Journo Tries Saving Face for Ignoring Biden's Mental Acuity by Calling It Irrelevant, Is PROMPTLY Roasted

After the Hur Report dropped it became clearer than ever before just how 'gone' mentally Biden really is. Oh, most of us NOT in the mainstream media or on the Left have known all along and have been pointing it out ... a lot.

But our pals in the mainstream media didn't want to be mean. They noticed, of course, but thought it indelicate to bring it up.

Or was it irrelevant? Hrm.

Yeah, we don't buy it either.

NEW @PuckNews: The Age of Biden: Many in WH press corps have spent the last couple years noticeably avoiding the topic of the president’s agility and acuity because it felt indelicate or irrelevant. Now, the Hur report has stirred some soul-searching.https://t.co/jmJECRxiwY — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 15, 2024

From Puck News:

... it’s been almost two turns of the calendar since David Axelrod earned the ire of the president, the White House, and the Democratic establishment by warning, in the pages of The New York Times, that Joe Biden’s age would be a liability in 2024. In a June 2022 interview with the paper, the famed chief strategist of Obama’s victorious presidential campaigns made the rather obvious point that “the presidency is a monstrously taxing job,” and the very rational observation that Biden, “who looks his age and isn’t as agile in front of a camera as he once was,” would be “closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue.”

But you know, the media thought bringing it up was 'indelicate' or irrelevant.

K.

It was inconvenient for them and their candidate of choice.

We know it.

They know it.

They know we know it.

They just don't care.

Dylan Byers thinks everyone is as dumb as his readers.



The WH Press Corps lied about Biden’s dementia to help the Democrats. Now they’re lying about why they lied. Again, to help the Democrats. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) February 15, 2024

“Turns out we should have been doing our jobs all along.” — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) February 15, 2024

Soul searching?? What about the soul searching of elevating a 3rd rate developer who defrauded investors into a presidential candidate? This would be laughable if it wasn't infuriating. — Jeffrocinco (@JeffClement1) February 15, 2024

We don't believe them either.

He was brainless in 1974 when he entered congress.

One would only assume he didn’t get smarter. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) February 16, 2024

Safe bet.

By avoiding the topic of Biden’s mental acuity, they were protecting their own political party. Immoral. — Annie Day-now 👀 (@anniewe3) February 15, 2024

True story.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.