,” and the very rational observation that Biden, “who looks his age and isn’t as agile in front of a camera as he once was,” would be “closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue.” 

But you know, the media thought bringing it up was 'indelicate' or irrelevant.

K.

Recommended

LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It was inconvenient for them and their candidate of choice.

We know it.

They know it.

They know we know it.

They just don't care.

We don't believe them either.

Safe bet.

True story.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)

Clay Travis DROPS NFL Network's Rich Eisen for Pulling the 'DO IT FOR THE CHILDREN' Gun-Grabber Card

OMG-LOL! '20 Video of Fani Willis Telling Fulton County Why They Should Elect Her Will HAUNT Her (Watch)

'EPIC. MONUMENTAL!' MSNBC Analyst Says It Looks Bad, ... Fani Willis Lied to the Court It's GAME OVER

So, Joe LIED. AGAIN: Hur Report Takes ANOTHER Bad Turn for Biden as This Whopper About His Son Comes Out

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN MEDIA PRESS BRIEFING WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress)
Sam J.
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments that Prove Biden is an Actual Dictator
Sam J.
MS Society Releases Statement on Dismissal of 90-Year-Old Volunteer, Things Go VERY Badly for Them
Amy Curtis
Bill Melugin Shares Video Showing Just How Easy It Is for Drug Smugglers to Enter the US
Doug P.
Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't (He SHOULD Go Full Milei)
Doug P.
MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL! What the Actual EFF?! Think Fani Willis Is a Hot Mess? You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet (Check Her Dress) Sam J.
Advertisement